Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Teleshevsky’s Path Was Always Clear

The path of Rabbi Aron Teleshevsky — the co-director, with his wife, Mushka, of the Chabad of Playa del Rey — has been as clear as a star-lined sky on a summer night. “Honestly, I never imagined anything else,” he said. “I never aspired to be a rabbi. I always knew I was going to be a shli’ach [envoy], that I would join The Rebbe’s army. That is what I knew.”

Growing up in Melbourne, Australia the third of nine children, Teleshevsky’s father was his idol, the dominant influence in his life. He described his 68-year-old father Yisroel as a Brooklyn boy who grew up at the feet of The Rebbe. “His neshama [soul] is devoted to The Rebbe,” he said. “Everything was ‘What does The Rebbe want me to do now?’” He recalled his father “lost many jobs trying to convince his boss and others to put on tefillin. He was — and is — a foot soldier for The Rebbe.”

Two months ago, the elder Teleshevsky underwent heart surgery. Three weeks later, when his son called to check in on him, the elder Teleshevsky told him, “Oh, I’m in the city doing my route.” That meant he was “getting the guys to put on tefillin again.”

Unlike in some religious homes, the tall, lanky Rabbi Aron never was formally instructed as a kid to be a sh’liach of The Rebbe.

“But I was shown that this is the most important thing in life,” he said.

The elder Teleshevsky never had an official Chabad-linked title or area to cover. Rabbi Aron explained, “My Dad gets out and goes boom, boom, boom — getting maybe 20 to 30 men to put on tefillin in one day. He comes home exhausted. This is his fire.”

While there may never have been doubt about Rabbi Aron’s career, he was still a normal teenager. “My parents were smart,” he said. “They sent me away from home real young, 15. I have not been home since. I became independent. When that happens, you find yourself pretty quickly.”

Ordained at 23 in 2009, that same year, he wed Mushka. They have eight children, ranging in age from five months to 13. Arriving in Los Angeles not long afterward, he has taken many paths.

He started in Brentwood, working with Chabad youth – their Hebrew school and their day camp. After two years, Rabbi Shlomo Cunin, the director of Chabad-Lubavitch of California, asked Teleshevsky to take over Chabad Youth across Greater Southern California. “In taking over Chabad Youth, we focus on hands-on programs that are geared to bring Yiddishkeit to life for kids,” Teleshevsky said. “The main range of our kids is between 4 and 13. We do stuff for high school, for college campus groups, senior groups and adult groups as well. But our main demographic is 4 to 13.” Four years ago, a life-changing moment struck. Rabbi Cunin’s son Tzemach, leader of a community in Century City, died suddenly at age 43. Teleshevsky recalled the grieving elder Cunin standing outside Chabad’s tall, brick Bais Chaim Mushka building at Pico and Doheny, declaring in booming tones, “We fight darkness with light. We fight fire with fire!” Rabbi Cunin said, “We are going to open 43 new Chabad Houses in Tzemach’s memory.” That declaration soon would alter the lives of the Teleshevsky family. “I remember talking to my wife during shiva, and we said ‘Absolutely!’ Right after shiva, we approached Rabbi Cunin and said ‘We do Chabad Youth, but our nights and weekends are free. We want to open a Chabad House.’ Rabbi Cunin said ‘Go to Playa del Rey.’ We did.”

When the rabbi and rebbetzin took their first drive through the seaside community as prospective residents, he had a one-word reaction: Beautiful. What was amazing,” he said, “was we stopped on Waterview Street, with views of the water. An Israeli construction guy came out from a building where he was working. We introduced ourselves, explaining we were going to open a Chabad House. He turned out to be our first tefillin.”

The Teleshevskys established Chabad of Playa del Rey and Chabad Youth. Soon they incorporated seven workshops. “Throughout the year, we are kind of busy,” he said.

Among the programs Teleshevsky offers are Torah Factory, where kids learn how a Torah is made. Animal skins are brought in and they are shown how the skins are cured and made into parchment; a Havdalah Factory, a mezuzah workshop and a Jewish Mad Scientist workshop. There’s also a Purim Puppet Show.

On a recent morning, the rabbi was making tzitzits with boys in the sixth grade, teaching them how to make their own. And of course there are summer camps.

Has Rabbi Aron’s notion of success been altered? “I learned early in life to celebrate your small successes,” he said. “My goal is for another Jew to do another mitzvah, to enhance their relationship with Hashem one bit. If we can multiply that by many times, beautiful.”

“My goal is for another Jew to do another mitzvah, to enhance their relationship with Hashem one bit. If we can multiply that by many times, beautiful.”

On Friday afternoons, Rabbi Aron can be seen walking through Playa del Rey’s sunny neighborhoods, about 10 challahs and a couple of children in tow. “My wife makes a killer challah,” he said. Encountering a man or woman, he inquires if the person is Jewish.

“I have something for you,” he says, handing over a challah. “I try to explain what we are doing. I ask, ‘Would you like to come for Shabbat dinner?’ And we exchange information.

“This is important. The more I do it, the more I see results.”

Fast Takes with Rabbi Aron

Jewish Journal: What was the scariest moment of your life?

Rabbi Aron: When I was 21, I was working as a volunteer at a youth camp in Ukraine – 120 kids, 20 young adults. We were attacked by a mob of drunken anti-Semites with knives. So scary. The adults quickly got the kids out of the way and dealt a blow to the attackers.

J.J.: What is the happiest hour of your week?

R.A.: To be present with my kids is my most rewarding time. Whether it is helping with homework or reading a book with them.

J.J. : Your favorite family activity?

R.A.: Recently, my kids have gotten into Hassidic nigunim (music). My favorite time is when we sit around the table and everybody joins in.