Race to Erase MS Gala 2024: Where Glamour Meets Giving Back!

Get ready to strut your stuff and make a difference at the most anticipated event of the season – the Race to Erase MS Gala! Set to sizzle at the chic Fairmont Century Plaza on May 10, 2024, this soirée isn’t just about fashion and fun; it’s a fierce fight against multiple sclerosis (MS)!
From the moment you step onto the orange carpet, you’ll be swept away by the glitz and glamour of the evening. Picture-perfect moments await as L’AGENCE unveils their latest fashion creations in a show stopping runway extravaganza. But that’s just the beginning!
At the heart of the mission lies the groundbreaking Center Without Walls program, a visionary collaboration between eight of the nation’s leading MS research centers. From the innovative minds at Cedars-Sinai and UCSF to the pioneering work of Harvard and Yale, these powerhouse institutions have joined forces to revolutionize the fight against MS. Together, they’re breaking down barriers, sharing insights, and accelerating the pace of discovery in pursuit of effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure.
Get ready to groove to the electrifying beats of Grammy-nominated Natasha Bedingfield and Grammy-winning A Great Big World as they take the stage by storm. Their soulful tunes will have you dancing the night away, all while supporting a cause close to our hearts.
And speaking of heart, get ready to be moved by the stories of resilience and hope shared by MS warriors and their families throughout the evening. Their courage and determination remind us why we’re here—to make a real difference in the fight against MS.
“We are so thrilled and excited to have the amazing Natasha Bedingfield and incredible A Great Big World entertaining our guests for our 31st Race to Erase MS gala. We are also looking forward to a fabulous and chic fashion show from L’Agence,” shared founder Nancy Davis.
But the glitz and glam aren’t just for show; they’re fueling the fight against MS! With every strut down the runway and every note sung, we’re raising crucial funds for the Center Without Walls program, a dream team of top MS research centers across the nation. Shout Out For A Cause will be there reporting from the Orange Carpet.
Lights, camera, auction! Gala attendees can also bid on incredible Live Auction opportunities like “EVER DREAMED OF BEING A CELEBRITY FOR A DAY?” Be part of Oscars weekend 2025 in Los Angeles and participate in GBK’s exclusive luxury gifting suite and join in the interviews on the Red Carpet with Host and Entertainment Reporter, BJ Korros! Spend the afternoon mingling with celebrities and walking the red carpet. You and your lucky guest will be transformed by the Glam Squad celebrity artist Raul to ensure you are truly Red Carpet Ready to become a Celebrity for a Day.
So, grab your dancing shoes and get ready to party with a purpose at the Race to Erase MS Gala! Together, we’ll shine a spotlight on MS and show the world that nothing can dim our spirits or dampen our determination to find a cure!
For all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, be sure to follow us on social media using #RaceToEraseMS and #EraseMS. Let’s make MS a thing of the past, one fabulous gala at a time! Find Race to Erase on Facebook and Instagram.
About Race to Erase MS
Race to Erase MS was founded in 1993 by Nancy Davis and is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of Multiple Sclerosis. Since the Race to Erase MS foundation was created, there has been more than $58 million raised and 26 FDA approved therapies created to aggressively fight MS that have provided hope, inspiration, and resources to those in the Multiple Sclerosis community. The gala directly benefits the foundation’s Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration between the world’s leading MS research scientists and investigators who have bolstered their individual efforts into collective action that has led to exciting discoveries in the search for a cure. At the event’s inception 30 years ago, the absence of medications and therapies encouraged its involvement; the Race has been instrumental in funding pilot studies that have contributed to drugs now on the market and other very important therapies that are improving the lives of people suffering from MS.
Davis also created the annual “Orange You Happy to Erase MS” campaign, which takes place for the entire month of May (MS Awareness Month) and adds yet another branch of fundraising for MS research. Throughout the month, a variety of orange products, many of which are specially created for this initiative, are sold to benefit the cause and elevate public awareness about MS.
All funds raised support the Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration of the world’s leading MS research scientists currently representing Harvard, Yale, Cedars Sinai, University of Southern California, Oregon Health Science University, UC San Francisco, Johns Hopkins, and UCLA. This nationwide collaboration of physicians, scientists and clinicians are on the cutting-edge of innovative research and therapeutic approaches to treat MS. It is the hope of the Race to Erase MS that in addition to combating MS through research in a clinical environment, awareness will be created by educating the public about this mysterious disease.
Lisa Ellen Niver
