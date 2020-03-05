What happened at the TravMedia Summit 2020?

Are you wondering which travel conferences to go to? Every year, I try to attend something new and different. Last year, I went to IMM (International Media Marketplaces) for the first time and this year I attended both IMM and the brand new TravMedia Summit 2020 on January 22, 2020 at “SECOND Floor NYC” at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi.

If you are planning to attend in the future, the schedule is Wednesday for the Summit, Thursday is TravMedia’s International Media Marketplace and Friday is the media and trade day for the New York Times Travel Show.

Video: 2020 TravMedia SUMMIT

My favorite part was seeing my travel friends and making new connections.

WHAT IS THE TRAVMEDIA SUMMIT?

TravMedia and SATW (Society of American Travel Writers) brought some of North America’s leading and most influential content creators, editors and tourism partners together for networking, panels and inspiration to improve communications within the travel industry.

Panels and speakers included:

Clear Communication: How Journalists and DMOs Can Work Better Together. Larry Bleiberg, Kristian Sonnier and Moderator: Miriam Weiner, SATW

Keynote Speaker: Barry Neild, Global Editor, CNN Travel

Editors Panel: The Future of Travel Journalism Moderator: Elizabeth Harryman from Westways with Julia Cosgrove from AFAR, Melanie Lieberman from The Points Guy, Michaela Guzy from OTPYM and Sommer Mathis from Atlas Obscura

Industry Discussion: Destinations of Tomorrow: Giving the World a New Sense of Place by Mark Burt, Senior PR Executive, Tourism New Zealand

What Makes a Headline Standout: Georgia Rickard, Editor-at-Large, Virgin Australia

Official Welcome Reception for TravMedia’s International Media Marketplace (IMM) presented by Visit California

Learn more about TravMedia International Media Marketplace 2020:

Here are my videos from last year at International Media Marketplace and the New York Times Travel Show:

IMM 2019: What happens at IMM in NYC?

NYTTS 2019: Join me to explore the NEW YORK TIMES TRAVEL SHOW 2019