fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

An Open Letter to First Lady of New York City

Public gestures matter. When someone in a position of influence treats atrocity as liberation, the signal travels far beyond a social media post.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Orli Peter

Orli Peter

March 11, 2026
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji smile as confetti falls after his ceremonial inauguration as mayor at City Hall Thursday January 1, 2026 in New York, NY. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Dear Ms. Rama Duwaji,

You publicly liked social media posts describing the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas as “collective liberation.” You also placed a heart next to an Instagram post claiming that the reports of mass rapes on Oct. 7 were a “hoax.”

For the past two and a half years, I have been treating survivors of October 7, helping them slowly rebuild shattered lives and broken nervous systems. Some were suicidal. Others could barely speak. Some of the people sitting across from me in therapy had witnessed rapes and executions so brutal that their nervous systems simply shut down. Words stopped working.

These people did not simply survive war. They survived mass and socially sanctioned sadism. Subsequent investigations by journalists, forensic teams and international bodies documented widespread sexual violence that day. Families were burned alive. Festival goers hunted down, raped and then executed.

Hamas terrorists documented much of the violence themselves: one attacker used a victim’s phone to call his parents and brag that he had killed 10 Jews with his own hands; and you surely saw the footage of Shani Louk, whose body Hamas fighters paraded through Gaza in the back of a truck while crowds spat and celebrated. Survivors of the Nova festival have also described militants laughing as they hunted festivalgoers hiding in the fields. These were not acts carried out in secrecy. They were recorded, boasted about and, in some cases, carried out with visible pleasure.

These were not only acts of murder. They were staged performances of cruelty. This was not violence used as a means to an end. It was violence relished for its own sake. That is the socially sanctioned mass sadism my patients are still haunted by, superimposed on everything they see.

Once that sadism becomes undeniable, the narrative has a problem. Mass murder can still be reframed as resistance. Rape cannot. It exposes the cruelty too clearly, so it has to be denied.

That denial carries consequences not only for the survivors I treat but for Palestinians as well. Refusing to confront the mass sadism of Oct. 7 keeps Palestinians trapped under the same violent movement that terrorizes them. Hamas has long brutalized its own population. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented torture, arbitrary detention, and killings of Palestinians accused of dissent or collaboration, and journalists have reported Hamas beating and arresting Gazans who protest its rule. This is what authoritarian movements do. Cruelty outward. Repression inward.

As New York City’s first lady, you are in a public position to inspire a movement for Palestinian rights and safety. The survivors I treat are still trying to rebuild their lives after what they witnessed. Palestinians deserve to be free from the same sadistic movement that terrorizes them as well.

Public gestures matter. When someone in a position of influence treats atrocity as liberation, the signal travels far beyond a social media post.

The evidence is clear. Admit that you were wrong and withdraw your support for the lie.

Some of us spend our days helping survivors rebuild the lives that Hamas shattered. The least the rest of the world can do is stop sanitizing mass sadism and tell the truth about what was done to the victims of Hamas’ cruelty.

Dr. Orli Peter is a clinical and neuropsychologist and founder of the Israel Healing Initiative, established after the Oct. 7 attacks dedicated to advancing trauma recovery and healing based on neuroscience. She can be reached at opeter@israelhealinginitiative.org.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Newsom’s Machinations

March 11, 2026

Newsom’s machinations are a warning that the current difficulties for American politicians facing rising voter unhappiness with Israel will only become harder.

How Antisemites Can Save the Jews

March 10, 2026

American Jews have always understood a key lesson of life: even if your victimhood is justified, if you wear it it will kill you.

Trump in ‘The Twilight Zone’

March 8, 2026

With moral clarity not clouded by anti-Trump, anti-Israel hysteria, everyone should be able to get behind this just war against Iran—not unlike Israel’s just war in Gaza.

Hating Trump More Than Terrorists

March 7, 2026

While one of the world’s most evil regimes is taking a beating, much of the mainstream media, Hollywood and our cultural elite would rather focus on who’s doing the beating.

The ‘Scream’ Franchise Is Back—Sans Antisemites.

March 6, 2026

It seems that Melissa Barrera – and those who followed her off set – may have inadvertently saved the franchise from itself. In getting back to basics, the film found a way to connect with audiences from both the past and the present.

The Sweet Song of Survival

March 6, 2026

There is a second form of sacred survival: to survive as a nation. And that too takes precedence over everything.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.