Simon Etehad Takes the Helm as President of FIDF Western Region

The FIDF (Friends of the Israel Defense Forces) has undeniably had a profound impact on Simon Etehad’s life. He met his wife, Malissa, at an FIDF Young Leadership event in 2007; the couple now has four children.

An attorney and the founder of Etehad Law, he joined the FIDF nearly 20 years ago and has remained actively involved ever since. On August 12, during a regular board of directors meeting, he was unanimously elected as the new president of the board for the FIDF Western Region.

In a statement sent to the Journal following the announcement, Etehad wrote: “I bleed blue and white, and I humbly took on this role. For more than 20 years, I have devoted myself to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) and our brave soldiers. Having spent nearly a decade growing up in Israel, the State of Israel and our beloved soldiers have always held a special place in my heart.”

This was a perfect opportunity to sit down with Etehad for a conversation about the FIDF and learn more about him and his plans for the organization.

Jewish Journal: “I heard you mentioned wanting to continue your father’s legacy. Could you tell me a bit about him?”

Simon Etehad: “My father, may he rest in peace, was born in Iran in 1929, before the establishment of the modern State of Israel. My father dedicated his life to helping people, both Jews and non-Jews, and of course, the State of Israel. He was a true Zionist, even in Iran, a Muslim country that considered Jews as ‘Najest,’ a ritually unclean person. My father was an incredibly proud Jew who zealously defended the State of Israel. May his memory and legacy be a blessing.”

JJ: “As a busy attorney, how do you plan to balance running your business with your new role as president of the FIDF Western Region Board?”

SE: “I have learned that in life, you never have time, you make time. My wife, my four kids, my community and my clients are very important to me. It took me almost 2 months to accept the request to consider the role of President of the FIDF Western Region Board. This was not a decision I took lightly, but I did make the decision knowing that I could make a difference, especially now, when Israel is at war from at least 10 fronts. (Iran, Iraq, Hamas, Hezbollah, Judea and Samaria, Yemen, cyberattacks and terrorists coming from the border of both Egypt and Jordan). So, ‘Never Again’ is now, and we all need to make time to help the only Jewish State on planet earth.”

JJ: “The FIDF also played a role in your personal life—you met your wife there.”

SE: “In 2007, while attending an FIDF Young Leadership event, we met while trying to get into the party. She had no idea that I was involved with the FIDF, and she tried “helping me” get into the event. That, as we say, was the beginning of the end (obviously in a good way)! Since then, we have gone on a few FIDF Missions to Israel, and she has always stood by my side. By profession she is a pharmacist, so she knows that my drug of choice is helping the IDF. I have been accused of having blue and white blood. My wife has always opened our home to our soldiers, and she has been very generous in allowing me to spend the necessary time to help the FIDF.”

JJ: “With so many organizations currently raising funds for Israel, especially in the past year, has it become more challenging to raise money for the FIDF?”

SE: “No question, nowadays, it is very challenging to raise money. However, FIDF is the sole official organization authorized to collect charitable donations on behalf of the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces across the United States, as designated by the IDF Chief of Staff. And you cannot find a better cause these days. It should be noted that soldiers using donated gear could potentially face disciplinary actions.”

JJ: “When the war broke out, many were alarmed to learn that the IDF lacked adequate gear. In response, the community quickly rallied to raise funds for bulletproof vests and other essentials. While I understand that the FIDF primarily provides funds rather than gear, I would love to hear your thoughts on this situation.”

SE: “The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) is a non-political, non-military organization that provides for the wellbeing of the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), veterans, and family members. The FIDF champions the courageous men and women of the IDF and cares for their needs through transformational opportunities and support. By alleviating the daily stresses and burdens faced by these soldiers, the FIDF enables these soldiers to carry out their duties with peace of mind.

FIDF cannot provide military gear, and truth be told, IDF lacked the ability to achieve passing adequacy with the gear they had. I know that many people have raised funds to buy military equipment. However, for security reasons, I do not believe that to be wise.”

JJ: “What are your main goals in your new position as president?”

SE: “In my new role as President, I will continue pursuing one of my life’s greatest passions: spreading love and support for our soldiers and uniting our community to help those who defend the world’s only Jewish state. My goals include spreading awareness of our IDF soldiers’ importance and morality; raising awareness of FIDF’s mission and how it supports soldiers and their families; increasing fundraising efforts across our community; and strengthening connections between our youth and soldiers, including launching a teen FIDF group, hosting young professional events, and creating forums where the younger generation can meet and support our soldiers.”