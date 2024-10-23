CCFP Hosting Author Ben M. Freeman and Attorney David Byrnes in Conversation

On Monday, Nov. 4, Creative Community for Peace will be hosting its fall vanguard gathering featuring a conversation with author and educator Ben M. Freeman and top entertainment attorney David Byrnes. CCFP’s Executive Director Ari Ingel will be moderating the event called, “Israel, Antisemitism, and the Entertainment Industry,” which is set to take place at a private residence in Cheviot Hills.

Freeman is the founder of the modern Jewish pride movement, as well as author of “Jewish Pride: Rebuilding a People” (2021) and “Reclaiming Our Story: The Pursuit of Jewish Pride” (2022). He’s currently working on a third book, “The Jews: An Indigenous People,” to be released in February of next year, and he’s an outspoken advocate on X and Instagram.

As an entertainment attorney, Byrnes, a partner at Ziffren Brittenham LLP, has represented prominent people like Kelly Clarkson and Beyoncé, and the estates of Kurt Cobain, Tom Petty and the Ramones.

“Vanguard events bring experts on antisemitism and entertainment together,” said Ingel. “Having both Ben and David speak helps bridge and coalesce the conversation on the Jewish experience within entertainment.”

The CCFP executive director praised Freeman as a “fantastic writer and a thoughtful public intellectual” who is “helping to reshape the conversation and public perception about antisemitism and the Jewish connection to Israel.” He said that Byrnes, “works with some of the biggest music talent in the industry, many of whom have performed in Israel, despite being targeted by BDS activists online.”

Since it was founded in 2011, CCFP has worked to support artists who wish to perform in Israel and fight boycotts of the Jewish state from groups like BDS. Following Oct. 7, it put out videos of celebrities – both Jewish and not Jewish – standing up for the Jewish community and Israel, and it’s held several events and sponsored community-wide solidarity gatherings.

Recently, they were one of the sponsors of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles’ Oct. 7 memorial featuring Mayor Karen Bass, Mayim Bialik, Scooter Braun and Moran Atias, among many others. They also encouraged people to attend the Nova exhibit, and they will be holding a screening of “October H8te,” a documentary that Debra Messing produced about the explosion of antisemitism over the past year.

For the Nov. 4 event, CCFP is requesting an $18 donation per person, which includes the conversation, networking opportunities for entertainment professionals and food and drinks.

“We hope [attendees] learn about some of the ongoing challenges facing Israel and the Jewish people, and connect with a broader community committed to peace,” Ingel said. “We also encourage their participation in conversation and hope they leave with a sense of connection with one another and a renewed resilience to stand against antisemitism and anti-Israeli attitudes.”

It’s important to hold the upcoming event, and others for the community, because the next generation of entertainment industry leaders need to be educated on issues surrounding Israel and antisemitism, according to Ingel.

“That’s why we launched the Vanguard initiative – to educate, curate connection and build awareness around the most pressing issues facing the Jewish community, particularly within the entertainment industry,” he said. “Through increased awareness, we hope to continue to build momentum within the entertainment community to stand for peace and against antisemitism.”

To register for the CCFP event, visit: creativecommunityforpeace.com/vanguard-israel-antisemitism-the-entertainment-industry.http://creativecommunityforpeace.com/vanguard-israel-antisemitism-the-entertainment-industry