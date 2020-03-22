Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer recently sentenced to 23 years in prison after a high-profile sexual assault trial, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Niagara Gazette.

The paper reports that Weinstein, 68, was transferred last week to an upstate New York prison from New York City’s Rikers Island, where cases are rising swiftly amid conditions that prisoners and people who work there say are dangerous.

After complaining of heart trouble, Weinstein was hospitalized briefly during his trial and again shortly after his sentencing.