Beyond the Echo Chamber: How Israeli and Palestinian Youth Can Change the Narrative

When it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, old frameworks are obsolete, old policymakers are out of touch, and old education, indoctrination, and advocacy efforts are outdated. Instead of leveraging new modes of communication to perpetuate old-school methods of sympathy building, it’s time Israeli and Palestinian youth create their own narrative, separate from the old guard who have led us into the abyss.

In both camps, content creators have successfully built platforms that have drawn widespread attention across social media. ‘Influencers’ have turned into cheap news reporters, armchair historians, makeshift fact-checkers, and proxy messengers for state institutions, nationalist extremists, and even terrorist organizations. Like it or not, these individuals have become, if not the authoritative, then one of the most consequential sources of information on the conflict – roughly half of U.S. adults get their news from social media, with young people almost exclusively receiving their news there. This is as depressing as it is uplifting.

It’s no secret that Israelis and Palestinians have much in common. Three similarities stand out in the current context. First, both camps rely heavily on messengers from their respective diasporas to make their case and build social media-based movements that pit one side against the other. Secondly, both camps have leaders who have lost the trust of their citizens, sacrificing lives in exchange for political gain. Finally, leaders in both camps are often tone-deaf to the nuances of social media, leaving youth to drive the online narrative.

These three relevant similarities open the door for Israeli and Palestinian youth to build their own social media-based movement, one that brings both camps closer together by articulating shared pain and painting a more optimistic future. It may seem like a long shot, but it isn’t far-fetched.

In the current climate, both camps have built their own respective digital coalitions. These include platforms of famous actors, musicians, tastemakers, and more, who often post the same messages for each camp, perpetuating a mimetic rivalry between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian folks. The average social media user can easily tell who is “team blue” or “team red,” and this strategy has largely pushed audiences deeper into their own respective echo chambers. Given that the social media side-picking game has gone stale, and those who have expressed sympathy for either side are now likely receiving content that exclusively reaffirms their beliefs, the ground has become fertile for a new approach. A roadblock has been reached, each side imitating the other’s perceived hostility, and both sides have become locked into a self-perpetuating cycle of conflict, only a new desire of peace can break this mimetic cycle.

Given that the social media side-picking game has gone stale, and those who have expressed sympathy for either side are now likely receiving content that exclusively reaffirms their beliefs, the ground has become fertile for a new approach.

If Israeli, Palestinian (and even Lebanese and Iranian) youth can work collaboratively to craft a singular message that reaches the feeds of people from all sides, we could potentially turn the algorithm into a promoter of peace and unity, rather than a cesspool of hate and disinformation. Given that messaging campaigns have mostly been led by the diaspora, it’s crucial that authentic voices from the region take priority in this effort. With the failure of leadership on both sides, and the fact that social media is largely civilian-led, the time is ripe for a youth-driven, hope-filled paradigm shift.

When governmental leadership on both sides lack a coherent policy, and when despair and tragedy seem to drown out the voices of hope, life, and peace, an intellectual vacuum suffocates the potential for real change. There is a palpable opportunity for young people to rise together with new, creative ideas and reject the destructive path that is devouring our spirit. I think it can be done, don’t you?

Coby Schoffman is a Los Angeles-based serial social entrepreneur and Founder of The Nation Foundation (TNF), which operates project zones across East Africa, collaborating with local stakeholders to provide educational opportunities to youth, reaching over 60,000 young people since its founding.