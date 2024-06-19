Recent events at Stanford University have highlighted a disturbing trend that extends beyond mere hate speech. Graffiti found on campus, which included messages such as “Death to Israel,” “Death to America,” “Kill cops,” and “F— America,” underscores a significant and troubling reality: Antisemitism and anti-Americanism are often intertwined. This connection is not just philosophical; it manifests in real-world hostility that targets both Jewish and American ideals.

America was founded on the principles of liberty, equality, and justice for all. These values are enshrined in our Constitution and have been a beacon of hope and freedom for people worldwide. Antisemitism, however, stands in stark opposition to these ideals. It promotes hatred, discrimination, and violence against Jews, undermining the very fabric of American society. When antisemitism rears its ugly head, it invariably brings with it a broader disdain for the core values that America represents.

Philosophically, antisemitism is anti-American because it rejects the pluralism and inclusivity that are fundamental to the American ethos. The United States prides itself on being a melting pot where diverse cultures, religions, and ethnicities coexist. Antisemitism, with its roots in xenophobia and intolerance, directly contradicts this vision. It seeks to isolate and vilify a specific group based on their religious and cultural identity, thereby threatening the pluralistic foundation upon which America is built.

Moreover, historical and contemporary evidence reveals that antisemitism often accompanies other forms of bigotry and anti-American sentiment. The graffiti at Stanford is a stark example: Those who express hatred towards Jews frequently extend their animosity to America as a whole. This is not a coincidence. The same mindset that fuels antisemitism also drives anti-American rhetoric, as both are born out of a rejection of the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights.

Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management, highlighted this troubling phenomenon at the conference in New York recently saying: “Is there antisemitism? You betcha there’s antisemitism. But it’s very hard to separate what’s happening on our campuses today from anti-Americanism.” Rowan, a prominent philanthropist and the largest donor to the University of Pennsylvania, has been at the forefront of efforts to address antisemitism on college campuses. He emphasizes that the problem extends far beyond impacting Jewish students alone.

The recent surge in antisemitic incidents across the United States, including violent attacks on Jewish communities, also signals a broader threat to American society. When antisemitism goes unchecked, it creates an environment in which other forms of hatred and extremism can flourish. This undermines the safety and security of all Americans, not just Jewish citizens. The hatred that starts with Jews often spreads to other minorities and to the nation itself, revealing a deeper animosity towards the American way of life.

Addressing antisemitism is, therefore, not only a matter of protecting Jewish communities but also of safeguarding American values and principles. It is imperative that we recognize the interconnectedness of antisemitism and anti-Americanism and confront both with equal vigor. Educational institutions, law enforcement, policymakers, and community leaders must work together to combat this dual threat.

Education plays a crucial role in this effort. By teaching young Americans about the history and consequences of antisemitism and the importance of diversity and inclusion, we can build a more informed and resilient society. Law enforcement agencies must also take a firm stance against hate crimes, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable and that communities feel protected.

In addition, policymakers must enact and enforce laws that combat hate speech and hate crimes, providing the necessary resources for prevention and response. Community leaders and organizations should foster dialogue and understanding among different groups, promoting unity and solidarity against all forms of bigotry.

The graffiti at Stanford is a wake-up call. It is a stark reminder that antisemitism is not an isolated issue but part of a broader threat to American values and society. We must stand together against this hatred, recognizing that in defending our Jewish neighbors, we are also defending the principles that define us as Americans. Only through a united and determined effort can we ensure that the legacy of liberty, equality, and justice for all endures.

By addressing antisemitism head-on, we reaffirm our commitment to the core values that make America strong and resilient. Let us reject hatred in all its forms and work towards a future where all Americans can live in peace and security, free from fear and discrimination.

Aya Shechter is the Chief Program Officer at the Israeli-American Council (IAC).