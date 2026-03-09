Hillel Neuer: Covering For Iran, UN Has Become ‘Megaphone for Mullahs’

There are few people in the world who more closely monitor the United Nation than Hillel Neuer executive director of U.N. Watch. Despite a career of calling out what he sees as the U.N.’s double standards and hypocrisies, he still expected the U.N. to speak out when it became clear the Iranian regime murdered thousands of protestors.

“I was surprised,” Neuer told The Journal by phone from Geneva. “We had one of the most unprecedented uprisings for democracy taking place in the streets of Iran in dozens of cities. There were hundreds of thousands going out. Maybe millions. They risked their lives. The United Nations was founded to promote values such as human rights and freedom. It ought to have been the first organization to stand by their side and sadly, for weeks, they said nothing. The indifference, inaction and turning a blind eye was rather shocking.”

The weak statements released after three weeks, he said, were too little, too late.

Mic-Drop Moment

Neuer went viral for a mic drop moment in March of 2017 when numerous representatives of Arab countries bashed Israel, accusing the Jewish State of being an apartheid and state practicing “discrimination and extremism.” The speakers, he said, ignored the rights of Israeli; a video of his response garnered 8.5 million views.

“Once upon a time, the Middle East was full of Jews,” Neuer said. “Algeria had 140,000 Jews. Algeria, where are your Jews? Egypt used to have 75,000 Jews. Where are your Jews? Syria, you had tens of thousands of Jews. Syria, where are your Jews? …”

The responses to Neuer’s sharp critiques are often heated, demanding that he speak in a more appropriate fashion, rather than react to his statements or questions. He said it was “Orwellian” when Iran’s ambassador to the U.N., Amir-Saeid Iravani, told his American counterpart, Mike Waltz, to be polite in a February 26 meeting of the Security Council.

“I thought it was rather disgusting,” Neuer said. “The blood is not yet dry from his regime that massacred tens of thousands of people in the space of two days, shooting people in hospitals and other atrocities — saying the U.S. ambassador was not polite was bringing audacity to a new level.”

U.N. On Propaganda Blitz

One of his main efforts is opposing the United Nations’ “propaganda blitz.”

“It has become a megaphone for mullahs,” he said.

The Iranian ambassador did not speak out when Iranians were getting slaughtered, saying it was not in his mandate, but lambasted America and Israel when American and Israeli forces attacked.

“Their motivation had nothing to do with humanitarianism or caring about victims,” Neuer said. “Their only motivation is who do they hate and who can they condemn?”

In his effort to “give a voice for the voiceless” U.N. Watch invited Masih Alinejad to speak at the United Nations. Alinejad is an Iranian journalist and activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted Alinejad for assassination, hiring mobsters who planned to kill her at her home in Brooklyn, New York. In 2022, protests over laws requiring the wearing of the hijab by females, intensified after Mahsa Amini died after being detained by Iran’s morality police. Alinejad, who is known for her boisterous hair, founded My Stealthy Freedom, a group against compulsory wearing of the hijab and. While on “60 Minutes” she criticized journalist Lesley Stahl for having worn a hijab while interviewing then president Ebrahim Raisi.

U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

Neuer has been the chief critic of Francesca Albanese, U.N. special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories. U.N. Watch reported that Albanese was guilty of “grave ethical violations,” accusing her of accepting funding from pro-Hamas lobby groups, demonizing Israel and lying to the U.N. France, Germany, Austria, Italy and the Czech Republic called for her resignation. The U.S. State Department declared she was unfit for her role, accused her of antisemitism and barred her and her family from entering the United States, as well as imposing financial sanctions.

Neuer said he welcomed that the truth coming to light, but regretted that, as of yet, Albanese remains in her position because the U.N. has no accountability. She “seems to be some kind of a narcissist,” he said, and won’t resign. In addition, U.N. Watch reported on the terrorism links of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Members of the agency allegedly took part in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. The Wall Street Journal cited estimates from Israeli intelligence that 1,200 of UNRWA’s 12,000 employees had links to terror groups. In January of 2024, the State Department suspended funding of UNWRA. It contributed nearly $344 million the previous year.

“White Man. Evil Scum”

Neuer said that while his criticism sometimes falls on deaf ears, in some cases, action was taken.

“We do know we are on the front lines,” he said. “In many cases, there’s no one else exposing and confronting support for terrorists coming out of the most important international body.”

While he is used to insults, in November of 2025, Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, South African doctor and U.N. special rapporteur was fined by the Health Professions Council of South Africa when she posted at Neuer on X: “You white man. Evil scum.”

Neuer said Mofokeng routinely used obscenities, and has made violent threats. He said “any normal organization” would distance themselves from her, but the U.N. has been silent.

“When I saw it, I was appalled she was using that language against me,” Neuer said. “But this is someone who, in Teen Vogue advocated prostitution as a legitimate career choice.”

Neuer who is Jewish, is a Canadian native who currently lives in Geneva, said history will judge all organizations for actions taken or not taken, and statements made or not made.

“It is very sad that at this moment where one of the most evil regimes on the planet might fall and would be a tremendous contribution to peace in the region, the organization that is supposed to defend peace and security seems to be rallying by their side,” he said. “It’s upside down and out of George Orwell.”

Those Who Know History Are Not Fooled

While some media outlets push the narrative that this is a war only on behalf of Israel and it was reckless for President Donald Trump to order the attacks, Neuer said anyone who knows the facts and understands history is aware that “for the Islamic regime of Iran, the Great Satan was always the United States.”

He noted that Iran held American hostages in Tehran in 1979 and said “their war against America never stopped.” He also said people are aware of Iran’s efforts to assassinate Trump, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, has killed hundreds of US servicemen in Iraq and is a country “racing to build a nuclear weapon.” That

Iran has fired missiles at a dozen countries is proof of their ill intent. President Trump has said more than 32,000 Iranians were killed during the recent protests.

As for the possible scapegoating of Jews due to a belief that the war is merely on behalf of Israel, which some podcasters and pundits are claiming, Neuer, who some newspapers have referred to as “the most hated man at the U.N.,” said it comes down to an issue of common sense.

“There will be rabble rousers who will try to get likes and clicks, attention and profit by spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories,” Neuer said. “But I think most fair-minded Americans understand this was an evil regime acquiring the weapons to carry out their threats. If you don’t act now, it’s going to be too late.”