I love to say celebrate early and often—and I live it. Birthdays, milestones, Tuesdays that feel like Saturdays. I don’t wait for a single date on the calendar to give myself permission to feel joy. I spread it out. I stack it up. I let it travel.

This year, celebrating my birthday became a journey—across cities, with people who know me in different chapters of my life. Each place held its own meaning. Each celebration felt distinct. Together, they reminded me how lucky I am to be here, to be healthy, and to have people who show up.

Philadelphia: History, Friendship, Roots

Philadelphia has been part of my story since I first arrived for school in 1985, and celebrating there always feels deeply grounding. This time, being in Philly meant revisiting a city that continues to evolve while honoring its past. Spending time at the newly opened Calder Gardens—so intentional, so rooted in legacy and space—felt like the perfect backdrop for reflection and renewal. Philadelphia understands reinvention without erasure. It’s a city that holds memory, art, and momentum all at once. A powerful place to begin a season of celebration.

New York City: Sisters, Stories, and the Stage

New York with my sister was pure energy—fast, funny, and full of shared history. We saw Oh, Mary!—sharp, fearless, and laugh-out-loud brilliant. I was also in NYC for AdWeek, connecting with the Female Quotient community and celebrating women, media, and leadership. One of the highlights? Signing my book and sharing that moment with people who understand how much work, heart, and persistence goes into putting words into the world. New York doesn’t whisper joy—it amplifies it. New York doesn’t whisper joy; it belts it out.

Toronto: Chosen Family and New Traditions

Toronto with Carolann was a celebration of chosen family—friends who became family through years of traveling the world together. It was my first Canadian Thanksgiving, and we packed the weekend beautifully: hiking the Dundas Peak Trail in Spencer Gorge, cheering at a Toronto Marlies hockey game, and seeing Adam Sandler live—funny, musical, generous, and full of surprise guests.

We visited White Meadows Maple Farm, a third-generation family farm, where we learned how real maple syrup is made—from sap to bottle—and even made our own maple syrup lollipops and tasted a maple syrup charcuterie board. And because Carolann is extraordinary, she made my birthday dream come true with cake tasting in a box—sampling flavors together, laughing, and celebrating in the most joyful way. Proof that friendship, when nurtured, only grows richer.

Los Angeles: Home, Community, and Celebration

Los Angeles is home—and home deserves a party. This was where friends gathered to celebrate together, where laughter filled the room, and where milestones were honored. I had my Telly Award statue and my Southern California Journalism award out at the party, tangible reminders of creative work, persistence, and showing up again and again. Celebrating in LA felt full-circle—surrounded by people who know the everyday version of me and still cheer the loudest.

Orlando: Firsts, Play, and Saying Yes

Orlando added something joyful and unexpected to this season of celebration. I dove at EPCOT, a surreal experience that blended travel, performance, and play in a way only Disney can. Being underwater—focused, present, and calm—felt like a reminder of how lucky I am to be healthy and able to say yes to experiences like this.

And then there was my first-ever airboat ride. Skimming across the water, wind in my face, surrounded by nature—it was pure exhilaration. A true first. Another reminder that celebrating early and often means staying open to new experiences, no matter how many candles are on the cake.

At Sea: Cruising, Scuba, and Wonder

And then—back to cruising, with NCL. Returning to the ocean always feels like coming home. This celebration included scuba diving, that rare, grounding experience where breath, movement, and awe align. I loved adding my book to the ship’s library, a small but meaningful way to leave a piece of myself behind. Celebrating life at sea—through exploration, curiosity, and wonder—felt like the perfect reminder of why travel continues to shape who I am.

The Real Celebration

What I’m celebrating isn’t just a birthday.

I’m celebrating being alive.

I’m celebrating health—because health is a treasure, and not one to be taken for granted. I’m celebrating the privilege of movement, of curiosity, of connection. I’m celebrating the people who say yes, who show up, who make time.

Celebrating early and often isn’t indulgent. It’s intentional. It’s a reminder that joy doesn’t need permission and gratitude doesn’t need a schedule.

If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s this: life is the gift. And I plan to keep celebrating it—early, often, and with my whole heart.