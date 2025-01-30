A Moment in Time: “The True Meaning of ‘Shalom’”

Dear all,

One of the first words Jewish kids learn is “shalom.” As children, we are told it means “hello” and “goodbye.”

How odd that one word can have polar opposite meanings.

In truth, “shalom” is about more than hello and goodbye. Shalom is about “completeness.” It’s about understanding and accepting, embracing and fulfilling. It’s about being able to see multiple perspectives in complicated times. It’s about making an effort to realize that not everything is black and white – but rather, the world is an ever interweaving mass of ideas and perspectives.

Back in 2018, when President Trump oversaw the transfer of Israel’s US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a friend of mine approached me and asked, “What do you think about Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?”

I responded, “Jerusalem IS the capital of Israel.”

He looked at me and asked, “Are YOU a Trump supporter?”

I told him that when I pray, I don’t face Tel Aviv. Rather, I face Jerusalem. Jerusalem has always been the capital, and this should never be considered a political statement. It’s not about Democrats or Republicans.

Sigh…. It’s so hard in our day to share a thought without being named called, targeted, and cancelled.

So we think again about the word “shalom.” It’s not about hello vs goodbye. Rather – it’s about seeing from beginning to end and gaining perspective in any given moment in time that can bring completeness to our world.

As we enter this next chapter of our country, let’s remember to be pursuers of shalom, chasing understanding and peace wherever we can.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro