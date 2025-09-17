JSU Global Campus Connecting with Jewish Teens All Over the U.S.

In 2002, Jewish Student Union, a club for Jewish students at public high schools across the United States, launched with four clubs in Los Angeles. Today, the initiative has grown to more 500+ clubs for over 20,000 members, helping Jewish students connect with their heritage in a time when it isn’t easy to be a Jew.

“Since October 7, we’ve seen an unprecedented surge in interest, with over 340 requests to start JSU clubs coming from public and non-Jewish private high schools,” said National Director of Operations for JSU Global Campus Denise Badreau Tamam. “We are responding to this demand by opening clubs at a record pace. Each request is personally met by a dedicated JSU professional who is passionate about helping students launch their club and providing them with all the tools, training, and support needed to ensure their success.

In California, JSU member and eleventh grader Oriel Nijamkin, who goes to Santa Susana High Simi Valley, faced backlash from a friend after October 7.

“Slightly after [that day], my Muslim friend randomly asked me which side of the conflict I support over text, and when I replied ‘Israel,’ she insisted that we can’t be friends anymore because, as a Muslim, she can’t expect me to turn a blind eye to her own people being killed,” he said.

While this was a disappointing experience, Nijamkin has found community and comfort in JSU.

“I have seen what the Jewish community can be, both for an individual and as a whole. I have firsthand experienced the pride and joy of being part of the Jewish community,” he said. “Creating this at my school has allowed me to have a safe space at school as an Israeli Jew and a way to connect with others who share that identity.”

To help students open more clubs, JSU provides student leaders with JSU Global Campus. Through professional training, a structured leadership model, and access to a dedicated JSU staff member for ongoing guidance, students are empowered to lead their own clubs. The platform includes ready-to-use curriculum, engaging holiday programming, fun community-building activities, and opportunities to join off-campus events and leadership conferences.

“JSU Global Campus has become the go-to hub for the ‘proud-to-be-Jewish’ teen,” said Badreau Tamam. “As students discover their personal connection to Jewish identity, they’re not just participating – they’re leading. Through student-led, JSU professionally guided JSU clubs, teens are creating safe, welcoming spaces where Jewish pride comes alive.”

When teens do face difficulties at school, JSU is there for support and help. For instance, when antisemitic graffiti appeared at a San Diego school, the JSU Global Campus leader and students quickly addressed it. They reached out to JSU for instructions on what to do as well as support.

“JSU Global Campus is there as a direct resource, ensuring teens have a safe, connected space and guidance whenever issues arise,” said Badreau Tamam. “Our vision is clear: a JSU club at every school!”

As for Nijamkin, he’s had a meaningful and fulfilling experience with the organization.

“I have met and networked with several other young Jewish JSU leaders throughout the United States,” he said. “Creating a JSU at my school has proven itself by supplying me with a safe space at school and aiding me in meeting other Jews at my school that I would not have met otherwise.”