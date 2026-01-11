I love to say celebrate early and often—and I live it. Birthdays, milestones, Tuesdays that feel like Saturdays. I don’t wait for a single date on the calendar to give myself permission to feel joy. I spread it out. I stack it up. I let it travel.
This year, celebrating my birthday became a journey—across cities, with people who know me in different chapters of my life. Each place held its own meaning. Each celebration felt distinct. Together, they reminded me how lucky I am to be here, to be healthy, and to have people who show up.
Philadelphia: History, Friendship, Roots
Philadelphia has been part of my story since I first arrived for school in 1985, and celebrating there always feels deeply grounding. This time, being in Philly meant revisiting a city that continues to evolve while honoring its past. Spending time at the newly opened Calder Gardens—so intentional, so rooted in legacy and space—felt like the perfect backdrop for reflection and renewal. Philadelphia understands reinvention without erasure. It’s a city that holds memory, art, and momentum all at once. A powerful place to begin a season of celebration.
New York City: Sisters, Stories, and the Stage
New York with my sister was pure energy—fast, funny, and full of shared history. We saw Oh, Mary!—sharp, fearless, and laugh-out-loud brilliant. I was also in NYC for AdWeek, connecting with the Female Quotient community and celebrating women, media, and leadership. One of the highlights? Signing my book and sharing that moment with people who understand how much work, heart, and persistence goes into putting words into the world. New York doesn’t whisper joy—it amplifies it. New York doesn’t whisper joy; it belts it out.
Toronto: Chosen Family and New Traditions
Toronto with Carolann was a celebration of chosen family—friends who became family through years of traveling the world together. It was my first Canadian Thanksgiving, and we packed the weekend beautifully: hiking the Dundas Peak Trail in Spencer Gorge, cheering at a Toronto Marlies hockey game, and seeing Adam Sandler live—funny, musical, generous, and full of surprise guests.
We visited White Meadows Maple Farm, a third-generation family farm, where we learned how real maple syrup is made—from sap to bottle—and even made our own maple syrup lollipops and tasted a maple syrup charcuterie board. And because Carolann is extraordinary, she made my birthday dream come true with cake tasting in a box—sampling flavors together, laughing, and celebrating in the most joyful way. Proof that friendship, when nurtured, only grows richer.
Los Angeles: Home, Community, and Celebration
Los Angeles is home—and home deserves a party. This was where friends gathered to celebrate together, where laughter filled the room, and where milestones were honored. I had my Telly Award statue and my Southern California Journalism award out at the party, tangible reminders of creative work, persistence, and showing up again and again. Celebrating in LA felt full-circle—surrounded by people who know the everyday version of me and still cheer the loudest.
Orlando: Firsts, Play, and Saying Yes
Orlando added something joyful and unexpected to this season of celebration. I dove at EPCOT, a surreal experience that blended travel, performance, and play in a way only Disney can. Being underwater—focused, present, and calm—felt like a reminder of how lucky I am to be healthy and able to say yes to experiences like this.
And then there was my first-ever airboat ride. Skimming across the water, wind in my face, surrounded by nature—it was pure exhilaration. A true first. Another reminder that celebrating early and often means staying open to new experiences, no matter how many candles are on the cake.
At Sea: Cruising, Scuba, and Wonder
And then—back to cruising, with NCL. Returning to the ocean always feels like coming home. This celebration included scuba diving, that rare, grounding experience where breath, movement, and awe align. I loved adding my book to the ship’s library, a small but meaningful way to leave a piece of myself behind. Celebrating life at sea—through exploration, curiosity, and wonder—felt like the perfect reminder of why travel continues to shape who I am.
The Real Celebration
What I’m celebrating isn’t just a birthday.
I’m celebrating being alive.
I’m celebrating health—because health is a treasure, and not one to be taken for granted. I’m celebrating the privilege of movement, of curiosity, of connection. I’m celebrating the people who say yes, who show up, who make time.
Celebrating early and often isn’t indulgent. It’s intentional. It’s a reminder that joy doesn’t need permission and gratitude doesn’t need a schedule.
If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s this: life is the gift. And I plan to keep celebrating it—early, often, and with my whole heart.
Here is Marty Mauser, the antithesis of weak and helpless. Mauser has shown up to rescue the Jewish mojo. His moxie and swagger will come to define the Jewish story after the nightmare of all nightmares.
The United States did not kidnap a poet or a dissident. It apprehended an indicted narco-state leader whose government functioned as a criminal enterprise and provided safe haven to sworn enemies of the United States and its allies.
Oct. 7 and its aftermath have shown us that the diaspora Jew can also be a new kind of Jew. The kind of diaspora Jew who does more than just survive. If not, we will continue to lose the wars that Israel wins.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
Celebrate Early and Often
Lisa Ellen Niver
I love to say celebrate early and often—and I live it. Birthdays, milestones, Tuesdays that feel like Saturdays. I don’t wait for a single date on the calendar to give myself permission to feel joy. I spread it out. I stack it up. I let it travel.
This year, celebrating my birthday became a journey—across cities, with people who know me in different chapters of my life. Each place held its own meaning. Each celebration felt distinct. Together, they reminded me how lucky I am to be here, to be healthy, and to have people who show up.
Philadelphia: History, Friendship, Roots
Philadelphia has been part of my story since I first arrived for school in 1985, and celebrating there always feels deeply grounding. This time, being in Philly meant revisiting a city that continues to evolve while honoring its past. Spending time at the newly opened Calder Gardens—so intentional, so rooted in legacy and space—felt like the perfect backdrop for reflection and renewal. Philadelphia understands reinvention without erasure. It’s a city that holds memory, art, and momentum all at once. A powerful place to begin a season of celebration.
New York City: Sisters, Stories, and the Stage
New York with my sister was pure energy—fast, funny, and full of shared history. We saw Oh, Mary!—sharp, fearless, and laugh-out-loud brilliant. I was also in NYC for AdWeek, connecting with the Female Quotient community and celebrating women, media, and leadership. One of the highlights? Signing my book and sharing that moment with people who understand how much work, heart, and persistence goes into putting words into the world. New York doesn’t whisper joy—it amplifies it. New York doesn’t whisper joy; it belts it out.
Toronto: Chosen Family and New Traditions
Toronto with Carolann was a celebration of chosen family—friends who became family through years of traveling the world together. It was my first Canadian Thanksgiving, and we packed the weekend beautifully: hiking the Dundas Peak Trail in Spencer Gorge, cheering at a Toronto Marlies hockey game, and seeing Adam Sandler live—funny, musical, generous, and full of surprise guests.
We visited White Meadows Maple Farm, a third-generation family farm, where we learned how real maple syrup is made—from sap to bottle—and even made our own maple syrup lollipops and tasted a maple syrup charcuterie board. And because Carolann is extraordinary, she made my birthday dream come true with cake tasting in a box—sampling flavors together, laughing, and celebrating in the most joyful way. Proof that friendship, when nurtured, only grows richer.
Los Angeles: Home, Community, and Celebration
Los Angeles is home—and home deserves a party. This was where friends gathered to celebrate together, where laughter filled the room, and where milestones were honored. I had my Telly Award statue and my Southern California Journalism award out at the party, tangible reminders of creative work, persistence, and showing up again and again. Celebrating in LA felt full-circle—surrounded by people who know the everyday version of me and still cheer the loudest.
Orlando: Firsts, Play, and Saying Yes
Orlando added something joyful and unexpected to this season of celebration. I dove at EPCOT, a surreal experience that blended travel, performance, and play in a way only Disney can. Being underwater—focused, present, and calm—felt like a reminder of how lucky I am to be healthy and able to say yes to experiences like this.
And then there was my first-ever airboat ride. Skimming across the water, wind in my face, surrounded by nature—it was pure exhilaration. A true first. Another reminder that celebrating early and often means staying open to new experiences, no matter how many candles are on the cake.
At Sea: Cruising, Scuba, and Wonder
And then—back to cruising, with NCL. Returning to the ocean always feels like coming home. This celebration included scuba diving, that rare, grounding experience where breath, movement, and awe align. I loved adding my book to the ship’s library, a small but meaningful way to leave a piece of myself behind. Celebrating life at sea—through exploration, curiosity, and wonder—felt like the perfect reminder of why travel continues to shape who I am.
