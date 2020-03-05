How to Celebrate Purim While Minimizing the Environmental Damage
Purim is around the corner, which means that every other store in Israel is stacked with all kinds of colorful costumes for all age groups.
While the dresses, hats, and accessories look tempting in the moment, as we imagine how they form the perfect costume, the next day, most of these clothing pieces and accessories will end up in the garbage bin, where they will be transported to landfills and contaminate the environment long after Purim is over.
However, it is definitely not necessary to give up on one of the most cheerful, and not to mention colorful holidays of the year, as Purim can be celebrated in a more environmentally friendly way.
“For the most part, people use a costume a few times at most, and then throw it away,” says Michal Levy-Arbel, former fashion reporter and consumer, and ecology expert recently published with Shelley Gros’s book “Life is Short, Don’t Fix Your Shoes.”
According to Levy-Arbel, for this reason, the costumes are usually manufactured in a way that does not allow reuse. “The items are normally of poor quality since they’re not supposed to survive laundry and be worn for a long time. The sewing is weak and the fabrics are low-quality.”
“Most people treat costumes as something that do not have to be reused,” says Levi-Arbel.
“The costumes are treated like disposable articles, which are designed for single use but will a very long time to degrade. During that time, they cause a lot of environmental damage because most of the costumes are made of materials like nylon or other synthetics, which are basically plastics. These are items that cannot be recycled. They take up space in landfills, where they release gases that pollute the atmosphere and exude chemicals that seep into the soil and contaminate the groundwater,” he adds.
If, during their short lives, synthetic costumes are put in the washing machine, they might shed tiny plastic fibers that find their way into the sewer system and potentially into the sea. These particles are called microplastics (particles ranging in size from 5 mm to individual micrometers) and do not only originate from clothing but from any other plastic products that are carelessly discarded and break down into tiny little fragments due to environmental wear and tear including wave action, UV-light radiation, and wind exposure.
Microplastics do not only pose a threat to various marine animals who mistake these particles for food and ingest them, but also to animals higher up the food chain, including humans. In the past years, countless studies have found substantial amounts of plastic particles in the digestive tracts of commercial seafood including fish.
Disposable costumes are a symptom of today’s intense consumerism in the fashion world: the swift collections and low prices of clothing lead consumers to buy vast quantities of clothing that are worn only a few times, a phenomenon that has a significant ecological footprint.
For growing cotton, the fashion industry uses about 2.5 percent of the world’s cultivated land, about 13 percent of the world’s insecticides, and about 1,540 liters of water per pound of cotton produced. The fabrics are dyed using chemicals that are then dumped into the environment, and like costumes, the ink and packaging of many other apparel items contain synthetic polymers, nylon, and plastics.
The raw materials and textiles are transported over great distances in enormous quantities, only to end up in landfills after they were used.
Thrift shop costume for $5 dollars
Of course, there is no need to completely give up on costumes, which is just what makes Purim such a fun and spectacular holiday.
“Instead of ordering a new off-the-rack item from China, you should just go to the nearest thrift shop,” says Levy-Arbel. So, for example, my daughter and I found a stunning costume for her for just over $5 dollars in a second-hand store.”
Second-hand costumes may also be of higher quality and more durable, especially when using a little creativity, assorting pieces from regular clothing. Such items are pre-designed to last longer, and in many cases, they can be worn even after Purim.
“Buying costumes at a thrift shop is a smart option, both financially and environmentally,” adds Levy-Arbel.
Costumes and accessories in good condition can also be borrowed either directly from friends and family, or from online second-hand sellers. Facebook offers an array of pages and groups with options to buy, sell, borrow, and trade costumes for Purim and other occasions.
The costume that hides in our closet
Many times, the perfect costume is already in our closet and is just waiting to be assembled from old clothing items, costume pieces from previous years, and various accessories that we already have.
It may be that the old black dress that is no longer in style is now perfect for a witch costume, or the colorful shirt we wish we had never bought in the first place makes for a great clown costume.
Searching the cabinets at home for the item that completes the look can also be a fun and creative family activity.
The same is true for makeup: it is not necessary to buy a whole new set of colors for the costume. With a bit of creative thinking you can figure out how to use makeup that is already in your bathroom.
