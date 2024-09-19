The Straight Path – a poem for Parsha Ki Tavo

And it will be, if you do not obey the Lord, your God, to observe to fulfill all His commandments and statutes which I am commanding you this day, that all these curses will come upon you and overtake you. ~ Deuteronomy 28:15

When I was there

when half of us were

up one mountain

shouting blessings

and the other half

up another shouting curses

I can’t remember which one

I was standing closest to.

I can hear them both

every time I put my ear

to a sea shell or

when the shofar blows.

Not warnings to be

good or bad, but the

consequences of

which one we choose.

The bad far outnumber

the good. This is the

Biblical equivalent of

scaring us straight.

The last thing you want

is to be eaten by birds.

Trust me on this.

Those little dinosaurs

are waiting for their

chance to take it all back.

So as tempted as you may be

to go left or right

it is the straight path

which keeps you at the table.

It is the straight path

which keeps the bread

in your kneading bowl

from being cursed.

It is the straight path

which keeps you from

confusion, illness, insanity,

It is the straight path

which keeps the worms

from devouring your grapes,

which keeps the rain

from turning into dust.

It goes on and on.

Stay on the straight path

my friends. It may be more

narrow, but it will forever

keep you from returning to

the narrow place.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net