Violence at Pro-Palestinian Protest In Front of Adas Torah

Violence erupted on June 23 as a pro-Palestinian protest was held in front of Adas Torah Synagogue in the Pico-Robertson area.

The protest reportedly occurred as an Israeli real estate fair was taking place inside the synagogue. An X account called “Jews Fight Back” urged the Jewish community in a June 21 post to protect the synagogue.

Urgent Alert: Stand Together to Protect Our Community! Attention Los Angeles: We must act now. Pro-Hamas protestors are threatening to attack Adas Torah Synagogue at 9040 West Pico this Sunday, June 23rd at noon. We need to gather in overwhelming numbers to ensure our community… pic.twitter.com/ResT5zy1Oo — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) June 22, 2024

Videos posted to social media show pro-Palestinian protesters blocking people from entering the synagogue; one video showed journalist Cam Higby being bear sprayed. Videos also circulated of pro-Palestinian protesters attacking a Jewish man and a pro-Israel protester in separate locations.

Calling for violence against Jews is always horrific. But it’s especially evil to shout it outside a synagogue at a Jewish neighborhood. Today, outside of Adas Torah Synagogue at West Pico, LA: pic.twitter.com/WlEjq7QYIs — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 23, 2024

Antisemitic mob block Jews from entering Adas Torah Synagogue in LA and spray them with BEAR SPRAY to keep them out of their local synagogue. pic.twitter.com/V7zwITaW63 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 23, 2024

L.A SYNAGOGUE PROTEST The moment @camhigby was bear-sprayed by pro-Hamas protesters who surrounded the Adas Torah Synagogue in LA. In other videos you can hear the protesters chant “Intifada revolution” AKA blowing themselfs up and other forms of terror pic.twitter.com/EIDGKT4NoZ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 23, 2024

Antisemitic mob surround Jewish American man outside a synagogue and attack him, spraying him with Bear Spray and hitting him over the head with a bottle. pic.twitter.com/YEdMF37R74 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 23, 2024

Horrific moment pro-Israel woman is pinned to the ground and put in a chokehold, leaving her bloodied after being savagely assaulted by a pro-Palestine protester in the Jewish neighborhood of Pico-Robertson, LA. pic.twitter.com/7PJz8RGbME — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 23, 2024

Other videos showed altercations breaking out.

Absolute chaos pic.twitter.com/ii7C1Opaz3 — Los Angeles Scanner (@LosAngeles_Scan) June 23, 2024

Another video shows police pushing the pro-Palestinian protesters back.

Law enforcement pushes pro-Palestinian protestors back outside a synagogue in LA pic.twitter.com/9cxhCAuiRr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 23, 2024

The LAPD has told ABC7 and KTLA that no official arrests were made, nor have there been any reported injuries.

Former Los Angeles City Council candidate Sam Yebri posted on X that what occurred in front of the synagogue is “a dark stain in the history of Los Angeles. Violent extremists who proudly praise Hamas and Hezbollah marched outside an Orthodox synagogue in America’s most heavily Jewish neighborhood outside of New York — where my kids go to school, where my family worships, where my family eat and shop — and brazenly terrorized Jewish Angelenos with impunity and without any consequence. These violent masked domestic terrorists bludgeoned Jews, vandalized synagogues, schools and stores, keyed cars, assaulted anyone who appeared Jewish blocked Jews from entering their synagogue, and chanted for the genocide of the Jewish people. These violent masked domestic terrorists are now dispersing into Jewish neighborhoods hunting Jews and causing more destruction and vandalism.”

“We pleaded up with our elected leaders to protect us but LAPD told us these elected officials … told LAPD to stand down and not intervene. Simply out, our elected officials are not keeping Jewish Angelenos safe. Fortunately, proud Jews and well-organized Jewish groups stepped up to prevent a mass casualty event and the total destruction of the Pico-Robertson.” – Sam Yebri

Yebri alleged that “these terrorists told us when and where they were coming. For a week, we pleaded with our elected leaders to speak up. Not one made a public statement condemning these extremists. We pleaded up with our elected leaders to protect us but LAPD told us these elected officials … told LAPD to stand down and not intervene. Simply out, our elected officials are not keeping Jewish Angelenos safe. Fortunately, proud Jews and well-organized Jewish groups stepped up to prevent a mass casualty event and the total destruction of the Pico-Robertson.”

Political consultant Noah Pollak posted on X that he “was there today for an event at the shul. @LAPDHQlet the Hamas supporters take over the sidewalk in front of the shul and block its entrance. In fact, LAPD had formed a cordon around the front of the shul to keep Jews out and Hamas supporters in. I tried to enter with my kids through the front door and was turned away not by Hamas supporters but by the LAPD. Anyone who wanted to attend had to use a secret back entrance. @KarenBassLA and @LAPDHQ are an absolute disgrace — it’s clear the police have been instructed to help the Democratic Party street animals do their thuggery. They were definitely not there to protect the right of Jews to enter their shul.”

I was there today for an event at the shul. @LAPDHQ let the Hamas supporters take over the sidewalk in front of the shul and block its entrance. In fact, LAPD had formed a cordon around the front of the shul to keep Jews out and Hamas supporters in. I tried to enter with my kids… https://t.co/ZKPPppO55H — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 24, 2024

Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles Regional Director Jeffrey I. Abrams said in a statement, “ADL is aware of an anti-Israel protest outside a synagogue in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Pico-Robertson. We have been in contact with the Los Angeles Police Department who have ben on the scene and we will provide updates as the situation develops.”

ADL Los Angeles Regional Director @jeffreyabrams on the developing situation outside a synagogue in Pico-Robertson. Read more here: https://t.co/llPi5DrEiy pic.twitter.com/G9lSzeltw9 — ADL California (@ADLCalifornia) June 23, 2024

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles also said in a statement, “We are aware of an anti-Israel protest outside a local synagogue in the Pico-Robertson area. Our Community Security Initiative (CSI) are monitoring the situation and working with our local law enforcement partners to make sure our community are kept safe. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as needed.”

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) office posted on X, “The violent clashes outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling. There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California.”

Mayor Karen Bass posted on X, “Today’s violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable. I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city. I’ll be meeting with Chief [Dominic] Choi tomorrow to further discuss the safety of Angelenos. I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable. I will be joining Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas and other law enforcement and faith leaders in a community meeting this week as we talk about steps forward, together.”

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky said in a statement, “The antisemitic violence that broke out this afternoon in Pico-Robertson would have been completely unacceptable anywhere in Los Angeles, but that it was planned and carried out in front of a synagogue in the heart of L.A.’s Jewish community should be deeply concerning to us all. Everyone has the right to protest, and everyone also has the right to be safe from fear and violence. We deserve answers for how this situation escalated, which is why I will be joining Mayor Bass, the Jewish Federation, LAPD and others for a community meeting in the coming days. The safety and well-being of all our communities must be our top priority.”