Rosner’s Domain | A Generation Remembers; A New One Forgets

Twenty-five years is a generation. In Israeli political life, it’s the span between Yizhak Rabin and Benjamin Netanyahu, between the Oslo Accords’ optimism and Oct. 7’s horror. Yet for many Israelis, the Second Intifada of the last generation isn’t history, it’s current affairs. The suicide bombers, the horrific butchery, the phone calls to make sure everyone got home safely. This September we mark 25 years since the start of that round of violence. It’s essential for understanding our current predicament. Because the political paradigms that dominate Israel today weren’t born on Oct. 7 — they were forged in September 2000.

What did we learn in four or five years of Intifada, depending on when one marks the point of ending? Israelis learned that hope is dangerous. Palestinians learned that violence is sometimes beneficial. Americans learned – on 9/11 – an important date for Israelis as well as Americans – that terrorism looks different when one sees it up close.

The debate over the Intifada’s origins remains telling. Was it calculated by Yasser Arafat, who never intended peace? Or was it chaos he was forced to ride, like riding a tiger? Blaming it on Ariel Sharon’s Temple Mount visit, the departure point of this prolonged period, is like blaming the Titanic on the iceberg. The ship wasn’t built right. Israeli intelligence knew Palestinians were stockpiling weapons. And the more important question isn’t whether Arafat wanted the uprising, he probably did. The question is whether he had any plan for what came next. Based on the results, it seems he didn’t have any.

Arafat thought that he could not say “yes” at Camp David, when an attempt to reach a final status agreement was made. He also would not say “no.” Like some current leaders, he preferred evasion over leadership.

What followed wasn’t just a violent conflict but also a profound ideological reengineering. The suicide bombings dissolved the psychological barrier between front lines and home front and the trauma recalibrated Israeli politics forever. When Prime Minister Ehud Barak declared there was “no partner for peace” he wasn’t leading public opinion, he was articulating a conclusion the public had reached. The Second Intifada became the political burial ground of the two-state camp in Israel.

Israel’s response was framed as an attempt at “searing Palestinian consciousness” – demonstrating terror’s futility through overwhelming force. Operation Defensive Shield and the security barrier gradually crushed the West Bank terror wave. But Palestinian consciousness didn’t change, and if it did, this didn’t last for more than the one generation that was detered.

More importantly, the Intifada had unintended consequences. The weakening of Fatah, the Palestinian’s ruling party, created an opening for Hamas. Israel’s Gaza disengagement in 2005 was meant as a security measure, but Hamas claimed it as monumental victory for armed resistance. Palestinian voters, looking at Fatah’s failed strategy, concluded it was time for new management. When they voted in 2006, they basically said, “Well, secular nationalism got us misery, so let’s try religious fundamentalism.” Hamas’ victory and its ability to take over Gaza wasn’t a fluke – it was the logical outcome of everything since 2000.

So what lesson did we learn? Twenty-five years ago, Israel won every battle, controlled every road, reduced attacks to manageable levels. But today, the conflict is worse than ever. Twenty-five years ago, the Palestinians attempted every atrocity, deluded themselves in any possible way, damaged their claimed cause without hope for rapid resurrection. But we now must recognize that alteration of consciousness is generational. One generation remembers; the next one forgets. Israelis forgot how vicious their enemy can become. They relied on the long forgotten lesson learned in the Intifada and were proven spectacularly wrong. Palestinians forgot how vicious their enemy – us – can become under threat. Once again, their supposed success in massacre prompted their undoing.

Twenty-five years later, we’re trapped between a one-state reality that threatens the Zionist enterprise and unilateral separation that has utterly failed.

Today, the line from the Second Intifada to Oct. 7 is clear. The more than 1,000 Israelis killed over four years of Intifada were tragically surpassed in a single day. The Intifada didn’t just kill people – it killed possibilities. Twenty-five years later, we’re trapped between a one-state reality that threatens the Zionist enterprise and unilateral separation that has utterly failed. The two-state solution has gone from inevitable to impossible. Sometimes you can fight a battle and end up exactly where you started, only with more graveyards and less hope. We didn’t just fail to learn from the Second Intifada – we learned all the wrong things. And now we’re paying the price, one anniversary at a time.

This article was written based on the preparations and consequent podcast conversation with two of Israel’s most cool headed analysts: Amos Harel of Haaretz, and Michael Milstein of the Dayan Center. The opinions expressed here are mine, but were highly informed and influenced by their wisdom.

Something I wrote in Hebrew

Trump said the pro-Israel lobby had weakened. I tried to explain why:

Israel’s fans are still its supporters. In many districts, there are still those who will hint to members of Congress that supporting Israel is a basic condition for their support. But – suddenly, there is also the potential for harm. Israel is no longer an issue that most voters are indifferent to, and those who are not indifferent to it support Israel. Israel is now an issue that, of all the voters who are interested in it, some are interested in it for the opposite reason – they are angry with Israel, oppose Israel, even hate Israel… This greatly complicates the calculation for a member of Congress. If in the past the easy default was to support Israel – for some members of Congress the default has changed – to sit on the fence. And in some cases – to oppose Israel.

A week’s numbers

Yes, Israelis want the war to end. Yes, they want the hostages back. But not all terms would be acceptable to them.

A reader’s response

Ari F. sent a question: “Would you bet against the return of the current coalition after the next election?” Anwer: I don’t usually bet. I look at data. The current coalition doesn’t seem to currently have much chance of getting a majority. But… it’s not clear that the opposition, excluding the Arab parties, could get a majority either. This means we could find ourselves stuck with an interim government controlled by the current coalition until there’s another round of election. And if this rings a bell (hello, 2018), that’s no fault of mine.

Shmuel Rosner is senior political editor. For more analysis of Israeli and international politics, visit Rosner’s Domain at jewishjournal.com/rosnersdomain.