fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “The First Time I Understood ‘Merry Christmas’”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

December 24, 2025

Dear all,

Growing up, I often felt awkward when someone wished me “Merry Christmas.”

Do I gently explain that I don’t celebrate?

Do I reply with “Happy Holidays”?

Do I simply say “Merry Christmas” back and move on?

For years, there was no answer that felt quite right.

Ironically, it wasn’t until I spent a year living in Israel that I truly understood what people mean when they say “Merry Christmas.”

Not because I visited Bethlehem.

Not because of an interfaith gathering or a shared holiday meal.

But because every Friday afternoon, something remarkable happened.

As Shabbat approached, strangers on the street—Jews, Muslims, Christians, people of every background—greeted one another with the same words: Shabbat Shalom. For that moment in time each week, the entire country seemed to pause. Time softened. We were swept up in a collective awareness that something sacred was arriving.

No one was asking what I believed.

No one was testing my observance.

They were simply sharing joy.

That’s when I understood: this is what “Merry Christmas” is meant to be. Not a statement of theology, but an offering of goodwill. A small human gesture that says, “May this moment be meaningful for you.”

Do I still sometimes pause when the greeting comes my way? Yes.

But now, I hear it differently.

I hear joy reaching outward.

And I honor the intention behind it.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

After Bondi Beach

December 18, 2025

The fight against antisemitism begins with lighting a candle in the presence of our enemies.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.