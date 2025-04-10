Amid Ethnic Studies Debate, AJU Offers New Course Centering Jewish-American Voices

Ethnic studies requirements have become a flashpoint for Jewish communities across California. With a lawsuit filed against the Santa Ana Unified School District resulting in the suspension of ethnic studies classes, reported findings of anti-Zionist advocacy at UC Santa Cruz, and countless OpEds penned by advocates for Israel and the Jewish people, the fight against antisemitic tropes in ethnic studies courses has taken center stage in public debate.

American Jewish University (AJU) believes it can offer a unique resource to support school districts and educators and guard against antisemitism while maintaining the goal of ethnic studies. The University is launching ETH 105: American Jewish Ethnic Studies – a free, online course designed to fulfill local district requirements while ensuring Jewish-American narratives are accurately represented in the classroom.

California Assembly Bill 101 passed in October 2021 and added the completion of an ethnic studies course as a high school graduation requirement for students graduating after 2030 in the State of California. This follows an existing ethnic studies course graduation requirement for students in the CA Community College and CA State University systems. Yet, the lack of state funding to implement the mandate means that how the subject is taught—and whose voices are included—varies dramatically from district to district without oversight or accountability.

Early versions of standard ethnic studies curricula excluded or inaccurately portrayed Jewish-American stories, prompting concern from Jewish educators, families, and advocacy groups. As antisemitism is on the rise across the U.S. and globally, the stakes are high for how students learn about Jewish people, history, and identity.

“The Jewish American experience has long been overlooked in public education,” said Dr. Robbie Totten, AJU’s Chief Academic Officer. “With California’s ethnic studies requirements, we have a unique opportunity to elevate the voices of Jewish Americans through our course, ETH 105.”

ETH 105 offers an academically rigorous, inclusive option that centers Jewish voices while promoting cross-cultural understanding. The course examines the complex history and identity of Jews in America, including Jewish Americans who also identify as African American, Chicana/o/x and Latina/o/x, Native American, or Asian American and Pacific Islander. It also explores the cultural contributions and histories of these communities to offer students a broader understanding of American diversity.

“As a Jewish educational institution, American Jewish University has profound knowledge in teaching and educating about the Jewish experience,” said Rabbi Carrie Vogel, Director of Undergraduate Initiatives at AJU. “ETH 105 is a crucial step toward building a more inclusive and accurate story of American Jews, Israel, and the Jewish people.”

AJU is actively recruiting high school partners throughout California to offer ETH 105 for academic credit.

With this course, AJU aims to ensure that the history and experiences of Jewish Americans are included in how students learn about race, ethnicity, and identity in the United States while helping combat antisemitism through education.