fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Progressive Rabbis to Hold Tisha b’Av Service Denouncing ICE Raids

Dubbed “Our Collective Cry to Rebuild Sanctuary,” the action will feature two hours of Jewish rituals and programming.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Ryan Torok

Ryan Torok

July 30, 2025
Federal agents block people protesting an ICE immigration raid at a nearby licensed cannabis farm on July 10, 2025 near Camarillo, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Coinciding with Tisha B’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE) organizers, along with many local rabbis, will express opposition to President Trump’s immigration policies by staging an in-person event at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 3. 

Dubbed “Our Collective Cry to Rebuild Sanctuary,” the action will feature two hours of Jewish rituals and programming, including a Shacharit (morning) service; the reading of Kinnot, liturgical poems of lamentations that are recited on Tisha b’Av; and a shofar blowing. The event’s cosponsors include IKAR, Pico Union Project, Jewish Partnership for Los Angeles and Challah and Soul.

“As Tisha b’Av approaches, a substantial part of the Jewish community feels this real intense moral objection to what’s happening,” Matthew Hom, the Los Angeles and Santa Monica organizer at CLUE, told The Journal in a recent phone interview. “We’re coming together in solidarity to protect immigrants and everyone in our community.”

The planned action follows the signing of a letter by 500 rabbis across the country, including 77 in California and 28 in Los Angeles, that denounced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Southern California, as well as the decision of U.S. President Trump to deploy the National Guard in support of ICE agents as they faced heavy protests.

Local signatories to the letter include Rabbis Susan Goldberg and Aryeh Cohen as well as Michelle Missaghieh of Temple Israel of Hollywood and Ron Stern of Stephen Wise Temple.

“It is central to our Jewish values to love our neighbors as ourselves,” Goldberg, founder of progressive spiritual community Nefesh, said in a statement accompanying the letter. “What is happening to our neighbors is cruel and simply reprehensible. It is important that we raise our voices as a Jewish community to stand together with those at the center of this hateful scapegoating and to call out for a world we know is possible.”

“The assault on, and kidnapping of citizens by ICE and other federal agents, coupled with the invasion of our city by the National Guard and the Marines is appalling,” Cohen, professor of rabbinic literature at the American Jewish University, said in a separate statement.

Several retired rabbis from major Los Angeles synagogues—including Rabbis Lisa Edwards of Beth Chayim Chadashim; Laura Geller of Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills; Chaim Seidler-Feller, former executive director at Hillel at UCLA; Mel Gottlieb, former president of Academy of Jewish Religion, CA and Karen Fox, formerly of Wilshire Boulevard Temple, among them—also signed on.

The letter states, in part, “We, the undersigned Jewish clergy in the United States…condemn the indiscriminate and violent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids…and the incursion of soldiers under the command of President Donald Trump into Los Angeles.”

It adds, “Our Jewish tradition and values demand that we show up unwaveringly with immigrants, and that we fiercely protect the right to free speech and protest.” 

The letter was organized by T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, a national rabbinic human rights organization, and CLUE, a movement of social justice-focused faith leaders in Southern California.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Fighting Antisemitism Before It’s Too Late

July 30, 2025

Fighting the “world’s oldest hatred” requires more than words.  It demands that each sector of society that fuels harmful impressions about Israel and Jews examine how they have contributed to the toxic environment that has led to hateful words and violent acts against Jews. 

The Curse with No Answer

July 30, 2025

People hate because they choose to hate and as tempting as it is to uncover the root cause of this hatred, it might just be an exercise in futility.

Epstein and Tisha b’Av

July 30, 2025

He took his life about 12 hours before the onset of Tisha b’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar

Superman and the Jews

July 30, 2025

Much has been written about what a Jewish hero Superman is, from the fact that his creators were Jews to his Moses-like origin story, but perhaps what makes him most Jewish is the fact that he has a core narrative that still shifts and evolves to meet the needs of the moment.

Why Bibi Blinked

July 30, 2025

His decision temporarily saved the lives of Hamas terrorists, but it also rescued Palestinian children from starvation. 

Influencing the Creator Economy ft. Gigi Robinson

July 29, 2025

After a brief summer hiatus Marla and Libby are back with some very exciting updates. Marla shares a huge turn of events in her relationship updates and how a canceled trip to Israel turned into spontaneous decision to explore France instead. Libby…

Potpourri of Bad News…for Jews

July 27, 2025

What we have here is antisemitism as surrealism. Paint the crooked contours and you have a Salvador Dalí. He, apparently, had no fondness for Jews, either.

Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Denise Eger: Retired … Only More Active

July 25, 2025

In addition to writing, Eger’s focus has been her executive coaching practice: tutoring rabbis, ministers and non-profit executives – on Zoom – all over the U.S. and Canada. Since March, she has also been the interim executive director for A Wider Bridge.

She’s 13. She’s Jewish. And This Is What Found Her

July 25, 2025

When my 13-year-old daughter forwarded me a number of posts she’d seen on Instagram—accusing Israel of genocide, twisting history into propaganda, and riddled with the same tired antisemitic tropes—I was shaken.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.