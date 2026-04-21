✨ Sharing Brave-ish: Connection, Community, and Reinvention with Brandeis Tucson

Award-winning author Lisa Niver brings her message of courage, curiosity, and reinvention to Brandeis University audiences
There are moments in a writer’s life that feel like more than just an event—they feel like a continuation of a conversation. My recent experience speaking at the Brandeis University Books & Authors program in Tucson was exactly that.
It began in Los Angeles, where I was first invited to speak after someone in the Brandeis community noticed a postcard for my memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, at my dad’s office. That moment—small and unexpected—led to a speaking opportunity. And that opportunity led me to Tucson.
The Brandeis National Committee (BNC) has long championed education, community, and the power of ideas. Rooted in the values of Brandeis University—intellectual curiosity, connection, and lifelong learning—their Books & Authors programs bring those values to life, creating space for meaningful dialogue between writers and readers. In Tucson, that spirit was evident from the very first evening.
The two-day program began with an intimate dinner and panel discussion featuring four authors: Jeanine Cummins (Speak to Me of Home), Miriam Gershow (Closer), Larry Waldman (Silver Sex: Insights into Senior Sexuality), and myself. Each of us brought a different perspective, and together, the conversation reflected the richness of storytelling across genres and experiences.
By the second day, the energy had grown into something even more dynamic. A full room of engaged readers—many of them alumni and dedicated supporters—gathered for individual author talks followed by Q&A sessions. Each author had the opportunity to share their work in depth, and I was honored to take the stage and speak about Brave-ish—and the power of overcoming fear.
I shared some of the 50 challenges I completed before turning 50, including jumping out of a plane on my 50th birthday, scuba diving with sharks alongside my instructor, and receiving the gift of a life-changing journey to Antarctica—where I even hula hooped with penguins. I talked about pushing myself physically as well, from skiing with a blind athlete named Jennifer to taking on the adrenaline rush of a bobsled run.
There was even an unexpected Olympic thread running through it all. I had the unforgettable experience of being part of the 1984 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies, and years later, saying yes to new challenges led me to try a bobsled run of my own. In many ways, the spirit is the same—showing up, pushing limits, and stepping into the unknown.
And then—one of my favorite parts of the entire experience: signing books.
There is something incredibly meaningful about meeting readers one-on-one, hearing how the story resonates, and seeing Brave-ish continue to connect in such a personal way. I truly loved every moment of it—the conversations, the laughter, the shared stories. Being an author and signing a book that still resonates so deeply is a joy I don’t take for granted.
What makes the Books & Authors program so special is the way it builds community—bringing together readers, alumni, and lifelong learners who are deeply engaged, thoughtful, and genuinely excited to connect through ideas and stories. What stayed with me most, though, was that connection. The questions were thoughtful and personal. The conversations continued long after the program ended—during lunch, between sessions, and in those meaningful moments that remind me why storytelling matters.
This experience would not have been possible without the incredible leadership behind it. My sincere thanks to Wendy, Debby, and the entire Tucson Brandeis team, whose dedication and warmth made the event so memorable. Their work reflects the heart of the Brandeis community—bringing people together through shared curiosity and a love of learning.
Having now spoken at Brandeis events in both Los Angeles and Tucson, I am struck by the continuity of that community across cities. Each gathering is unique, yet grounded in the same values: connection, conversation, and a deep appreciation for books and ideas—qualities that make the Brandeis community so special in every city I’ve experienced it.
As I continue to share Brave-ish with audiences around the country, I am reminded that small steps can lead to big changes—on stage, in conversation, and in life.
And sometimes, all it takes is one postcard to begin—and a willingness to say yes to whatever comes next.
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More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
✨ Sharing Brave-ish: Connection, Community, and Reinvention with Brandeis Tucson
Lisa Ellen Niver
Award-winning author Lisa Niver brings her message of courage, curiosity, and reinvention to Brandeis University audiences
There are moments in a writer’s life that feel like more than just an event—they feel like a continuation of a conversation. My recent experience speaking at the Brandeis University Books & Authors program in Tucson was exactly that.
