‘Feast of Kings’ Reception Draws Record Attendance and Highlights Strong Community Ties

Israel Discount Bank (IDB) held its client reception on Thursday, June 6, at the Beverly Hilton’s Wilshire Garden. This annual event, known among clients as the “Feast of Kings,” featured sushi, and Persian, Israeli and Italian cuisines, among others. There was a dessert table with dozens of cakes and fruit options and an open bar. Over 550 guests attended the event.

Ziv Biron, president & CEO of IDB of New York, attended the event and noted that this year’s number of participants exceeded that of any previous year. “The bank has grown by 20% over the past year,” he told The Journal. “The support started before Oct. 7 and is the result of strategic decisions and significant investment in this region.”

Many of the bank’s clients in Los Angeles are Iranian Jews; some are business owners and some are professionals. “It’s an amazing community. They are not only Jews, but [also] true Zionists,” Michal Miron, IDB’s regional manager, said. “They love Israel with all their hearts and souls. They are wonderful to work with because they appreciate what we do. For them, working with a bank like IDB, which is the largest Israeli bank in the United States, is an honor.”

Since the war in Gaza started, IDB clients have joined the bank’s efforts to donate and show their support for Israel. “We turned our full attention to supporting Israel, including establishing a ‘war room’ with massive volunteer activities in New York, California and Florida,” Biron said. “I was delighted to see many of our clients join us, including those who aren’t Jewish or Israeli.”

“We turned our full attention to supporting Israel, including establishing a ‘war room’ with massive volunteer activities in New York, California and Florida. I was delighted to see many of our clients join us, including those who aren’t Jewish or Israeli.” – Ziv Biron

The bank launched the Keren Or Foundation, with an initial $15 million commitment to provide holistic long-term support to children and youth impacted by the attacks on Israel. “It has been operating since around November and offers activities to thousands of children from the southern and northern parts of Israel,” Biron said.

Collaborations between a bank and its customers for a mutual cause are rare, but Biron said he isn’t surprised by their willingness to help Israel. “We have always said that a central part of our goals is to serve as a bridge between Israel and Israelis, Jews and anyone who wants to do business with Israel in the United States. Naturally, this bridge took on a new meaning on Oct. 7. Fortunately, we have seen a truly heartwarming enlistment among our employees, customers and volunteers alike.”

Biron moved to New York from Israel four and a half years ago when he was appointed to his new role at the bank. Before joining IDB, he worked at Bank Hapoalim and HSBC in New York and London. “For me, as an Israeli, it was heartwarming to see the connection our customers have to Israel. If you look at the goals they contribute to, those are the most Zionist goals there are and for us, it’s amazing.”