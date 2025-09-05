Boyz II Zen: When R&B Nostalgia Meets Wellness in the Florida Keys

What happens when you mix R&B nostalgia with a wellness retreat? When I heard that Booking.com had teamed up with Boyz II Men—one of the best-selling R&B groups of all time—for a first-of-its-kind experience in the Florida Keys, I immediately thought: Now that’s the ultimate “boyz trip:” Boyz II Zen: A Wellness Escape.
For just $19.85—a clever wink to the year they were formed—one lucky fan and five friends will swap the “Motownphilly” dance floor for a soulful sanctuary by the sea. And this isn’t just another vacation. It’s four nights of slow jams, self-care, and a private performance from the very voices that carried so many of us through first crushes, heartbreaks, weddings, and prom nights.
I grew up with Boyz II Men. Their harmonies were the soundtrack of the ’90s—songs like I’ll Make Love to You and End of the Road became instant classics, while One Sweet Day, their duet with Mariah Carey, broke records that lasted for decades. They’ve sold over 60 million albums, earned four Grammys, and left us with ballads that still make the hair on your arms stand up. I even saw them live at my favorite Los Angeles venue, the Hollywood Bowl, last summer. When the first notes of End of the Road floated into the night sky and thousands of voices sang along, it was proof that their music is timeless. Now, they’re bringing that same harmony to travel—and I can’t think of a better mash-up than R&B and R&R.
Boyz II Men at the Hollywood Bowl:
The setting? A luxury oceanfront home in the Florida Keys with panoramic views, a private beach, and the kind of dock that begs for smooth-sailing afternoons. Guests begin with a private meet-and-greet and an intimate a cappella set. Imagine those harmonies drifting into a Florida sunset, cocktail in hand. Just like that, you’re whispering Let’s Chill.
The days unfold in rhythm. Yoga at sunrise, a sound bath pulsing with their music, massages that melt away End of the Road tension. One afternoon brings a beachside barbecue with a local chef; another, a round of golf where the focus is more zen than scorecard. There’s a smooth-sailing boat day, the kind of escape where you want to stay “on bended knee” just to soak in the breeze a little longer. Meals keep the nostalgia flowing: a “Boyz II Brunch” to kick things off, and dinners at some of the Keys’ best restaurants, each one a little love song to local flavor.
This collaboration isn’t just clever branding—it taps into a real cultural shift. Booking.com’s 2025 Travel Predictions show that men are swapping the old clichés of “bro trips” for wellness escapes. Thirty percent are seeking rest and rejuvenation, 29% want to unplug from everyday stress, and a whopping 65% of Gen Z men plan to take wellness-centered trips this year. Boyz II Men understand that pull. As they put it: “After decades on the road, we’ve learned that sometimes the most powerful harmony comes from slowing down and experiencing all that travel has to offer.”
The stay will be available to book on a first-come, first-served basis beginning September 18, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET, for travel September 27 to October 1. The price tag—just $19.85—makes it clear this is about access, not extravagance.
Vacations rarely come with a built-in soundtrack, and even more rarely with one that defined an entire era of love and loss. Whoever books this trip will leave with more than memories—they’ll leave with harmony stitched into every moment. And when checkout day finally comes, I have a feeling it’ll be, well, so hard to say goodbye.
As Adam S. Ferziger argues in his new book, “Agents of Change: American Jews and the Transformation of Israeli Judaism,” those who move from the U.S. to the Holy Land have changed the very nature of religion in the Jewish state itself.
Boyz II Zen: When R&B Nostalgia Meets Wellness in the Florida Keys
Lisa Ellen Niver
Find this stay on Booking.com at Boyz II Zen: A Wellness Escape.See the offer on FACEBOOK:
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Bruce Weinstein: “Cold Canning,” Cooking with Bruce and Mark and Blackberry Conserve
A Sting Lyric for the High Holy Days
A Teacher, A Friend, A Balancing Act – Thoughts Before Rosh HaShanah
Boyz II Zen: When R&B Nostalgia Meets Wellness in the Florida Keys
Honesty Is the Best – A poem for Parsha Ki Teitzei
Hatred Knows No Boundaries or Time Zones
A Moment in Time: “Into the Unknown”
A Bisl Torah — Get Out of Your Way
In this new year, we must get out of our own way. God is waiting in the field…who are we to delay the process of return?
How Jeff Ross Went from a Nice Jewish Boy to a Shtick-Up Artist
The comedian, currently appearing on Broadway in his solo show, “Take a Banana For the Ride,” is so well known for his appearances on celebrity roasts, he’s called “The Roastmaster General.”
Blessed are the Jews when Unhubristic
The Moderating Voice of Those Who Moved
As Adam S. Ferziger argues in his new book, “Agents of Change: American Jews and the Transformation of Israeli Judaism,” those who move from the U.S. to the Holy Land have changed the very nature of religion in the Jewish state itself.
Dear Mayim: Compassion Without Clarity Helps Hamas
Good intentions should not blur moral clarity.
NY Times Admits: Hamas Lies
Israeli Man Assaulted in Santa Monica by Pro-Palestinian Protesters
Ariel Yaakov Marciano, 24, was attacked this past Sunday at the Santa Monica Pier by a group of around 20 young men.
The Ultimate Train Travel Guide to USA National Parks… The Journey Is The Destination.
The Night I Was Gone With the Wind
The movie is bursting with multiple characters and human hearts looking for a place to go, hearts that go through their own internal civil wars.
Why I’m Thinking About the Holocaust on this Labor Day Weekend
What happened after the Holocaust says a lot more about the Jews than what happened during the Holocaust.
The Blasphemy of Flag-Burning
The American flag deserves at least as much respect as Uncle Herschel in the Cracker Barrel logo.
Grateful, Brave, and Looking Ahead: Niver’s End of Summer News
Nail Polish in a War Zone: Keeping Our Sanity in a Time of Turmoil
In the midst of an ugly and hellish war zone, a soldier insists on retaining a relic of beauty, a relic of her normal life, a relic that reminds her that war doesn’t define her.
A Moment in Time: “Team Building”
Elul Anytime
Even off-peak moments offer infinite spiritual opportunities.
Every Rose Has Nothing To Fear – A poem for Parsha Shoftim
It almost makes sense, except that war never makes sense…
Accuser of Israel Confesses to Genocide
Today, what’s rotten in the state of Denmark is the integrity of the country’s leaders.
Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn: A Moral Tale
Huck’s journey was Twain’s journey, but it extended beyond humanizing the Blacks to the Jews as well.
The DOJ’s Leo Terrell Is Fighting Antisemitism and Standing Up for the Jewish People
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.