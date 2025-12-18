‘Laemmle’s List’: A Hollywood Giant’s Unheralded Act of Heroism

Deborah Fletcher Blum will never forget her first visit to Universal Studios. That was when her mother casually revealed, almost as an afterthought, “Oh, and we’re related to Carl Laemmle, the man who founded Universal Studios.”

Blum was both surprised and flattered. While the revelation didn’t grant her unlimited access to the theme park, it offered something far more meaningful: a sense of connection to a pioneering family legacy that helped shape the film industry, and to a story she suddenly realized she was a part of.

This curiosity about Laemmle, who was her great-grandfather Sigmund Laemmle’s first cousin, led to an amazing revelation that not many knew about – Laemmle had saved 300 Jews. Although Laemmle passed away at the onset of World War II in September 1939, he recognized the growing danger facing Jews in Germany years earlier, as the Nazis rose to power. “He saw how critical and dangerous things were becoming for Jews,” Blum said, “and he felt a strong responsibility to help — especially people from his hometown.”

So Blum, a gallery owner, and her husband, filmmaker Warren Blum, along with their then-11-year-old daughter Esther, embarked on a journey from California to Germany, traveling to the town of Laupheim, where her great-uncle was born in 1867.

The result is “Laemmle’s List,” a documentary that traces the stories of three families Laemmle sponsored.

It’s a tribute to a relative she never met, and there is a strong chance that, if not for this film, many people would remain unaware of Laemmle’s heroism, much as Oskar Schindler’s courage and the roughly 1,200 Jews he saved during World War II might not have been as widely known without “Schindler’s List.”

“I learned about it through Rosemary Hill, another Laemmle relative who is more closely related to Carl,” Blum said. “Also, Dr. Udo Bayer, a historian from the same German town Carl was born in, became part of a recent wave of German reconciliation and began researching Laemmle. Carl was still very well remembered there as the founder of Universal, and he had stayed in touch with the town for years.”

According to Blum, Dr. Bayer heard how Laemmle had helped Jews escape Nazi Germany but lacked concrete proof. “He eventually asked one of his former students, who was studying in Washington, D.C., to go to the National Archives and see what records existed on Carl Laemmle,” she said.

What the student uncovered was a remarkable trove of documents: letters and affidavits written by Laemmle, in which he personally vouched to sponsor Jewish refugees fleeing Europe. These findings shed light on the immense obstacles he faced.

Before and during World War II, the U.S. government imposed strict bureaucratic restrictions, quotas and administrative hurdles designed to limit Jewish immigration — barriers that came to be known as “paper walls.”

At the height of the Holocaust, the United States admitted only about 10% of the total visas allowed by law. Officials within the State Department, including Assistant Secretary of State Breckinridge Long, instructed consulates to delay and obstruct applications through excessive paperwork, financial demands, affidavits, and arbitrary “security reviews.” Together, these measures formed the paper walls that effectively closed America’s doors to refugees.

“Laemmle vouched to support Jews if they couldn’t support themselves in the United States,” Blum said. “But there were quotas, and they weren’t even filling those. Other historians have pointed out that antisemitism played a role — they simply weren’t letting people in.”

Despite these barriers, Laemmle remained persistent and relentless. His prominence in the film industry and his financial resources may have helped him push through cases that would otherwise have been denied. Still, one can only wonder how many more lives he might have saved had those paper walls not stood in the way.

Laemmle opened Universal Studios in the San Fernando Valley in 1915. Built on a sprawling former farm, it was at the time the largest motion picture production facility in the world and helped cement Hollywood as the global center of filmmaking.

The film opens with Blum’s purchase of Carl Laemmle’s cane — the very one he is pictured holding at the opening of Universal Studios.

“I got a text from my cousin Greg [Laemmle, the owner of Laemmle Theatres chain], telling me that someone had contacted him after spotting the cane in an antique store,” Blum said. “He shared it with me, and it was fascinating. It has his signature, his name engraved on it, and ‘New York’ written in the middle.”

While researching the German town where Laemmle was born, Blum was surprised to discover that a local high school is named in his honor: the Carl-Laemmle-Gymnasium. The school’s vice principal, Dr. Bayer, has been instrumental in preserving and researching Laemmle’s legacy. Blum also learned that a statue of Laemmle stands nearby. After visiting the town herself, Blum realized that Laemmle’s name remains widely known and deeply respected there as the founder of Universal Studios.

So far, Blum has screened the film at Laemmle theaters around town and is planning additional showings at temples and Jewish organizations, followed by discussion sessions.

“We received really heartfelt notes from people who said how meaningful the film was for them,” Blum said. “It sparked conversations about personal experiences — people whose families had left Germany before the war but didn’t consider themselves Holocaust survivors because they were never sent to the camps. They had to leave because of the situation, and the film helped them reflect on that.”

The Blums also brought their family Menorah on their trip to Germany, incorporating it into many shots. “It was our way of bringing a bit of hope, a touch of Judaism, and the enduring presence of the Jewish people to places where Jews no longer live,” she said.

