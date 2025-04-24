A Moment in Time: “Breaking the Limit”

Dear all,

My car lets me know when I’m going over the speed limit.

So do my kids.

Here I was going 38 in a 35 zone.

”Daddy, you’re breaking the law and you might get a ticket and go to jail.” Eli said.

”Don’t worry, daddy,” Maya chimed. “I’ll visit you and bring you a sandwich.”

The very nature of humanity is breaking boundaries. Without reaching for the fruit, we would still be in the Garden of Eden. Without yearning for freedom, we would still be slaves in Egypt. Without wrestling with God, we would still be adolescent in our thoughts.

Yes, we break limits.

But we also need to be mindful at each moment in time when it’s appropriate and when it isn’t. Sigh – I wish there were a science to this. It would make life much easier.

But it would not necessarily make life more fulfilling.

And so, we reach and we yearn and we wrestle. And sometimes we break a limit. And sometimes we stay within. And sometimes we will get a ticket (or cause an accident.). And sometimes we will discover our highest potential.

And this morning? This morning I was able to get the kids to school on time!

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro