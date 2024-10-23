American Friends of Beit Issie Shapiro Honoring Tony Award Winner Ali Stroker at West Coast Gala

Ali Stroker has had quite an impressive career. She was the first actor to appear on Broadway in a wheelchair, and in 2019, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a musical for her role as Ado Annie in “Oklahoma!” Now, on October 30, the accomplished performer will be appearing at American Friends of Beit Issie Shapiro’s annual West Coast gala in Los Angeles, where she will tell her story.

“Ms. Stroker exemplifies our commitment to promoting inclusion and empowerment for individuals with disabilities,” said Soraya Nazarian, West Coast VP of American Friends of Beit Issie Shapiro. “Her dedication to breaking barriers and inspiring others is such a wonderful example of the changes we strive to be a part of in the world. It’s an honor to include Ali Stroker in our annual event, recognize her incredible achievements as a trailblazer and advocate for the disability community and give her an opportunity to share her inspiring story with us.”

Beit Issie Shapiro is an Israel-based organization that provides innovative therapies and services for children and adults with disabilities. It helps over half a million people annually, and the American outpost raises funds to keep the important work going year-round. The gala is only one part of its work; throughout the year, it also partners with local synagogues and schools, with different initiatives like Cycles for Smiles and mitzvah projects.

“American Friends of Beit Issie Shapiro helps us foster an ever-growing number of strategic partnerships that assist the critical aspect of our mission: to scale our knowledge, best practices, research and development to take everything we learn and do to the rest of the world,” said Nazarian. “By raising awareness and funds, Beit Issie Shapiro can continue providing crucial therapies, education, and advocacy that foster independence and enhance the quality of life for those with disabilities worldwide. These efforts are instrumental in paving the way toward a more inclusive global society.”

The gala, which will be taking place at Sinai Temple and hosting an expected 300-plus attendees, will feature a musical performance by Stroker, along with an awards ceremony honoring pillars of the organization’s West Coast community like Errol Fine, Uri Blackman, Natalie, Michael and Jeffery Zarabi and Isaac Fakheri.

“[The gala] is a moment to celebrate all that we have accomplished together, especially since the events of Oct. 7,” said Nazarian. “Our work with wounded IDF soldiers and people with disabilities and their families—across all sectors of Israeli society—has taken on new urgency, and we are eager to share our plans for growth.”

Beit Issie Shapiro recently opened Israel’s first Early Childhood Inclusive Campus and launched a major mental health residency and training program.

“This dinner is more than just a celebration; it’s a reaffirmation of our belief that a better world is within reach.”

Nazarian said, “This dinner is more than just a celebration; it’s a reaffirmation of our belief that a better world is within reach. It’s a chance to reflect, renew, and most importantly, give hope, [which is] something we all need now more than ever.”

Find out more about the gala at secure.qgiv.com/for/lgal2/event/lagala2