“It’s always better to use what’s already in the house,” Levy-Arbel concludes. “It’s worth thinking about the purpose of every item we want to buy: we sometimes drift off fantasizing about what’s important to our children or us, but in the end, wonderful things can be done with what we already have.”
ZAVIT* Science and Environment News Agency
"Please note that the posts on The Blogs are contributed by third parties. The opinions, facts and any media content in them are presented solely by the authors, and neither The Jewish Journal nor its partners assume any responsibility for them. Please contact us in case of abuse."
JJ Inside The Print
It was one of those weeks where every day brought another great idea for a column. First, I attended an insightful lecture by Rabbi Dr....
He stood at the press conference on Feb. 24 and spoke about the coronavirus outbreak, visibly uncomfortable and sweating profusely. As he reassured the public...
My partner is from Jerusalem. He was born there. So were his parents. And his grandparents. He traces his roots in Jerusalem back to the...
Over the last several months, the contest for the Democratic presidential nomination has been characterized as a clash between progressives and moderates, between the party...
A teenage girl confides to her parents she hears voices, but they laugh and tell her she’s always been strange. At age 25, she is pregnant...
Grab your groggers, your mask, your costume: Purim is March 10. Often misleading and misunderstood, this outrageously raucous holiday comes in the last month of...
Nathan Hoffman has been tapped to build and launch the Galiliee Culinary Institute. “To me, food is fuel,” Hoffman said. “You can literally give me...
A visit to her grandparents’ hometown set Zane Buzby on a new path. In 2001, the actress and director decided to take a “roots trip”...
Millennials aren’t the only ones with little connection to history. The esteemed humanities department of the respected Scripps College failed to consult a little relevant history...
It is almost impossible to watch television or view other forms of media without being inundated with advertisements for 23andMe or ancestry.com, where viewers learn...
It would make sense to start the Jewish year on Rosh Hashanah, literally the “head of the year,” but that’s not how it goes in...
On the morning of March 4, as Americans were dissecting the returns from the Super Tuesday elections, Israelis were scratching their heads, awaiting final-final results....
Sorry, Rabbis of the Talmud, I didn’t dress up in a costume Like I was supposed to, Didn’t get so drunk I couldn’t differentiate bless and curse Like...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist Inside the breast-piece of decision you shall place the Urim and Tumim, so that they are...
For our grandmothers, Purim didn’t mean matching mishloach manot to the theme of the family Purim costumes. Or a basket filled with Israeli wafers, chocolates...
At the America Israel Policy Affairs Conference’s (AIPAC) Intersectionality: Standing Up for Our Values and Ourselves panel, the line for the audience Q&A was long....
Several speakers on the main stage at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference on March 1-3 in Washington, D.C., spoke about the...
“Esther, a woman, is the first statesman in Jewish history.” This is how Rabbi Dr. Meir Soloveichik introduced the Jewish heroine of the Purim story...
During Passover in 1983, Richie Jackson, then 18, was confronted by his mother, who asked, “When are you gonna tell me you’re gay?” In revealing his...
Although he’s largely forgotten today, actor William Haines was one of Hollywood’s top leading men of the silent and early talkie eras, acting in 50...
Harold M. Schulweis was one of America’s most revered rabbis. He was succeeded in the pulpit of Valley Beth Shalom by Rabbi Edward M. Feinstein,...
What if we looked at white supremacists as not gangs but as cults? That was the question posed by Guy Nattiv, the Israeli writer-director of...
What came first? The hat or the hamantashen? The hamantashen cookie is said to be inspired by the three-cornered hat of that dastardly Haman. So now...
Jerome Adelman died Feb. 4 at 85. Survived by daughter Susan Frydrych; 1 grandchild; 1 great-grandchild. Mount Sinai Milton Birnbaum died Feb. 4 at 99....
Jessica Kirson is having a moment. The comedian, who has been doing stand-up since 1999, released her first special on Comedy Central, “Talking to Myself,”...
Some 500 supporters of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) in Washington, D.C., gathered Feb. 26 at the Beverly Hilton hotel to honor three...
SAT MARCH 7 Lev Eisha Shabbat Lev Eisha’s community of joyous Jewish women prays and sings together during a soul-inspiring Shabbat. A kiddush luncheon follows...