Rosner’s Domain | Is Iran Still an Existential Threat?

Was Iran ever truly an existential threat to Israel? Some Israelis say it never was. Most of those who say so are Arab Israelis. But even among Jews, there are a few who agree and a few more who say Iran was an existential threat “only to a small extent.” Most Israelis, however, believed that on the eve of the recent military campaign against Iran — just a few weeks ago, even if it feels like an eternity — Iran was, “to a great extent,” an existential threat to Israel.

To accept that Iran posed such a threat, one must trust Israel’s leaders, and especially the person who led it more than anyone else in recent decades: Benjamin Netanyahu. He was the one who repeatedly used this terminology. He was the one who consistently explained to both Israelis and foreigners that an Iran actively seeking nuclear weapons constituted an existential threat to Israel. As noted, most Israelis believe him on this matter. But not equally. Nearly all Likud voters — Netanyahu’s party — believe that before the war, Iran was an existential threat “to a great extent.” Among voters of the Labor Party, a smaller party on the other end of the political map, there’s some skepticism. A third of them agree with Likud voters. But two-thirds ranked the threat lower, as existential “to some extent.”

What do Israelis imagine — or what did they imagine — when they think of Iran as an existential threat? Some envision an Iranian missile with a nuclear warhead striking the heart of Tel Aviv. Other Israelis—should we call them more sophisticated?—don’t necessarily imagine an Iranian missile being fired at Tel Aviv, but rather the missile that merely threatens it. Its very existence is the existential threat, because it limits Israel’s freedom of action in the region. According to this view, a credible announcement that Iran possesses a nuclear-capable missile is in itself the beginning of that threat’s realization.

On June 24, exactly a month ago, the Israeli government announced that “Israel has removed an immediate, dual existential threat — both nuclear and ballistic.” This statement came with the start of a ceasefire. Since then, there’s a debate about what Israel and the U.S. achieved in their operation. Not everything is known. Not everything will be known soon. The affected facilities are underground. It’s quite possible that even the Iranians are still trying to figure out what exactly happened to them. And once they do, they’re unlikely to share it. In other words, when Israel announced that it had “removed” the threat, it did so based on partial information.

Earlier we asked: Was Iran an existential threat to Israel? Now we ask: Is it still an existential threat? We asked both these questions in a poll. And just as we said about the first question — that believing Iran was an existential threat requires belief in Israel’s leaders’ narrative — we say the same about the second: to believe that Israel “removed an existential threat,” one must again trust the narrative of its leaders. We, the citizens, have no way of knowing what Iran had, or what it still has; what its past intentions were, or what its current intentions are; what capabilities Israel had when it acted to remove the threat, or what it has now to prevent it from reemerging. All we have are our ears, a degree of judgment and what the leaders tell us or leak to the media.

Nearly six out of 10 Israelis say that on the eve of the operation, Iran posed an existential threat “to a great extent.” Fewer than two out of 10 believe that after the operation, Iran still poses a threat “to a great extent” That indicates a success. Is it a success of the campaign? Perhaps. But it is more a success for the leaders involved — Netanyahu and Donald Trump — in convincing Israelis that the operation succeeded. Four out of 10 Israelis now believe that Iran is no longer an existential threat, or that it is one “to only a small extent.”

Who is most convinced of this? Here’s proof that what’s at stake is not a careful analysis of reality, but mainly trust in leadership. Those who believed, on the eve of war, that Iran was the most severe threat — are also those who now most firmly believe that the threat has been diminished. They believed the leaders’ dire warnings before the campaign — they now believe the leaders’ triumphant declarations afterward. Let’s look again at voters of the two parties we mentioned earlier. Among Likud voters, four out of 10 no longer believe Iran poses a significant existential threat. Among Labor voters, only two out of 10 say the same. The former believed—and still believe — what the government said and says. The latter did not believe — and still don’t.

And Iran? It remains a threat. If we set aside “existential,” which is vague in meaning, the Iranians certainly have motivation, an ideology, a hostile regime, and malicious intent. They may have fewer resources. One hopes they have fewer resources. But resources are things that deplete — and then accumulate again. In other words — it’s easier to accept Israel’s use of the word “immediate” in its announcement. It’s harder to accept the word “removed.”

Something I wrote in Hebrew

Political analysis of many polls led me to the following conclusion:

The Jewish center-left enters the election cycle with a maximum potential of about 40% of the Jewish public. That’s it. There aren’t enough Israelis in this camp to form a coalition — unless, of course, one decides that the camp includes Arab parties as well. But that brings additional challenges, since quite a few Jewish centrists in Israel would then prefer to shift rightward themselves. In other words: Israel’s political game is played within the relatively narrow field of those who define themselves as “moderate right” or “center-leaning right.” These are not part of the third of voters who are clear supporters of the current government. They may choose someone or something clearly right-wing, but not necessarily aiming for a hard-right coalition — as long as they’re convinced the outcome will still be “right-wing.” Because they’re not leaving the right, no matter how many categories you offer them.

A week’s numbers

A reader’s response

Amy Tuchman asks: “How can I defend Israel when so many innocent Gazans are killed when they try to get food?” My response: It’s not an easy question to answer briefly, but I’d start by being skeptical about pronouncements on the number of casualties whose source is Hamas and its allies.