It began in Los Angeles, where I was first invited to speak after someone in the Brandeis community noticed a postcard for my memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, at my dad’s office. That moment—small and unexpected—led to a speaking opportunity. And that opportunity led me to Tucson.
The Brandeis National Committee (BNC) has long championed education, community, and the power of ideas. Rooted in the values of Brandeis University—intellectual curiosity, connection, and lifelong learning—their Books & Authors programs bring those values to life, creating space for meaningful dialogue between writers and readers. In Tucson, that spirit was evident from the very first evening.
The two-day program began with an intimate dinner and panel discussion featuring four authors: Jeanine Cummins (Speak to Me of Home), Miriam Gershow (Closer), Larry Waldman (Silver Sex: Insights into Senior Sexuality), and myself. Each of us brought a different perspective, and together, the conversation reflected the richness of storytelling across genres and experiences.
By the second day, the energy had grown into something even more dynamic. A full room of engaged readers—many of them alumni and dedicated supporters—gathered for individual author talks followed by Q&A sessions. Each author had the opportunity to share their work in depth, and I was honored to take the stage and speak about Brave-ish—and the power of overcoming fear.
I shared some of the 50 challenges I completed before turning 50, including jumping out of a plane on my 50th birthday, scuba diving with sharks alongside my instructor, and receiving the gift of a life-changing journey to Antarctica—where I even hula hooped with penguins. I talked about pushing myself physically as well, from skiing with a blind athlete named Jennifer to taking on the adrenaline rush of a bobsled run.
There was even an unexpected Olympic thread running through it all. I had the unforgettable experience of being part of the 1984 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies, and years later, saying yes to new challenges led me to try a bobsled run of my own. In many ways, the spirit is the same—showing up, pushing limits, and stepping into the unknown.
And then—one of my favorite parts of the entire experience: signing books.
There is something incredibly meaningful about meeting readers one-on-one, hearing how the story resonates, and seeing Brave-ish continue to connect in such a personal way. I truly loved every moment of it—the conversations, the laughter, the shared stories. Being an author and signing a book that still resonates so deeply is a joy I don’t take for granted.
What makes the Books & Authors program so special is the way it builds community—bringing together readers, alumni, and lifelong learners who are deeply engaged, thoughtful, and genuinely excited to connect through ideas and stories. What stayed with me most, though, was that connection. The questions were thoughtful and personal. The conversations continued long after the program ended—during lunch, between sessions, and in those meaningful moments that remind me why storytelling matters.
This experience would not have been possible without the incredible leadership behind it. My sincere thanks to Wendy, Debby, and the entire Tucson Brandeis team, whose dedication and warmth made the event so memorable. Their work reflects the heart of the Brandeis community—bringing people together through shared curiosity and a love of learning.
Having now spoken at Brandeis events in both Los Angeles and Tucson, I am struck by the continuity of that community across cities. Each gathering is unique, yet grounded in the same values: connection, conversation, and a deep appreciation for books and ideas—qualities that make the Brandeis community so special in every city I’ve experienced it.
As I continue to share Brave-ish with audiences around the country, I am reminded that small steps can lead to big changes—on stage, in conversation, and in life.
And sometimes, all it takes is one postcard to begin—and a willingness to say yes to whatever comes next.
Videos from Brandeis Tucson Event:
Brandeis Tucson Alumni Event 2026: “Writers and Their Words”
Jeanine Cummins, Speak to Me of Home Miriam Gershow, Closer Lisa Niver, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty Larry Waldman, Silver Sex: Insights into Senior Sexuality
WHEN? March 11, 2026 – Book & Author Dinner | 5:30 PM March 12, 2026 – Book & Author Luncheon | 9:30 AM WHERE? Hilton Tucson East 7600 E. Broadway Blvd.
READ about the Los Angeles event: on WeSaidGoTravel, on MSN, in the Jewish Journal
More about the event: click here.
Click here to see all of my social media, videos and articles from the events.
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