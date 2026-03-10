Two Israelis Attacked Outside San Jose Restaurant

Two Israelis were brutally attacked Sunday afternoon outside the Augustine restaurant in San Jose.

Daniel and Lior, who asked to be identified by their first names only, spoke with the Journal about the assault, which left them with injuries to their heads, backs and stomachs. The two said they had been speaking Hebrew while waiting for a table, which they believe led the attackers to identify them as Israelis.

“We were walking from the mall to the restaurant and asked for a table for two,” Lior said. “While we were waiting, the hostess went to get the menu, and then it happened.”

According to the two men, three individuals who were standing behind them suddenly began punching them without saying a word. Some bystanders captured the attack on their phones.

In the video, the three assailants — wearing black shirts — can be seen violently punching the two Israelis and knocking them to the ground.

“No one at the restaurant or among the people around us came to help,” Lior said. “It all happened very fast.”

A friend of the victims later identified the three assailants as MMA fighters and claimed they are Arabs.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. Following the attack, Lior and Daniel went to the hospital, where they were treated for cuts and bruises until the following morning.

Lior, who has lived in the United States for 21 years, said he was hit in the head, back and stomach and is currently unable to lie on his head or chew. Despite the ordeal, he said he refuses to be intimidated or stop speaking Hebrew in public.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve experienced an antisemitic incident,” he said. “We need to stay strong.”

The two friends reported the attack to the San Jose Police Department but said they were disappointed with the response from the detective assigned to the case.

“The saddest part of this story is how the police handled it,” Lior said. “Only today did the investigator reach out to us and told me he is busy and has other cases. He also told Daniel, ‘This doesn’t look good for you.’ What does that mean? We didn’t start it — we were attacked by MMA fighters. It could have ended very badly. I have kids.”

The FBI has been notified, and tips can be submitted to local authorities.

The Journal contacted the restaurant for comment and was told it could not comment because the case is under investigation.