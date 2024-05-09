fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “Because That’s What Jews Do”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

May 9, 2024

Dear all,

Following the Holocaust, Pastor Martin Neilmoller wrote these incredible words regarding his initial silence during the Nazi years:

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me

I think deeply about his words as I reflect on the realities of today.  And so, with deep respect for his words, I share the following:

When women didn’t have the right to vote, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.

When Jim Crow laws segregated blacks in America, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.

When LGBTQ were denied the right to marry, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.

When immigrants needed asylum, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.

And yet when Jews are being harassed, bullied, and targeted – where are others to speak out?

Dear world, this is your moment in time to make a difference.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Who Does Yom HaZikaron Belong To?

May 9, 2024

Is it a day for the martyred, a time to be honored and remembered? Or is it a day for us, the living, to immerse ourselves in grief and memory?

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.