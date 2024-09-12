Become Your BRAVE-ish Self!

Are you ready to change your thinking and live Brave-ishly?

SEE YOU SEPTEMBER 19, 2024 at Small World Books, Venice Beach, California Join Adira Hadassah as we enjoy the evening with the inspiring and motivating award-winning author, Lisa Niver with giveaways worth over $700.

DATE: Thursday, September 19, 2024

TIME: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

REGISTER: https://events.hadassah.org/LisaNiverauthorevent

Registration includes a copy of BRAVE-ish which Lisa will sign for you $36 Member • $40 Non-Member

LOCATION: Small World Books, 1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

QUESTIONS: email gayejacobs@gmail.com

over $700 in GIVEAWAYS:

Although Lisa Niver has traveled in far-off locales from Vanuatu to Nepal and received numerous accolades for both her writing and her top ranked website, what people don’t realize is that this began from the wreckage of a rotten romance.

Newlywed Niver was on the adventure of a lifetime. She had quit her job, rented out her condo, and was traveling around Asia. To the outside world, Niver was a woman living out her dreams of exploring ancient ruins in Cambodia and seeing orangutans in Borneo. In private, she was keeping a dark secret. But, when she found herself lying on a sidewalk in Thailand, looking up at the sky in severe pain, she knew things had to change. At age forty-seven, Niver found the courage to set course on a new life.

Feeling like a failure, pushing fifty, and moving home to her parents’ house to start again from scratch, Niver started taking one tiny “brave-ish” step at a time to take her life far away from the old one and into the adventurous world of travel writing. These small hurdles led to the challenge of trying fifty new things before turning fifty. From diving into shipwrecks, swimming with sharks, bobsledding at 3 Gs, to indulging in wild escapades, Niver found herself traversing the world on a journey of reinvention, personal growth, and discovering what it actually means to be “brave.”

While Brave-ish chronicles Niver’s inspiring expeditions to distant corners of the world including Myanmar, Cuba, Morocco, Kenya and Mongolia this is more than a travelogue. Niver’s story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of perseverance. Brave-ish inspires readers to dream big, take risks, and embrace the unknown to create a life filled with wonder and excitement, even when courage seems elusive.