Tucker Carlson Prefers Qatar to Israel. The Facts Don’t.

When Tucker Carlson insists the United States gets “nothing” from its alliance with Israel — while praising ties with Qatar as “clearly more beneficial” — he isn’t offering strategy. He is expressing his bias and packaging it as realism. His claim isn’t just wrong — it’s strategically incoherent, like choosing to rent from the neighbor who beats his wife and pays off the local gang for “protection,” instead of living next to the reliable neighbor who lends you tools and watches your house when you’re away.
Carlson is too informed for ignorance to be the explanation. His worldview is fact-optional because his goal is narrative, not analysis.
We’ve seen this pattern enough to recognize it. Just last week, Carlson said he didn’t know any American killed by radical Islamist extremists over the past 24 years — a statement that somehow erases San Bernardino, Fort Hood, the Pulse nightclub massacre, the Boston Marathon bombing, ISIS beheadings of U.S. citizens, Americans murdered abroad, and the ISIS-aligned Islamist attack that opened 2025 with 15 Americans murdered in New Orleans. When facts get in the way, Carlson simply denies they exist.
So, when he claims Israel gives America “nothing,” file it properly — propaganda dressed up as foreign-policy insight.
No Pentagon planner, diplomat, or intelligence professional believes Israel offers nothing to America. The record shows the opposite. Israel is one of America’s most reliable allies — and its most stable partner in the Middle East. Qatar, by contrast, is a petro-monarchy that funds the Muslim Brotherhood, shelters Hamas leaders in hotel suites, criminalizes homosexuality and conversion to Christianity, suppresses women, censors dissent, and purchases Western influence like it buys European soccer clubs. Qatar aligns with the U.S. only when convenient — and often bankrolls America’s enemies.
Carlson also claimed Israel has “no resources,” as if national value is measured only in barrels. Beyond being childish, this is false. Israel is now a net natural-gas exporter. It recently signed a $35 billion gas deal with Egypt and — at U.S. urging — is building energy integration with Greece, Cyprus, and much of Europe to weaken Moscow’s leverage. Qatar sells gas. Israel provides alternatives and strategy.
American–Israeli intelligence cooperation is rivaled only by the Five Eyes alliance. Israeli human assets in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran routinely produce intelligence satellites cannot. As Maj. Gen. George J. Keegan Jr., former U.S. Air Force intelligence chief, said, America’s defense capability “owes more to Israeli intelligence input than to any other single source” — at a value analysts compare to multiple carrier strike groups. Carriers project power; intelligence prevents wars and saves American lives.
Joint technology development multiplies the benefits for America. Iron Dome — co-developed and co-produced in the U.S. — protects American troops. Israeli advances in missile interception, cyber defense, UAV tech, tunnel detection, and emergency medicine feed directly into U.S. systems. American fighter pilots regularly train with the Israeli Air Force in joint exercises. U.S. special-operations forces conduct cooperative training with IDF units experienced in combat against Hezbollah and ISIS-aligned elements. And nearly every dollar of U.S. security assistance to Israel boomerangs back into U.S. factories, as American jobs.
Beyond defense, Israel is an innovation engine. Often without even knowing it, Americans rely on Israeli inventions daily — Waze, Mobileye, drip irrigation, CAR-T cancer therapy — and Israel leads in cybersecurity, water tech, AI, wildfire suppression, and trauma care used across the U.S. by first-responders. Israel has produced 12 Nobel laureates. Qatar, despite oceans of gas, has produced none. Israel converts adversity into patents and lifesaving tech; Qatar converts gas into stadiums and PR.
If Israel delivered “nothing,” every U.S. administration — from Truman to Trump and Biden — would not have strengthened the alliance.
Qatar hosts the U.S. base at Al Udeid because it cannot defend itself. Qatar matters for where it sits, not for what it stands for. America is there as a tenant; Qatar keeps the U.S. because it has no alternative. Meanwhile, Qatar funds Hamas and provides platforms for the Muslim Brotherhood. Call that an ally only if “ally” means “useful until the check clears.”
Yet Carlson praises Qatar like a man fresh from a palace-hosted tour. He marvels at the skyline; Israel he labels a burden. He even suggested Christians may be better off in Qatar — because Qatar hosts more Christians numerically and “permits” six churches inside one walled compound. That’s not analysis. It’s TikTok logic mistaking volume for freedom.
In Qatar, 350,000 migrant Christians may worship only inside one state-approved compound. They cannot become citizens. Public Christian symbols are restricted. Proselytizing Christianity is a crime. Conversion from Islam risks prison — or worse.
In Israel, Christians worship freely in hundreds of churches, carry crosses publicly, publish without fear, convert freely, vote, build schools, and serve in the Knesset and Supreme Court. Christmas fills Haifa and Jaffa with public celebrations. No cleric needs government approval to speak.
Critics say America “subsidizes” Israel. What America really does is invest in an ally whose intelligence prevents attacks, whose innovation saves American lives, and whose existence stabilizes a region where wars among Arab states and Iran have killed or displaced millions. On defense, Israel spends far above NATO’s 2% benchmark — over 5% pre-October 7 and nearly 9% in 2024 — and unlike many U.S. allies, Israel fights its own wars and pays with its own blood.
So why does Carlson insist Israel gives “nothing”? Because in certain corners of the new-right, attacking Israel is now performance politics. A dictatorship like Qatar is easier to romanticize. The Jewish state is easier to scapegoat.
We’ve heard the tune before. Nearly a century ago, Jews were regularly blamed for trying to drag America into wars. Today, the voices trying to rehabilitate Hitler and smear Churchill as the purported villain of WWII insist Israel now fills that role. The lyrics change. The melody lingers.
For all his talk of realism, Carlson’s view is built not on evidence but on vibes — likely the Henry Ford “International Jew” variety. But vibes are not foreign policy. America does not choose allies by applause in a YouTube studio. It chooses them for intelligence, innovation, deterrence, and shared values.
On every measurable ledger, Israel delivers. Qatar rents. Carlson may dislike that — but facts don’t yield to monologues, and alliances aren’t forged under studio lights.
Micha Danzig served in the Israeli Army and is a former police officer with the NYPD. He is currently an attorney and is very active with numerous Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, including Stand With Us and the FIDF, and is a national board member of Herut North America.
