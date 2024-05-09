A Moment in Time: “Because That’s What Jews Do”

Dear all,

Following the Holocaust, Pastor Martin Neilmoller wrote these incredible words regarding his initial silence during the Nazi years:

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me

I think deeply about his words as I reflect on the realities of today. And so, with deep respect for his words, I share the following:

When women didn’t have the right to vote, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.

When Jim Crow laws segregated blacks in America, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.

When LGBTQ were denied the right to marry, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.

When immigrants needed asylum, I spoke out – because that’s what Jews do.

And yet when Jews are being harassed, bullied, and targeted – where are others to speak out?

Dear world, this is your moment in time to make a difference.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro