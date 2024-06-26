We’re Wasting Our Lives Staring at Our Phones

As an observant Jew, I am privy to an experience that nearly no one else in the Western world will ever have.
Once a week, I close my phone and laptop away in a drawer and don’t open it again for an entire day.
It is, without a doubt, the most radical, countercultural thing that I do.
During this day of disconnect, I find myself marveling at myself for things that would have been utterly banal just a couple of decades ago — things like walking to synagogue without a phone call or a podcast; chopping a cucumber without an episode of Real Housewives blaring in the background; and even just staring into space for a bit when I wake up, letting my mind take whatever course it chooses.
To my nonobservant and non-Jewish friends, this is an amazing feat, indicative of an inner wellspring of self-control and discipline. The truth is, however, that it’s easy to turn off the tech for a day. What’s hard is moderation.
The instant that Shabbat ends, I am pulled back in. After Havdalah comes Hadlakah — the turning on of the devices.
Often, I have two screens going at once. A TV show in the background while I scroll in the foreground.
Sometimes I lose time. I pick up my phone to check my calendar and suddenly come to, realizing that 40 minutes have passed.
Occasionally, as I lie in bed at night or early in the morning, I yield completely to the phone’s forceful seductions — lifting my neck to the sweet oblivion of the vampire’s bite.
The youth call this “bed rotting.” Some of them have the audacity to call it a “self care” practice. It is not. Spending an afternoon in bed, as I often do on Shabbat, can indeed be refreshing and joyful. “Rotting” in bed in front of a screen feels as awful as it sounds.
I’ve considered ditching my smartphone for a flip phone, what the ultra-Orthodox call a “kosher phone,” but as someone who uses social media for work, this isn’t a good option. Tech companies like Apple and Meta have us right where they want us. The tech, which is designed to be as addictive as possible, has been so thoroughly integrated into our lives that any possibility of going cold turkey is effectively blocked.
What can be done? There are apps that promise to help us limit screen time. Online gurus offer helpful tips, telling readers to “use a timer!” or “set a daily limit!” or “ban devices from the dinner table!”
Recently, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy suggested slapping social media services with warning labels like those found on a pack of cigarettes.
All of this falls short. The focus on hacks and tips makes it seem like this is a small problem, and not a massive spiritual crisis. The focus on mental health outcomes, while important, can obscure the bigger picture, which is that it’s entirely possible to waste one’s entire life this way.
Consider this. Some studies show that the average American is in front of a screen for seven hours a day. We sleep for around eight. We work for eight. That leaves us with one hour a day for everything that matters.
Some studies show that the average American is in front of a screen for seven hours a day. We sleep for around eight. We work for eight. That leaves us with one hour a day for everything that matters.
The late poet Mary Oliver famously asked, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”
Certainly not this.
Not “bed rotting.”
Not throwing away time as if it were worthless.
Not having reality mediated and filtered for us by Silicon Valley billionaires.
The only suggestion I can offer right now is this—if you don’t turn off your phone for Shabbat already, start doing it. This won’t cure you of your screen addiction. Once three stars appear in the sky you’ll be right back to your old ways.
But at the very least you will have one day a week to remember what this wild and precious life is really for.
Matthew Schultz is a Jewish Journal columnist and rabbinical student at Hebrew College. He is the author of the essay collection “What Came Before” (Tupelo, 2020) and lives in Boston and Jerusalem.
We’re Wasting Our Lives Staring at Our Phones
Matthew Schultz
As an observant Jew, I am privy to an experience that nearly no one else in the Western world will ever have.
Once a week, I close my phone and laptop away in a drawer and don’t open it again for an entire day.
It is, without a doubt, the most radical, countercultural thing that I do.
During this day of disconnect, I find myself marveling at myself for things that would have been utterly banal just a couple of decades ago — things like walking to synagogue without a phone call or a podcast; chopping a cucumber without an episode of Real Housewives blaring in the background; and even just staring into space for a bit when I wake up, letting my mind take whatever course it chooses.
