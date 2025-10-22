Dennis Holt: Tribute to a Mensch

Welcome to the Skirball Cultural Center. When I first met Dennis Holt in the late 1980s there was no Skirball Cultural Center. There was only an arid 15-acre site filled with trash, weeds and snakes. Dennis asked me, “What are you planning to do with this piece of land?” I answered that I was planning to build an oasis featuring the story of the American Jewish experience. He immediately responded, “Tell me how I might be helpful.” With these words he began to give me unwavering support throughout the years. And so began a personal friendship that has warmed my heart for over four decades and will dwell there forevermore.

When the Skirball was first preparing to actually open to the public in the early 1990s, Dennis, by now a Skirball founding Board member, had at his own expense purchased billboards throughout the city to introduce us to the world. The image he chose was the torch of Lady Liberty with the caption on each billboard “Freedom Celebrated Daily.” This caption was textually originated by our mutual friend David Suissa, who today is the publisher and editor-in-chief of Tribe Media/Jewish Journal. Who could forget that image and those words? Just like that we were on the map, mission-forward. How fortunate that Dennis’ gifts of imagination and generosity helped to launch us into the future.

Dennis was concerned that the public might think of us as screwball rather than Skirball.

As a board member of Westwood One he was able to give us an in-kind gift in the amount of $1 million to assure that every newscast helicopter that happened to report on the traffic conditions on the 405 at Mulholland would mention that we’re now flying over the future home of the Skirball Cultural Center, emphasizing the name and pronunciation was Skirball.

Memories of Dennis’ generous and loving deeds still crowd my mind. On his every visit to our campus, he would bring gifts for the staff. He so enjoyed their company, and they did his. And he thought of gifts that occurred to no one else. One day he arrived at the Skirball in the midst of a Los Angeles rainstorm, and right away he noticed that some of our hospitality and security staff were drenched. He immediately went out and purchased extra large umbrellas and had them imprinted with the Skirball logo for the entire staff — and shortly afterward, still more umbrellas for any Skirball guest who might need one. Our now familiar blue and white umbrellas were entirely Dennis’ gift and inspiration. It was the way he operated — spontaneously, heart to heart and heart to hand.

On the morning of this past March 14, I received a call from my friend Dennis. He asked if I had plans for lunch on my 84th birthday that day. I said no. “Well then, I’ll be joining you for lunch today.” His first question to me as we sat down was, “How are your Israeli son Gideon and your granddaughter coping during this horrific war with Hamas?” I shared with Dennis that my son was a tank commander reservist waiting to be called up if needed. In fact, Gideon had asked me if I could help raise funds to establish a memorial learning and healing center for the families of fallen soldiers. He told me that he had a dear friend from his tank core unit who lost his son on his 21st birthday. His son was himself an IDF tank commander on the front lines. Before I could continue my narrative Dennis took out his checkbook and wrote an incredibly generous check to support the establishment of such a memorial. In response I said to Dennis, “At this moment you have become a mourner from afar.” He thanked me for allowing him to participate in such a righteous deed. I’m hopeful, he said, that the parents of this fallen soldier will know that someone from afar had wished to share his own pain for someone he had never met. Wow, an expression of empathy that I had not experienced from anyone who indeed was a stranger!

Just four months ago, my wife Myna and I were with Dennis and his beloved wife Brooks in Charleston, South Carolina, where we had been invited to their home to spend a few days of vacation. I am so grateful to have had this time with Dennis. He and I had a three-hour conversation during which he told me how grateful he was for his life’s journey and for his love for Brooks and his children and grandchildren. Then as always, Dennis punctuated his words with the expression, “Thank God.” Yes, Dennis was a man of faith. I once shared with him the teachings of our rabbis that the greatest accomplishment in life was to be a partner with God, caring for the world, caring for each other. On this last visit, just three weeks prior to his death, Dennis recalled that conversation. He said to me, “Uri, I’d like to think I have been a worthy partner with God.” I replied — and I am so glad I had the chance to say it to him face to face — that God had surely found one in Dennis Holt.

The ultimate accolade, in Jewish tradition, is a humble yet profound word: mensch. The literal meaning is “human being,” but the word means so much more. Mensch means kindness. It means goodness. It means integrity. It means compassion. It means generosity. It means gentleness. It means heart. It means soul. And it will always mean Dennis Holt.

Rabbi Uri D. Herscher is Founder, Skirball Cultural Center.