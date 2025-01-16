Giving in Times of Crisis: Jewish Lessons from the Los Angeles Fires

The Comfort of Tangible Giving

All over Los Angeles, cars are pulling up to local fire stations, their trunks filled with cases of bottled water, snacks, and other items.

These generous donors, moved by gratitude and concern for our firefighters, want to show their support. Some donations are accepted and added to rooms piled high with too many supplies for the firefighters needs, that now must be transported to organizations equipped for proper distribution. Others are turned away and politely redirected to donate to the Fire Department Foundation instead, with an explanation that what is most needed isn’t more bottled water — it’s financial resources to support long-term efforts and well-being.

This scenario highlights a common dynamic in times of crisis: The gap between what feels good to give and what actually makes the most impact. Tangible items provide a sense of immediate connection. We can see, touch, and deliver them, feeling the gratification of a direct contribution. Tangible donations are also the easiest form of charity for young children to understand. But often, the greatest needs are intangible: General operating funds, logistical support or emotional care. These forms of giving require trust and an understanding of how help is best deployed.

Yet our efforts to support firefighters feel straightforward compared to addressing the needs of those displaced by the fires, whose challenges are urgent and varied. Families who have lost their homes face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives. They need housing, clothing, and basic necessities. Many require foster care for their animals. Others need mental health support to cope with the trauma of losing everything.

In this rapidly evolving crisis, as we struggle to determine how best to support our friends and neighbors in need, we must remember that our greatest strength lies in coming together as a community.

The Jewish Response

We teach our children the importance of tzedakah (charity), tikkun olam (repairing the world), chesed (loving-kindness), and being a community that rises to meet challenges.

Organizations like The Jewish Federation, Jewish Family Service, and Jewish Free Loan Association are already mobilizing to provide financial assistance and services to affected families. Their work ensures that the community’s most vulnerable members, including those without a local network of friends to provide shelter, meals and clothes, are not left behind. By donating to these efforts, we help resources reach those who need them most, creating a safety net that provides both immediate relief and long-term stability.

Helping the Unsung Helpers

While the plight of those directly impacted by the fires is front of mind, another group often goes unnoticed: the helpers. Rabbis, executive directors, staff members, and administrators at synagogues, schools, and nonprofits are working tirelessly behind the scenes, sometimes with their “go bags” packed or without power in their own homes. As a synagogue employee myself, and the husband of a member of Milken Community School’s administration, I can attest firsthand to the late nights and weekends spent coordinating relief efforts, offering pastoral care, and constantly revising action plans—all while managing personal stress and responsibilities.

These individuals are the backbone of our community’s response. Yet their well-being is often overlooked. Late nights, emotional strain, and the weight of communal responsibility take a toll. Supporting them means recognizing their efforts and ensuring they have the resources to sustain their work.

The most successful Giving Tuesday campaigns I have coordinated were centered around tangibles: upgraded security systems or new furniture for preschool classrooms. Yet, it is donations to general operating funds that, at times like these, allow synagogues and schools to quickly mobilize care for their families in dire need or provide counseling and respite for their leaders.

Giving That Makes an Impact

As we respond to the fires, let us approach our giving with intention and humility. Instead of assuming what’s needed, let’s listen to the organizations and individuals on the ground. Here are a few ways to help effectively:

• Donate to general funds that support both immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts. These funds allow organizations to adapt to evolving needs.

• Express gratitude to community leaders and helpers through notes, meals, or acts of kindness. A simple “thank you” can mean the world.

• Volunteer strategically, working with established organizations rather than independently.

• Include your children in the research and donation process, so that they understand that tzedakah doesn’t need a photo op.

A list of local organizations who need our support can be found on the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis Relief website.

The Torah teaches us that kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh (all of Israel is responsible for one another). This principle calls us to care not only for those directly affected but also for those who sustain and guide our community, and reminds us that true resilience and strength, as Jews and Angelenos, comes from collective responsibility and mutual support.

Ben Vorspan is the author of “The Nonprofit Imagineers,” based on applying Disney Imagineering disciplines to the nonprofit world. He consults with organizations on topics related to creativity, innovation and professional development.