The Real Celebration
What I’m celebrating isn’t just a birthday.
I’m celebrating being alive.
I’m celebrating health—because health is a treasure, and not one to be taken for granted. I’m celebrating the privilege of movement, of curiosity, of connection. I’m celebrating the people who say yes, who show up, who make time.
Celebrating early and often isn’t indulgent. It’s intentional. It’s a reminder that joy doesn’t need permission and gratitude doesn’t need a schedule.
If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s this: life is the gift. And I plan to keep celebrating it—early, often, and with my whole heart.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Hollywood Must Remember Altadena
Celebrate Early and Often
What Will Khamenei Do With His $94 Billion?
Rabbis of LA | Feinstein Today: ‘I’m Still That Kid’
AJU Names Masor School Dean, Black-Jewish Delegation Visits Israel
When the Stutter Speaks Louder Than Words
‘Hostage’: Eli Sharabi’s Unflinching Account of Captivity, Loss and Survival
Even as he continues to heal, he has taken on a public role few could imagine enduring — speaking openly about his captivity and using his voice to press for the release of those being held.
Netflix Hit ‘Stranger Things’ Ends with Controversial Finale
The iconic show includes great performances by actors who are Jewish or of Jewish descent, including Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Brett Gelman and Paul Reiser.
Odessa A’zion’s Breakout Year: ‘I Love LA’ to ‘Marty Supreme’
She stars in Josh Safdie’s film “Marty Supreme” as Rachel Mizler, a married Jewish woman who has an affair with her childhood friend Marty.
Scholars Honor Michael Berenbaum with Festschrift on Holocaust Memory, Jewish Life
A Festschrift — a celebration of the intellectual achievements of a senior scholar in the form of essays by colleagues, students and mentees — marks a momentous moment of recognition.
Table for Five: Shemot
God Is In The Flame
Holding Two Truths at Once: How to Make Your New Year’s Resolutions Stick
Asking yourself four questions can help you navigate real conversations this year.
Nation’s Innocence Stolen by Barbaric Hatred
Lost on or in the days after the shootings at Bondi Beach were some of our most valuable and loved people.
My Name Is Your Name – A poem for Parsha Shemot
When I came along, my parents agreed on my name but not on the spelling…
In 1952, ‘Marty Supreme’ Showed Jews How to Be Hitler’s Worst Nightmare
Here is Marty Mauser, the antithesis of weak and helpless. Mauser has shown up to rescue the Jewish mojo. His moxie and swagger will come to define the Jewish story after the nightmare of all nightmares.
What People Who Don’t Drink Coffee Have in Common with American Jews
I like being a part of the coffee-drinking American majority. But I love and deeply cherish my minority religious status here, and throughout the world, except for when I am in Israel.
Hollywooden Hiding of Jewish Lost Property
A Moment in Time: “Noticing the Second Chance”
A Bisl Torah – Shemot: Pay Attention
One moment of attention was enough to liberate our people. Perhaps it’s enough to liberate ourselves.
Print Issue: Dogma People | January 9, 2026
Howls about Venezuela and silence over Iran. What led us to such a dogmatic creed at odds with humanity?
Love (and Glamour) in the Kitchen
This dish is so very simple to make, always delicious and extremely comforting.
Veganuary Soup Recipes
January is Veganuary, a time where people are encouraged to try out a vegan diet; perfect for those healthy eating New Years’ resolutions.
The Outrage Is Selective. The Reality Is Venezuelan.
The United States did not kidnap a poet or a dissident. It apprehended an indicted narco-state leader whose government functioned as a criminal enterprise and provided safe haven to sworn enemies of the United States and its allies.
Rosner’s Domain | Somaliwho?
Two weeks ago, in a surprise move, Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland.
The Hasid in a Keffiyeh
Neturei Karta replace a theology of patience with a performance of rage. They weaponize texts they do not understand. They march with people who celebrate Jewish suffering.
To My Fellow Diaspora Jews — Let’s Be a New Kind of Jew
Oct. 7 and its aftermath have shown us that the diaspora Jew can also be a new kind of Jew. The kind of diaspora Jew who does more than just survive. If not, we will continue to lose the wars that Israel wins.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.