A Moment in Time: “Seeing Things from Another Perspective”

Dear All,

No, this photo isn’t up-side-down.

Or maybe it is!

You decide after considering this moment in time.

Our family was recently in a science museum with a bunch of funky mirrors. As we gazed at our whimsical reflection, I was reminded of some wisdom from Rabbi Hillel: “Do not judge another until you have been in that person’s place.”

How could this image before us connect me to that teaching? Well, in this complicated and often polarized world that surrounds us, it’s really important to look at things from another perspective. Yes, we can hold our values close while still being receptive to seeing things the way someone else might.

It’s not easy, and we may need to come out of our comfort zone. And perhaps, just perhaps, we might learn that the future is not based exclusively on seeing eye-to-eye. It’s also based on looking from head to toe, and toe to head.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro