fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Become Your BRAVE-ish Self!

[additional-authors]
Picture of Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

September 12, 2024

Are you ready to change your thinking and live Brave-ishly?

SEE YOU SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 at Small World Books, Venice Beach, California Join Adira Hadassah as we enjoy the evening with the inspiring and motivating award-winning author, Lisa Niver with giveaways worth over $700.

Ready to transform your mindset and embrace a Brave-ish life? Join us for an unforgettable evening with the inspiring and motivating award-winning author Lisa Niver, hosted by Adira Hadassah. We’re celebrating the 1st birthday of her empowering memoir, Brave-ish, on Thursday, September 19, 2024! Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Lisa, hear her incredible journey, and get your very own signed copy of Brave-ish. It’s more than just a book—it’s a guide to courage, growth, and living life to the fullest.Mark your calendar, bring a friend, and come celebrate with us. Let’s make this night one to remember!

DATE: Thursday, September 19, 2024

TIME: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

REGISTER: https://events.hadassah.org/LisaNiverauthorevent

Registration includes a copy of BRAVE-ish which Lisa will sign for you $36 Member • $40 Non-Member

LOCATION: Small World Books, 1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

QUESTIONS: email gayejacobs@gmail.com

over $700 in GIVEAWAYS:

    •  PADI e-Learning scuba class valued at up to $312. I absolutely LOVE scuba diving!
    • Travel Writer 101 class on Udemy valued at $150
    • Holocaust Museum LA  one year membership valued at $100
    • Ms. Magazine book: 50 years of Ms.
    • Jennifer Lang’s book: Places We Left Behind: a memoir-in-miniature –and SAVE THE DATE: Join me to talk about her new book, Landed, at Zibby’s Bookshop March 20, 2024.
    • Books from my publisher, Post Hill Press: Shanda by Letty Cottin Pegrebin, The Upstander by Jori Epstein, The Letters Project by Eleanor Reissa and Surviving the Survivor by Joel Z. Waldman

AS SEEN IN PRINT in the Jewish Journal Sept 13, 2024 on p 47

MORE ABOUT BRAVE-ish

Although Lisa Niver has traveled in far-off locales from Vanuatu to Nepal and received numerous accolades for both her writing and her top ranked website, what people don’t realize is that this began from the wreckage of a rotten romance.

Newlywed Niver was on the adventure of a lifetime. She had quit her job, rented out her condo, and was traveling around Asia. To the outside world, Niver was a woman living out her dreams of exploring ancient ruins in Cambodia and seeing orangutans in Borneo. In private, she was keeping a dark secret. But, when she found herself lying on a sidewalk in Thailand, looking up at the sky in severe pain, she knew things had to change. At age forty-seven, Niver found the courage to set course on a new life.

Feeling like a failure, pushing fifty, and moving home to her parents’ house to start again from scratch, Niver started taking one tiny “brave-ish” step at a time to take her life far away from the old one and into the adventurous world of travel writing. These small hurdles led to the challenge of trying fifty new things before turning fifty. From diving into shipwrecks, swimming with sharks, bobsledding at 3 Gs, to indulging in wild escapades, Niver found herself traversing the world on a journey of reinvention, personal growth, and discovering what it actually means to be “brave.”

While Brave-ish chronicles Niver’s inspiring expeditions to distant corners of the world including Myanmar, Cuba, Morocco, Kenya and Mongolia this is more than a travelogue. Niver’s story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of perseverance. Brave-ish inspires readers to dream big, take risks, and embrace the unknown to create a life filled with wonder and excitement, even when courage seems elusive.

MORE EVENTS: https://lisaniver.com/events/ Sign up for Lisa’s class: TRAVEL WRITER 101 on Udemy

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Print Issue: BHL Opens Up | Sep 13, 2024

September 12, 2024

After the massacre of Oct. 7, acclaimed French author, philosopher and filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy felt compelled to defend the Jewish state. He talks to the Jewish Journal about his new book, “Israel Alone.”

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.