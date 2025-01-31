My Bucketlist 7th Continent: Niver’s Jan News 2025

Milestones, Memories & Change in Motion

9th Journalism Award & Standing Strong as a Jewish Author

500 Days of Waiting: A Moment of Hope

Join Me February 13 at The Adventurers’ Club

Wondering where to travel next?

I loved celebrating Heather’s birthday at TWO Velas Resorts in Mexico! Check out both Casa Velas and Grand Velas–it is a direct flight to Puerto Vallarta from Los Angeles.

I had the most relaxing time at SECRETS BAHIA MITA! It was the Ultimate Unlimited Luxury Experience by Hyatt!

I loved my adventures on Ruby Princess for a California Coastal Cruise. It was so much fun I had to make TWO articles about it: Part 1 SF & Santa Barbara and Part 2 Los Angeles & San Diego. Thank you Princess Cruises!

More events for BRAVE-ish are coming in 2025!

THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map! It has now been seen and heard in 55 countries on 7 continents.

January has been a month of milestones, challenges, and unforgettable moments. After years of dreaming, I finally set foot in Antarctica, surrounded by breathtaking ice. Sailing with Quark Expeditions was an adventure of a lifetime, and I can't wait to share more videos and stories from this incredible journey. I'm honored to have now won nine journalism awards. It's not always easy being a Jewish author, especially with the wave of online hate, but I remain committed to telling meaningful stories and amplifying voices that need to be heard. Another exciting milestone? My memoir, BRAVE-ish, is now in the Antarctic. Knowing that my story is sailing through the icy waters of Antarctica—just like I did—feels surreal. While I celebrate these achievements, I can't ignore the weight of the world. It has been nearly 500 days for the hostages to return home. While some have returned, too many are still being held in dark tunnels. The California fires have also been devastating, another reminder of how fragile life can be. Through it all, I hold onto hope. One of the most exciting events coming up is speaking at The Adventurers' Club on February 13, 2025. This legendary institution has gathered every Thursday for over 100 years, and in a long-overdue shift, I will be one of the first women to speak there. I can't wait to share stories from my travels and what I've learned about pushing boundaries—whether in exploration, storytelling, or breaking barriers. I will also be speaking in Dallas and Oklahoma.