To my nonobservant and non-Jewish friends, this is an amazing feat, indicative of an inner wellspring of self-control and discipline. The truth is, however, that it’s easy to turn off the tech for a day. What’s hard is moderation.
The instant that Shabbat ends, I am pulled back in. After Havdalah comes Hadlakah — the turning on of the devices.
Often, I have two screens going at once. A TV show in the background while I scroll in the foreground.
Sometimes I lose time. I pick up my phone to check my calendar and suddenly come to, realizing that 40 minutes have passed.
Occasionally, as I lie in bed at night or early in the morning, I yield completely to the phone’s forceful seductions — lifting my neck to the sweet oblivion of the vampire’s bite.
The youth call this “bed rotting.” Some of them have the audacity to call it a “self care” practice. It is not. Spending an afternoon in bed, as I often do on Shabbat, can indeed be refreshing and joyful. “Rotting” in bed in front of a screen feels as awful as it sounds.
I’ve considered ditching my smartphone for a flip phone, what the ultra-Orthodox call a “kosher phone,” but as someone who uses social media for work, this isn’t a good option. Tech companies like Apple and Meta have us right where they want us. The tech, which is designed to be as addictive as possible, has been so thoroughly integrated into our lives that any possibility of going cold turkey is effectively blocked.
What can be done? There are apps that promise to help us limit screen time. Online gurus offer helpful tips, telling readers to “use a timer!” or “set a daily limit!” or “ban devices from the dinner table!”
Recently, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy suggested slapping social media services with warning labels like those found on a pack of cigarettes.
All of this falls short. The focus on hacks and tips makes it seem like this is a small problem, and not a massive spiritual crisis. The focus on mental health outcomes, while important, can obscure the bigger picture, which is that it’s entirely possible to waste one’s entire life this way.
Consider this. Some studies show that the average American is in front of a screen for seven hours a day. We sleep for around eight. We work for eight. That leaves us with one hour a day for everything that matters.
The late poet Mary Oliver famously asked, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”
Certainly not this.
Not “bed rotting.”
Not throwing away time as if it were worthless.
Not having reality mediated and filtered for us by Silicon Valley billionaires.
The only suggestion I can offer right now is this—if you don’t turn off your phone for Shabbat already, start doing it. This won’t cure you of your screen addiction. Once three stars appear in the sky you’ll be right back to your old ways.
But at the very least you will have one day a week to remember what this wild and precious life is really for.
Matthew Schultz is a Jewish Journal columnist and rabbinical student at Hebrew College. He is the author of the essay collection “What Came Before” (Tupelo, 2020) and lives in Boston and Jerusalem.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
The Case for Independents
Israel Lives
We’re Wasting Our Lives Staring at Our Phones
Emily Paster: Air Fryer Cooking, Food Culture and Lamb and Bulgur Kofta
Former French Ambassador to Israel: Unknown How Jews Will Vote in Upcoming French Elections
A Letter on Liberty
Culture
Three Cheers for This Beer Mug Flower Arrangement
Richard Walter’s ‘Deadpan’ Finally Found a Home
Refreshing Drinks for Summer
After the Farhud – An Iraqi Breakfast
A Tribute to Legendary KTLA Reporter Sam Rubin
The following was adapted from a eulogy delivered by Rabbi Andy Green at the May 20 funeral of his beloved uncle, Sam Rubin z”l.
Campus Watch June 26, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Discovering Old Truths
These truths were as real before the massacre and its terrible aftermath as they are today. If they seem surprising, it is because we didn’t focus enough on them in the past.
Even When There Aren’t Second Chances, There Are Second Chances
The idea of second chances is central to Judaism.
Don’t Be Reactive – Be Proactive
If you want to do something that’s more productive, thankfully, there are so many ways you can help out the Jewish community and Israel at this time.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Emily Paster: Air Fryer Cooking, Food Culture and Lamb and Bulgur Kofta
Chef Rossi: “The Punk Rock Queen of the Jews,” Putting Love into Food and Gluten-Free Mac N Cheese
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.