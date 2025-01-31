My Bucketlist 7th Continent: Niver’s Jan News 2025

January has been a month of milestones, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I made it to my 7th continent! After years of dreaming, I finally set foot in Antarctica, surrounded by breathtaking ice, whales, seals, and thousands of penguins. Sailing with Quark Expeditions on the Ultramarine was an adventure of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to share more videos and stories from this incredible journey.
I’m honored to have now won nine journalism awardsbetween the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards (NAEJ) and the Southern California Journalism Awards. It’s not always easy being a Jewish author in today’s world, especially with the wave of online hate, but I remain committed to telling meaningful stories and amplifying voices that need to be heard.
Another exciting milestone? My memoir, BRAVE-ish, is now in the library aboard Quark’s expedition ship! Knowing that my story is sailing through the icy waters of Antarctica—just like I did—feels surreal.
500 Days of Waiting: A Moment of Hope
While I celebrate these achievements, I can’t ignore the weight of the world. It has been nearly 500 days of waiting for the hostages to return home. While some have returned, too many are still being held in dark tunnels.
The LA fires have also been devastating, another reminder of how fragile life can be. Through it all, I hold onto the belief that small steps lead to big changes.
Join Me February 13 at The Adventurers’ Club
One of the most exciting events coming up? My talk at The Adventurers’ Club on Galentine’s Day, February 13! This legendary institution has gathered every Thursday for 103 years, and in a long-overdue shift, women were finally allowed to become members in 2024.
I can’t wait to share stories from my travels, my 7th continent adventure, and what I’ve learned about pushing boundaries—whether in exploration, storytelling, or breaking barriers.
Here’s to new adventures, bold steps, and making 2025 unforgettable.
Wondering where to travel next?
I loved celebrating Heather’s birthday at TWO Velas Resorts in Mexico! Check out both Casa Velas and Grand Velas–it is a direct flight to Puerto Vallarta from Los Angeles.
I had the most relaxing time at SECRETS BAHIA MITA! It was the Ultimate Unlimited Luxury Experience by Hyatt!
I loved my adventures on Ruby Princess for a California Coastal Cruise. It was so much fun I had to make TWO articles about it: Part 1 SF & Santa Barbara and Part 2 Los Angeles & San Diego. Thank you Princess Cruises!
See you on Feb 13, 2025 in Los Angeles. I will also be speaking in Dallas and Oklahoma.
Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon (now at 61 reviews. Help me get to 75) You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks!
People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My book is now in store at Dubray bookstore on Grafton in Dublin, Ireland! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!
THANK YOU for watching my award-winning podcast, Make Your Own Map! It has now been seen and heard in 55 countries on 7 continents.
WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?
Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over 2.25 Million views on YouTube! (now at: 2,290,000).
Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,470 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE
Lisa Ellen Niver
More events for BRAVE-ish are coming in 2025!
See you on Feb 13, 2025 in Los Angeles. I will also be speaking in Dallas and Oklahoma.
