fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Two Israelis Attacked Outside San Jose Restaurant

According to the two men, three individuals who were standing behind them suddenly began punching them without saying a word.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Ayala Or-El

Ayala Or-El

March 10, 2026

Two Israelis were brutally attacked Sunday afternoon outside the Augustine restaurant in San Jose.

Daniel and Lior, who asked to be identified by their first names only, spoke with the Journal about the assault, which left them with injuries to their heads, backs and stomachs. The two said they had been speaking Hebrew while waiting for a table, which they believe led the attackers to identify them as Israelis.

“We were walking from the mall to the restaurant and asked for a table for two,” Lior said. “While we were waiting, the hostess went to get the menu, and then it happened.”

According to the two men, three individuals who were standing behind them suddenly began punching them without saying a word. Some bystanders captured the attack on their phones.

In the video, the three assailants — wearing black shirts — can be seen violently punching the two Israelis and knocking them to the ground.

“No one at the restaurant or among the people around us came to help,” Lior said. “It all happened very fast.”

A friend of the victims later identified the three assailants as MMA fighters and claimed they are Arabs.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. Following the attack, Lior and Daniel went to the hospital, where they were treated for cuts and bruises until the following morning.

Daniel after the attack

Lior, who has lived in the United States for 21 years, said he was hit in the head, back and stomach and is currently unable to lie on his head or chew. Despite the ordeal, he said he refuses to be intimidated or stop speaking Hebrew in public.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve experienced an antisemitic incident,” he said. “We need to stay strong.”

The two friends reported the attack to the San Jose Police Department but said they were disappointed with the response from the detective assigned to the case.

“The saddest part of this story is how the police handled it,” Lior said. “Only today did the investigator reach out to us and told me he is busy and has other cases. He also told Daniel, ‘This doesn’t look good for you.’ What does that mean? We didn’t start it — we were attacked by MMA fighters. It could have ended very badly. I have kids.”

The FBI has been notified, and tips can be submitted to local authorities.

The Journal contacted the restaurant for comment and was told it could not comment because the case is under investigation.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Trump in ‘The Twilight Zone’

March 8, 2026

With moral clarity not clouded by anti-Trump, anti-Israel hysteria, everyone should be able to get behind this just war against Iran—not unlike Israel’s just war in Gaza.

Hating Trump More Than Terrorists

March 7, 2026

While one of the world’s most evil regimes is taking a beating, much of the mainstream media, Hollywood and our cultural elite would rather focus on who’s doing the beating.

The ‘Scream’ Franchise Is Back—Sans Antisemites.

March 6, 2026

It seems that Melissa Barrera – and those who followed her off set – may have inadvertently saved the franchise from itself. In getting back to basics, the film found a way to connect with audiences from both the past and the present.

The Sweet Song of Survival

March 6, 2026

There is a second form of sacred survival: to survive as a nation. And that too takes precedence over everything.

Print Issue: Iran | March 5, 2026

March 5, 2026

Success in the war against Iran – which every American and Israeli should hope for – will only strengthen the tendency of both leaders to highlight their dominant personalities as the state axis, at the expense of the boring institutions that serve them.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.