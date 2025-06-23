Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire and an end to the war between the two countries.

Trump said the ceasefire would begin in about six hours, at approximately midnight Eastern time, when both sides would conclude any ongoing military operations.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “During each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful.”

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, on having the stamina, courage and intelligence to end what should be called ‘the 12-Day War,’” Trump said. “This is a war that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will.”

“Congratulations, world, it’s time for peace,” he wrote in a second message.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have not yet commented on the ceasefire agreement.