A Moment in Time: “Because That’s What Jews Do”

Dear all,
Following the Holocaust, Pastor Martin Neilmoller wrote these incredible words regarding his initial silence during the Nazi years:
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me
I think deeply about his words as I reflect on the realities of today. And so, with deep respect for his words, I share the following:
When women didn’t have the right to vote, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.
When Jim Crow laws segregated blacks in America, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.
When LGBTQ were denied the right to marry, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.
When immigrants needed asylum, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.
And yet when Jews are being harassed, bullied, and targeted – where are others to speak out?
Dear world, this is your moment in time to make a difference.
With love and Shalom,
Rabbi Zach Shapiro