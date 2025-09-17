Aliyah Post-Oct. 7: A New Sense of Urgency

On Oct. 7, 2023 Maayan Schoen was spending the Simchat Torah holiday in Efrat, Israel with friends when the sirens began blaring, sending everyone rushing to bomb shelters. Reflecting on her experience that day, she said it reminded her of “what we learned about the 1973 Yom Kippur War,” when all the men were called up to serve in their military units directly from synagogue. Israel was again caught off guard while celebrating a Jewish holiday.

The wartime experience in Israel changed everything for Schoen. A Yale graduate with a degree in humanities, shemoved to Israel, where she worked for Jerusalem’s deputy mayor and served as a counselor at a girls’ seminary. Before Oct. 7, Schoen wasn’t sure whether to officially make aliyah or follow her dad’s advice and return to the U.S. for law school. It was Israel’s overwhelming spirit of volunteerism that convinced Schoen to further contribute to the war effort by becoming an Israeli citizen.

Schoen’s story is in line with a historical trend. Following Israel’s previous major wars in 1967 and 1973, there was a significant jump in aliyah. Since the current war began on Oct. 7, there has been a surge in new aliyah applications from North America and around the world. Jews are choosing this moment to move to Israel not in spite of the war, but because of it. Motivated by a mix of religious ideals, rising antisemitism abroad and a search for meaning and community, these immigrants are arriving during one of modern Israel’s most volatile periods. This wave could reshape Israel’s demographics and carry long-term societal implications.

This trend is reflected in recent data on interest in making aliyah from Jewish communities around the world. While overall numbers have increased only slightly, the number of new applications has surged since the war began. According to The Jerusalem Post, the number of immigrants from France saw the sharpest rise, up 352% compared to the previous year. Canada and Great Britain had increases of 87% and 62% respectively. In the U.S it rose by 60%.

Although not everyone who opens an aliyah file ultimately moves to Israel, it serves as an indicator of growing interest. Marc Rosenberg, vice president of Diaspora partnerships at Nefesh B’Nefesh, said the aliyah process typically takes 12 to 18 months from application to relocation due to logistical challenges. This lag may explain the historical pattern of aliyah surges two to three years following major Israeli wars.

After the Six-Day War in 1967, aliyah numbers from the U.S. skyrocketed by over 1,000%. This increase did not occur immediately after the war, but two years later. According to the Jewish Agency, it rose from 438 in 1967 to 609 in 1968 and then spiked to 5,739 in 1969. If the historical trend continues, there will be an increase in aliyah beginning in the next year or two, following the current war.

Rosenberg said there are different motivations for people to make aliyah including both “push” and “pull” factors. “Historically, Jews from North America and Canada felt ‘pulled’ toward aliyah by an idealistic longing to live in Israel. … For the first time, many North American Jews now feel ‘pushed’ away due to the surge in campus antisemitism following Oct. 7.”

Isaac Dayan experienced both of these factors when he made aliyah in August 2024 with his wife and four children, ages 5 to 12. Raised with religious Zionist ideals, he and his wife had already spent time in Israel, and aliyah had always been their dream. The events of Oct. 7 accelerated their timeline. Dayan described how rising antisemitism in the U.S. motivated his family to begin the application process just one month after the war began.

While the families who make aliyah tend to be religious, Nefesh B’Nefesh notes that 65% of singles making aliyah are not Orthodox. For Alana Goldman, a 22-year-old from a Reform household, the journey to aliyah looked different. Although she attended Hebrew school and had a Bat Mitzvah, she did not feel a personal connection to Israel. That changed after she went on a Birthright trip after her freshman year at UNC Chapel Hill. When she returned to campus in the fall of 2023, she became involved in Israel advocacy.

Her world changed on Oct. 7. Goldman’s Israeli boyfriend left to join the IDF; she lost friends over disagreements about the war in Israel. On the last day of classes, she witnessed pro-Palestinian protesters attempting to tear down the American flag and replace it with a Palestinian one A group of fraternity members protected the American flag. She called it “the first time all year that classmates who weren’t even Jewish stood up for Israel.”

After graduation, Goldman decided to return to Israel and get a master’s degree in nonprofit leadership at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. For her, aliyah was in part a practical decision. Goldman wanted to work while studying for her master’s, and she realized that by formally making aliyah, she could work in Israel and receive an aliyah benefits package. In October 2024, Goldman made aliyah and began working at Hebrew University.

To attract more international students, Israeli universities are expanding their English language degree programs. Naama Oryan, director of international marketing at Hebrew University, highlighted the university’s new international BA program, which offers students the opportunity to take classes taught in English.

Yael Levin, associate provost at the University’s Rothberg School for International Students described the diverse motivations of the program’s first cohort: “Some sought to explore their Jewish identities after seeing their life at home and on campuses abroad shaken by antisemitism and gross harassment and violence. Others felt called to contribute to a nation at war. … Some were inspired by their admiration for the Hebrew University.”

Interest in aliyah has grown among younger people. According to the Jewish Agency, nearly one-third (31%) of this year’s immigrants are between the ages of 18 and 35. Nefesh B’Nefesh reports that approximately 4,000 North Americans make aliyah annually, about 1,300 of them under 30. Rosenberg explains that this age group is experiencing their “Odyssey years,” a period of personal exploration and growth.

At 26, Alex Shuster’s connection to Israel deepened beyond his childhood roots in a “Reform/Chabad-lite” household. He first visited for his Bar Mitzvah and later attended Jewish day school. After graduating Babson College in 2022, Shuster joined a Birthright trip visiting holy sites. Feeling unfulfilled and disconnected working a mundane job, Shuster found a new purpose when Birthright invited him on the first volunteer trip scheduled after Oct 7. He didn’t hesitate, saying, “If not now, when?”

In Israel, Shuster found a stronger social community than he had back home. He also underwent a personal transformation. He prioritized health and fitness and rediscovered his connection to Judaism. Since making aliyah in November 2024, he has started Ulpan classes. Learning Hebrew has allowed him to follow the Torah and truly understand it for the first time.

Dr. Hila Zaban, a sociologist and senior lecturer at Kinneret Academic College, studied the Baka neighborhood of Jerusalem between 2008 and 2013, focusing on its large population of English speakers. Oct. 7 will likely serve as a catalyst, she said, forcing Jews abroad to solidify their Jewish identity. One contrast to the earlier waves is that while they were mostly secular, liberal Jews in those years, there’s now a growing influx of religiously observant Jews who identify as center-to-right politically.

For Dr. Zaban, organizations like Nefesh B’Nefesh have been “a game changer” for North American aliyah. There have also been unintended consequences. Nefesh B’Nefesh has also contributed to increasingly homogeneous Anglo enclaves, reshaping neighborhood synagogues and schools and driving up local real estate prices.

A major wave of aliyah from North America is not guaranteed. Many Jews abroad now see Israel as a “Plan B,” a backup option in case antisemitism worsens in their home countries. Dr. Zaban predicts that North American Jews will purchase second homes in Israel as a precaution, preparing for all eventualities before fully committing to make aliyah. As she puts it, “It’s a very Jewish thing to be prepared.”

