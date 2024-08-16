Rochel Leah Bernstein on Giving Back in the Jewish Community and Beyond

On Oct. 7, Rochel Leah Bernstein was in a bomb shelter in Israel with her children and other family members. After this scary and shocking event, she was motivated to give back to Israel in any way she could.

She met pro-Israel activist Lizzy Savetsky, who referred Bernstein to Israel on Campus Coalition, a group she’s involved with, that unites and empowers pro-Israel campus organizations.

Now, after seeing the antisemitism that’s been happening in the United States and abroad, Bernstein has decided to join ICC’s board of directors. There, she’s advising the nonprofit on the digital war and combating antisemitism online.

“As a proud third-generation American Jew, I was cautiously optimistic that, with social impact movements, antisemitism would have diminished,” she said. “Yet, I was disheartened to see its prevalence, especially on college campuses. Witnessing organizations that champion DEI while excluding Jewish people — as well as other groups like Asians and Indians — further motivated me. As a mother of four Jewish children and someone dedicated to building bridges, I felt it was my duty to get involved.”

Bernstein, a well-known CEO and co-founder of Spark Family Offices, is all about giving back. She is the founder and executive director of Child Safety Pledge (CSP), which is an organization that works to prevent and combat child sexual abuse in the U.S. A survivor herself, she helps youth-serving organizations, funders and parents to ensure strong policies and best practice that detect, present and respond to child sexual abuse. The group merged with Darkness to Light, which empowers adults to work to prevent child sexual abuse as well.

As a mother, she makes sure to give sound advice to her fellow parents so they can protect their children. “[Make sure you] engage proactively with all youth-serving institutions your children attend, such as schools, camps and houses of worship,” Bernstein said. “Ensure these institutions have robust frameworks for prevention, detection, treatment and care. Remember, the responsibility for keeping children safe lies with us, the adults. At the same time, it’s equally important to educate your children about child sexual abuse prevention. Utilize resources like The Daring Conversations toolkit available on the Child Safety Pledge website. Teach your children anatomically correct names for their body parts and how to set boundaries with peers and adults.”

Along with serving on the ICC board and working to prevent child sexual abuse, Bernstein is vice chair for “Tell My Story,” an organization that educates parents on teen suicide, and she’s a board member for the MINDS Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to eliminate stigma and provide support for parents suffering from mental illness in developing countries.

“I focus on mental health, combating antisemitism in the media and on college campuses and addressing sexual abuse,” she said. “These are the areas where I believe I can make the most significant impact. I envision a world where every child can grow up in an environment that nurtures their potential and supports their mental and emotional health, allowing them to become resilient, compassionate and empowered adults.”

Bernstein has been deeply influenced by Jewish leaders, including the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who said, “God gave each of us a soul, which is a candle that He gives us to illuminate our surroundings with His light. We must not only illuminate the inside of homes, but also the outside, and the world at large.” This belief in “the power of each individual to bring light to the world drives my commitment to service,” she said.

She also found inspiration in the work of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith,” is a Sacks quote that resonated with Bernstein. “The legacy I leave for my children is paramount,” she said. “I strive to be in action to create a sense of humanism.”

For Bernstein, giving back is her way of fixing the world. And, of course, she hopes to ensure the safety of the Jewish people and Israel so they can both continue to thrive. “No matter what our backgrounds, we must recognize the humanity in each other and come together in our shared values,” she said. “Through my work in mental health, child protection and Jewish advocacy, I strive to do that. My work is deeply rooted in my Jewish values: the concept of ‘neshama’ (soul) comes from ‘neshima’ (breath), symbolizing the shared humanity that connects us all. This belief in humanistic connection and breaking down what divides us fuels my efforts to create a better world for everyone.”