Mac & Cheese Kugel Mash-Ups

March is National Noodle Month. It’s the perfect time to celebrate all things carb-y and comforting, especially with Passover fast approaching.

Want the perfect comfort mash-up? Make a kugel-y mac and cheese. These two creative twists are guaranteed to entertain your taste buds.

“I love a classic noodle kugel (baked pasta casserole) packed with sugar, rich dairy, dried fruit, and over-the-top add-ins,” Faith Kramer, author of “52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Jewish Kitchen,” told The Journal. “However, when I want real comfort, I want something with a kick that I can eat as much as I want without worrying about cholesterol.”

Kramer’s vegan Southwest mac and cheese kugel is an American riff on the classic Eastern European brunch or dessert dish.

“Thanks to chiles and nondairy ingredients, it gives me the spice I crave and comfort without guilt,” she said. “It’s rich and creamy and is topped with crunchy tortilla chips.”

A meal by itself, this recipe is parve, so it also makes a good side dish for grilled or roasted chicken or meats. You can also replace the non-dairy ingredients with dairy versions, if desired.

Southwest Mac and Cheese Kugel

Serves 4-6

8 ounces noodles or bow-tie pasta

4 Tbsp oil, divided, plus extra for pan

1 cup chopped onion

1 Tbsp minced garlic

3 Tbsp flour

1 cup unflavored and unsweetened nondairy milk

14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes with liquid

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne

4-ounce can diced green chiles, drained

2 1/2 cups vegan shredded cheese, divided (see note)

1/4 tsp paprika

1 cup broken corn tortilla chips (broken into 1/2-inch pieces)

2-3 Tbsp chopped cilantro or parsley

Optional: salsa

Prepare noodles according to package directions until cooked but firm to the bite. Drain. Grease an 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Heat oven to 350°F.

In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium high heat. Sauté onions until softened. Add garlic. Sauté until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside. Do not clean the pan. Reduce heat to medium low. Add remaining oil. Stir in flour, stirring until it bubbles. (Do not brown.)

Slowly whisk in non-dairy milk. Once well combined, add tomatoes with their juices. Stir well. Simmer uncovered, stirring often (lower heat if needed) until thickened and reduced by about half. Stir in sautéed onions and garlic, salt, pepper, cayenne, and chiles. Stir in 1 cup shreds until mostly melted. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Mix with drained noodles in a large bowl with additional 1 cup shreds. Pour into the baking pan. Sprinkle top with 1/2 cup shreds and paprika. Bake for 20 minutes. Top with chips. Return to the oven for 15-25 minutes, until baked through and firm to the touch. Let rest 5-10 minutes before garnishing with cilantro and served with salsa, if using.

Notes: Use commercially shredded cheddar-style vegan cheese or a cheese mix which includes cheddar. Look for one that specifies it melts well. I used Daiya Classic Blend.

Want more or less heat? Reduce or increase cayenne pepper and green chiles to taste.

“My favorite kugel is one worthy of being a main dish,” Micah Siva, founder of Nosh with Micah and author of “NOSH,” told the Journal. “This tahini mac and cheese kugel [is] packed with smoked gouda and crispy tahini [with a ] breadcrumb topping.”

She added, “Serve it warm or at room temperature, this is not your average kugel.”

Tahini Mac and Cheese Noodle Kugel

Serves: 8

On the table in … 1 hour 20 minutes

For the kugel:

1 pound wide egg noodles

5 large eggs

2 cups cottage cheese

1/3 cup tahini

1½ cups (12 oz) shredded mild cheddar cheese

2 cups (16 oz) shredded smoked gouda

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

For the Topping:

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

2 Tbsp tahini

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp sea salt

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Generously grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with olive oil or cooking spray.

Make the kugel:

Cook the egg noodles according to the package directions until al dente, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain and set aside. Let cool slightly.

In a large bowl, combine the eggs, cottage cheese, tahini, Cheddar cheese, smoked Gouda, and nutmeg. Add the cooled noodles to the cheese mixture and mix until combined. Transfer to the greased baking dish.

Make the topping:

In a medium bowl, combine the panko breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, tahini, melted butter, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and sea salt and mix well.

Top the noodle mixture with the breadcrumb mixture and bake for 40 to 50 minutes, or until golden.

Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before slicing.

Notes: Store leftover kugel in airtight containers in the fridge for up to 5 days. Wrap cooked kugel in plastic wrap and foil and freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat in the oven at 350°F until warmed through.

I like to drizzle more tahini on top of my kugel when I eat it as leftovers for added moisture.