A Corridor Through the Rubble: What Gaza’s Peace Really Enables

It is easy to think of peace processes as neat endings. A cease-fire is announced, statements are read and the world moves on. But in Gaza, the story now unfolding is not a postscript. It is a prelude.

The Oct. 8 agreement between Israel and Hamas has been greeted with relief, skepticism and a flood of commentary about prisoners, violations and oversight. But beneath that surface, something quieter — and in many ways more decisive — is taking shape. A corridor is being built. And not just a geographic one.

This is not peace in the conventional mold. It is infrastructure as leverage. A new model of settlement, not through statecraft, but through capital flows. The documents behind the Gaza reconstruction framework — circulating now among Gulf planners, Western advisors, and select policy circles — paint a picture that’s far more ambitious than a ceasefire. They reveal a layered investment and governance structure, the Gaza GREAT Trust, designed less to stabilize than to enable.

Enable what? A shift in global trade logic.

The Gaza peace is the trigger, but the goal is a broader corridor play: the revival of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), a project launched at the 2023 G20 in Delhi to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative. IMEC promised a multimodal spine—railways, ports, fiber lines — linking India with Europe through the Gulf and Israel. But that plan shattered when war returned to Gaza in late 2023. Without secure transit through the Eastern Mediterranean, the corridor’s heartline went flat.

Now, with Gaza being repackaged not as a risk but as a conduit, that heart has started beating.

In June, I suggested that Trump’s Gaza vision — widely dismissed at the time as performative — was in fact the geoeconomic maneuver to watch. His diplomatic engagement with Qatar, the pressure on Iran, the distancing from Israel’s hardline factions — they weren’t ideological whiplash. They were corridor calculus. Today, that calculus is becoming reality.

The GREAT Trust is not a rhetorical gesture. Its architecture suggests deep integration with offshore finance norms. Gaza’s reconstruction will not be directed by U.N. agencies or bilateral donors. Instead, it will be managed through a phased capital stack with conditional triggers. Each stage of investment is tied to compliance benchmarks: disarmament, land title formalization, governance devolution. The trust operates under international arbitration law, with Jersey-style protections for foreign capital. This is not post-conflict aid. It’s capital as statecraft.

Why would Hamas agree to this structure? The question assumes Hamas still had a functional veto. It didn’t. Over the past two years, the organization has been systematically reduced—militarily, territorially and politically. Key leaders — Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, Ismail Haniyeh — were killed in targeted strikes. Their tunnel networks, once the backbone of asymmetric warfare, have been degraded. IDF estimates claim 17,000 to 23,000 fighters killed, including elite Nukhba units. Civilian services collapsed months ago. In large parts of Gaza, Hamas has been replaced not by Israel or the PA, but by criminal gangs and local militias.

Hamas may retain vestigial influence in some areas, but the trust structure bypasses them entirely. It does not disarm them on day one, but it disarms their relevance.

What takes their place is not a Palestinian Authority redux. Nor is it a purely Gulf-run reconstruction initiative. Instead, it’s a hybrid model: an international trusteeship that pools land parcels, securitizes infrastructure corridors, and allocates revenue streams from energy and logistics assets.

This model allows for risk to be sliced, priced, and reallocated. It gives Gulf EPCs like ACWA Power and Qatari Diar a clear procurement pathway. It offers Western sovereign wealth funds arbitration cover. And it offers Israel a chance to outsource Gaza’s future while reducing day-to-day control.

But perhaps most critically, it reopens IMEC.

The original corridor blueprint envisioned rail lines from UAE ports to Saudi Arabia, then north to Jordan and Haifa, connecting via sea to Europe. Gaza had no official role. But geopolitics rarely obeys blueprints. With the Suez chokepoint increasingly weaponized, the Eastern Med is no longer optional — it’s essential. Trump’s rebuild plan effectively plugs Gaza into the corridor’s loop, through back-end logistics, digital fiber and processed goods pipelines.

The logic is subtle: Gaza, no longer a liability, becomes a low-tax special zone on the corridor’s edge, buffered by international governance and tied into the trade logic of the Red-Med spine. This is why the GREAT Trust matters.

Of course, nothing in this region moves without friction. Already, early violations have tested the ceasefire’s credibility. Israeli shelling in Gaza City on Oct. 9 drew international rebukes. Netanyahu’s political base remains wary of ceding even indirect control to international administrators. Iran’s proxies — from Lebanon to Iraq — are watching for opportunities to sabotage the trust’s fragile startup phase.

And yet, something fundamental has shifted. Unlike past Gaza reconstruction plans, this one has no illusions of local consensus. It assumes governance will follow capital, not the other way around. It builds deterrence through exposure—not military, but financial. This is peace enforced not by soldiers, but by term sheets.

We often frame economic corridors as abstract maps — routes on a slide deck. But their power lies not in geography. It lies in the system design that lets capital flow faster than ideology can stop it. Gaza is now the test site for that principle.

There are legitimate fears. This model risks legitimizing occupation through investment. It may prioritize supply chains over sovereignty. It leaves democratic legitimacy unresolved. But in a region that has seen decades of peace efforts fail under the weight of unresolved politics, perhaps an economic structure that prizes durability over consensus has a different shot.

This is not a peace dividend. It’s a geopolitical wager.

And whether it holds or fails will shape not just Gaza, but the future of how conflicts are ended — or repackaged — for a world no longer led by treaties, but by terminals.

Tanvi Ratna, Founder and CEO of Policy 4.0, is a leading global voice on geopolitics, tech and finance.