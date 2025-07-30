Rosner’s Domain | Gaza Hunger: A Guide

Every conversation about Gaza — about hunger in Gaza — needs structure. Before talking, one must decide what the conversation is about. So, let’s begin where every analytical effort must begin: with the facts. Is there famine in Gaza?

This is a surprisingly hard question to answer. Not because no one is trying to answer it, but because no one you fully trust is giving you the answer. You’d be right to be skeptical of international organizations. You have reason to be wary of foreign media reports. And I can’t blame you if you’re also not always inclined to believe Israel’s government denials or the IDF Spokesperson’s updates. Can you imagine a front-page story in The New York Times reading: “The claims were false—there is no famine in Gaza”? Can you picture a UN official announcing, microphones in hand: “We checked—no hunger in Gaza, nothing to worry about”?

Neither can I.

On the flip side, can you imagine the Israeli government issuing a press release admitting that it’s found severe food insecurity in Gaza? Or the IDF stating: “Due to the blockade we imposed, children in Gaza are now without food and water in the heatwave”? Not likely.

There’s a credibility vacuum. Information flows from interested parties — each with their own agenda or bias. The absence of trust in any of these sources makes it nearly impossible to grasp reality as it is. If you want to know whether there’s hunger in Tel Aviv, you can look around and find out. But hunger in Gaza? There’s no source you can rely on without second-guessing yourself. Not Hamas. Not the NGOs. Not Western journalists. Not even the IDF whose obligation to win the war overrides the obligation to always speak the truth.

So, what can one do? You can be concerned. You can wonder. But you cannot know. Not with confidence.

Which brings us to a second question: Are you bothered by the possibility that there is hunger in Gaza?

This one is also tricky. It’s hard to be bothered by something you don’t know is happening, but not impossible. You can say: “I don’t know if there is hunger, but the possibility troubles me.” And if someone asks: “Why does it trouble you?”, you’ll need an answer.

Let’s start with those who are not troubled:

1. “I’m not troubled, because I assume there is no hunger.”

2. “I’m not troubled, because if there is hunger, it’s Hamas’ fault.”

3. “I’m not troubled, because I think it’s okay if there is hunger. It’s the price of war.”

Now, those who are troubled can also be sorted into types:

4. “I’m troubled by the reports of hunger because they make it harder for Israel to wage and win the war.”

5. “I’m troubled by the very possibility of hunger because I think it’s morally wrong for such a situation to exist.”

These five positions are not mutually compatible. You can’t simultaneously say: “I’m not troubled because I assume there is no hunger,” and “I’m troubled because reports of hunger are making Israel look bad.” If the reports trouble you, then you’re not fully at peace with the assumption that they’re false.

Here’s another example: You can’t claim both “Israel’s not to blame; Hamas is at fault,” and also say “Hunger in Gaza is morally unacceptable.” If it’s unacceptable and someone else is to blame, then the moral burden is theirs, not yours. So again, not compatible.

Try combining any two options of the five views and you’ll find contradictions. Which is why you have to choose. Choose one. Only then can you draw a conclusion and propose a policy.

For instance:

If you’re in Camp 1 (there’s no hunger): Do nothing. Maybe challenge the reports if you feel like it. But there’s no moral or strategic imperative to act.

Camp 2 (Hamas is to blame): Also do nothing – except possibly draw attention to Hamas’ failures. Again, no need for action on Israel’s part.

Camp 3 (hunger is okay as a wartime tactic): Tighten the siege. Block aid. Let it be known: “This continues until Hamas surrenders” (or until the hostages are released, or until some other condition is met).

Camp 4 (reports of hunger harm Israel’s war effort): Focus on stopping the reports, not the hunger itself. This could mean trying to silence them (at a cost: international backlash), or burying them under a flood of humanitarian aid (also costly: reduced pressure on Hamas). Either way, if you believe the damage from the reporting is great, you must be willing to pay a price to stop it. If you’re not willing to do it, maybe you’re not as troubled as you think (in such case, you belong at camp one or two).

Camp 5 (it’s morally wrong to let Gaza starve): Send food. Not to help Israel win the war, not to improve Israel’s PR, but simply because allowing hunger violates your moral code. And yes, that has a cost too. Nations sometimes pay a price to act morally.

Why go through this exercise?

Because conceptual confusion is dangerous. It makes it difficult to think clearly, to plan realistically, to act responsibly. There’s a huge difference between a need to refute false reports -example: the fabricated “Jenin massacre” of the early 2000s – and a need to alter policy because the images of starving babies (real or not) might derail a war, or might reflect reality.

So pick a position. Accept its implications. War is complicated.

Something I wrote in Hebrew

Do Israelis feel most people are trustworthy?

…there is a dramatic gap between Israeli Jews and Arabs. In fact, Israel’s Jews rank near the top worldwide when it comes to trust in other people. Fifty-seven percent of Israeli Jews say they trust most people. In contrast, only 20% of Israeli Arabs say that most people can be trusted… I’m not sure I have a convincing explanation for this very large gap between Jews and Arabs. It’s not a gap driven by education or income… what could explain this gap? Naturally, the suspicion that comes with being a minority group plays a role. Naturally, the social tension inherent in the current status of Arabs in Israel is a factor. And here’s another possibility: the international rankings show that many Arab countries are located at the bottom of the global trust table. Jordan – 16%. Palestine – 16%. Iran – 15%. Iraq – 11%. Lebanon – 10%. Libya – 9%. Egypt – 7%. In other words, Israeli Arabs more closely resemble other Arabs in the Middle East when it comes to levels of interpersonal trust, and resemble their Jewish compatriots in Israel far less.

A week’s numbers

See the above text. Numbers by JPPI.

A reader’s response

Gil asks: “Shmuel, any idea what Trump meant when he said about Gaza ‘I know what I’d do, but I don’t think it’s appropriate that I say it’?” My response: No, but I know what I’d do when Trump says such thing – I’d wait to hear more about it at some point.

