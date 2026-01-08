Dogma People

For much of my adult life, I firmly believed that U.S. imperialism is the number one enemy of the world’s oppressed. I don’t remember precisely how I got this idea — what arguments convinced me, who made them, what books I read beyond some Chomsky and Zinn — only that it seemed brave and righteous to charge my motherland with the worst imaginable sin. I was an 18-year-old, upper-middle-class Berkeley student, and it didn’t occur to me that in becoming a radical in my first year and a communist in my second, I was a walking, talking cliché.

What I wish I’d known is that from the moment I agreed that American imperialism is the most evil thing on the planet, there was no way — or at least, so it seemed — of going back. No way of observing to my comrades in some unguarded moment: “Hey, wait a minute. Those men driving hijacked passenger planes into office towers, or the ones bombing marketplaces and taking women as sex slaves look like they might actually be worse than America.” The dogma was unchallengeable. It extended from my tiny eccentric Trotskyist group to other leftists and academia to, eventually, mainstream media and liberal society. It was impossible to question the supreme tenet of anti-imperialism without facing exile from the Right Side of History.™

As I write, leftists including my now-ex-comrades are converging on various cities to protest the U.S.’s arrest of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro after an overnight bombing campaign. Liberal politicians and columnists cry “No war for oil” and object that Trump’s actions are illegal. It’s easy to dismiss the protesters with their red hammer-and-sickle flags, waxing about the glories of Venezuelan socialism, although when critics charge the U.S. with violating national sovereignty, it contains an air of truth. Those challenging the action’s legality might have a point, and there are good reasons to worry about America’s future role in the country — that Venezuela may become another forever war. Yet in considering the cries of outrage, I can’t help but think — because I was one of them — that they’re reacting to the words “U.S. military” with all the sober consideration of one of Pavlov’s dogs.

What’s missing from their indictment is the Venezuelan people themselves, who seem to be as overjoyed about Trump’s action as the Western left is outraged. A video is circulating on X in which a young Venezuelan responds to Bernie Sanders. The Venezuelan charges such leftists with reducing the struggles of actual Venezuelans to simplistic takes about foreign intervention — whitewashing what he calls a narco-authoritarian regime and appropriating the Venezuelan people’s pain. He says his country has hundreds of political prisoners and victims of forced disappearance; that a quarter of the population, including himself and his family, have been forced to flee the country; that nearly half the population struggles to eat; that the country has become a safe haven for drugs and human trafficking; that Venezuela lost its sovereignty long ago to guerrilla groups and hostile actors including Russia, China and Iran.

“Given this reality,” the young man argues, “using U.S. force to remove a narco-regime that has held an entire population for decades isn’t interventionism — it’s a response to a regional security crisis. … Freeing Venezuela from criminal control is not only a just cause — it serves the stability of the entire hemisphere. And if we’re going to move forward in this deeply polarized moment, we have to learn how to hold two opposing truths at the same time.”

The leftists in Times Square last weekend have no way of responding to such Venezuelans than to essentially put their hands over their ears and sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” Unless they can dig up some way of discrediting this young man (that he’s following a Zionist account on social media, say), they are forced to sit in squirming silence when he describes miseries that they, with their comfortable lives, can’t even imagine. Having pledged solidarity with the oppressed of the Global South, they know it looks bad to insist that they know better than those exact same people what’s good for them. Yet nothing can dent their certainty that they do, in fact, know better.

Compare the left’s outrage over Venezuela to its dead silence over Iran. There, masses of men and women are heroically defying a regime that executed thousands of people last year, including many political protesters; that spreads terror around the globe; that keeps its population in poverty and itself in luxury through nepotism and corruption; that subjects women to misogynistic control and retribution, including stoning for adultery. It’s hard to think of a protest movement more deserving of international solidarity and support.

Yet from today’s progressives: crickets. America is the number one enemy of the world’s oppressed — thus proclaimeth the holy writ — and the Islamic Republic of Iran is its enemy. Ergo, the turbaned cleric ordering gay men hanged from cranes is on the side of progress; while the young woman defying the regime by singing in public is somehow serving imperialist reaction.

No one on the left quite puts it that way, of course. They feel very badly for the poor people of Iran who are struggling to feed their families. Badly for the little girls forced into marriage, badly for the “LGBTQ+,” badly for the young men hanged for participating in political protests, badly for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian beaten to death by Iran’s morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. Yet something prevents them from condemning these things with anything like conviction: the obsession with immediately turning the lens from these crimes to ourselves and our sinful imperialist ways.

On the other side of the political divide, Trump has pledged to defend the Iranian protesters, posting that “If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful Iranian protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

I understand the left hates Trump with the kind of zeal once afforded to Hitler; but is his pledge to the much-suffering Iranian people not — moral? An admirable display of grit on behalf of a just cause? Something to draw hope from? And if our president is as irredeemable as the left claims, why have they relinquished the field to him to solidarize with the Iranians, while the left, through their despicable silence, abandons them to a murderous regime?

Talk of intervention inevitably brings the dreaded term “regime change” back into circulation. Pundits are gloomily harkening to the U.S.’s ill-fated wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and it’s got me remembering those days myself. Having protested against both Persian Gulf Wars, and that in Afghanistan, I could claim a degree of vindication. I was wrong about countless things — I might say — but here, at least, the consensus has come to agree with me. Those wars were a quagmire for America, a tragedy for the innocent civilians of the region and set off a powder keg at the heart of the Middle East.

I could say that, and there’s much truth to it, except it’s dawned on me over the years that the situation was so much more vexingly complicated than I thought when I participated in all those marches. What the other leftists and I didn’t spend a split second doing after Sept. 11 is ask whether it called for some rethinking about the relationship between the West and the East. Three thousand innocent people had been murdered and we thought it was terrible, but it occurred to no one to wonder how America should respond — or even agree that it had any right to. Any response on America’s part was automatically illegitimate.

Today I honestly don’t know how the U.S. should have responded to that unprecedently horrific day — what actions would have both reduced the threat of future terrorism and lessened the sufferings of the peoples of the Middle East. What is clear to me now is that America and the West have not only the right but the duty to protect itself, and that the widespread failure to recognize this has brought us ever closer to the brink.

I witnessed it all: The growth of ISIS, the beheadings, the spread of Jew-hatred across Europe, the enslavement of Afghan women, Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab, the Parisian boulevards and London streets covered in body parts after some jihadist decided to pursue his vision of martyrdom. On and on it went, a gruesome spectacle of terror, oppression and misery, and it never occurred to us to think what a precious gift we have in democracy — flawed though it is — and how we must do everything in our power to defend the Enlightenment values we claim to uphold. Instead we doubled down on our conviction that America is the worst country on the planet, and the forces of evil were grateful to us for it.

When I was first trying to work out how I took such a disastrous wrong turn in my worldview, I watched a lot of Peter Boghossian’s “Street Epistemology” videos, in which he asks people what they believe on various political topics. One of Boghossian’s standard questions was, “Is there any evidence that could convince you to change your mind?” If they couldn’t think of anything, I understood, they were in the grip of a dogma: a belief that feels self-evidently true, but isn’t based on evidence and may be wildly refuted by living reality.

The conviction that the West is the source of all ills has only become more fervent and entrenched since I was young and stupid. In that time it’s only become clearer with each grisly year that the world is suffering horribly at the hands of despots who don’t truck with the Founding Fathers or feel any desire to affirm the rights of man. And that denying this fact is a monstrous betrayal of the very people the West’s haters claim to be championing.

Kathleen Hayes is the author of ”Antisemitism and the Left: A Memoir.”