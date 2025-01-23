After Fires, Book Studio Donates Books to L.A.

As the Los Angeles community recovers from the devastating wildfires, The Collective Book Studio, a woman-owned independent publisher, based in Oakland, is donating hundreds of books to libraries, bookstores and families.

By donating a large selection of baby board books and children’s picture books, the Collective Book Studio hopes to help replenish shelves and bring comfort and joy to young readers.

“This devastating catastrophe for so many brings to mind the coming together not just as Jews but as people to have genuine respect for everyone and to do all we can to help one another, especially in times of crisis,” Angela Engel, founder and publisher of The Collective Book Studio, told the Journal.

The Journal asked Engel what inspired her to help, the role of books in healing and how others can help.

What inspired this initiative?

We have many close relationships in Southern California between the amazing authors and individuals who work on our books, our peers in the close-knit California publishing circles, the amazing bookstores that we love to support and our CFO’s childhood friend, [who] have all felt the effects of the wildfires.

So many of these people feel like family to us, and, as much as we wish we could be there in person cleaning up the rubble with them, we just aren’t able to at this moment. By offering these books, we’re hoping to help offer a bright spot for the people who were affected. Being based in Northern California, we understand this devastation firsthand, and we know that any bit of help can be beneficial during these difficult times.

Which books are you sending to where?

We are focusing on sending brand new children’s books to organizations that are helping teachers, librarians and families to rebuild their libraries. Our goal is to help give everyone something new that’s just for them so they’re able to make new memories with these books, and have something to call wholly their own.

We are currently working on sending packages to individuals that have reached out to us directly, but we’re also working with an awesome organization called Equity Through Lit! They have a goal of donating 1000 books to those affected by the wildfires. We’re super excited to be working with them, and have already pledged to donate 200 books with more to come.

What is the role of books in healing?

We believe that books change lives. The power of reading has the ability to bring a lot of healing and there is a sense of escapism that can be really important in times like this. Reading and writing [is] interesting in the sense that it’s both introverted and extroverted. You can do it with a group or do it on your own, so it gives you the power to seek out what is the best escape for you at the time.

“We believe that books change lives. The power of reading has the ability to bring a lot of healing and there is a sense of escapism that can be really important in times like this.”- Angela Engel

We’re also donating a collection of journals we released with the publication of our book, “Malkah’s Notebook,” in hopes that people can write and find the words they need.

What are other ways authors and publishers can support those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires?

We recently did a shout-out to people in our publishing community that are offering resources to those that have faced loss due to the fires. The American Library Association (ALA) and the Book Industry Charitable (Binc) foundation both have fantastic disaster relief funds to help booksellers in the area. We recommend that publishers from other places in the country tap in and donate to them.

Coming back from this devastation is a marathon, not a sprint and there is a lot of trauma that can be associated with it. To help with individual healing, we have two authors in the mental health and parenting spaces who are offering free resources to families, and little acts of kindness like that will truly go far.

For more information go to TheCollectiveBook.studio or email publicity@thecollectivebook.studio with your book needs. Any shul or temple who needs or wants books should also reach out.