March 22, 2020

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

BY Philissa Cramer, JTA | Mar 22, 2020 | Online
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 24: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein enters New York City Criminal Court on February 24, 2020 in New York City. Jury deliberations in the high-profile trial are believed to be nearing a close, with a verdict on Weinstein's numerous rape and sexual misconduct charges expected in the coming days. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer recently sentenced to 23 years in prison after a high-profile sexual assault trial, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Niagara Gazette.

The paper reports that Weinstein, 68, was transferred last week to an upstate New York prison from New York City’s Rikers Island, where cases are rising swiftly amid conditions that prisoners and people who work there say are dangerous.

After complaining of heart trouble, Weinstein was hospitalized briefly during his trial and again shortly after his sentencing.

