The Return of the Hostages and a Call to Deepen the Diaspora’s Connection to Israel

Like many Jews across the globe, I sat transfixed to my screen watching the waves of living hostage releases on Sunday night into the early hours of the morning with the sheer adrenaline of centuries of collective suffering and triumph coursing through my veins.

Since October 7, 2023, the eyes and hearts of Jews everywhere have been fixed on Israel-our lives held hostage with those whose bodies were dragged into Gaza. The world has watched as hostages have been returned—some welcomed home with joy, others mourned with anguish. For many in the diaspora, these events have stirred profound feelings of empathy, solidarity, and a renewed sense of connection that were rendered dormant by the luxury of material comfort and physical safety far from the battle front.

Yet, among the many ways the Diaspora can renew its connection with Israel in the wake of the past two years, I’d like to suggest one that is neither simple nor easy: taking steps to learn Hebrew.

Embracing the Hebrew language is not simply a nod to heritage the way one learns a Torah portion for one’s bar or bat mitzvah and soon forgets it. Rather, it is a transformative act that bridges past and present, deepens engagement with Israel’s evolving society, and forges a shared destiny among Jews worldwide.

A Living Link to Jewish Heritage and Collective Memory

Hebrew is more than a language—it is the thread that weaves together Jewish history, faith, and resilience. It is the language of sacred scripture, ancient prayers, and the stories that have sustained generations. Learning Hebrew allows diaspora Jews to experience the Torah, the Siddur, and iconic literature in their original form, deepening their understanding and appreciation of what it means to belong to the Jewish people. I experienced this first-hand when I was travelling through Gibraltar on the way to Morocco and saw a tiny sign in a storefront that read “hanacha le dovrei Ivrit”, or “discount for Hebrew speakers.” Yes, I was a poor college student but what piqued my interest, and ultimately shifted my career trajectory, was not the monetary savings of whatever useless trinket I would buy and soon forget, but the relationship I built with the owners of the store simply by virtue of this language connection.

In moments of tragedy and triumph, such as the return of hostages to Israel, Hebrew becomes a vessel for collective mourning and celebration. It carries the weight of centuries, enabling those abroad to join their voices in prayer and remembrance with those in Israel.

The Value of Direct Engagement

Israel is not only the guardian of ancient tradition; it is a dynamic and complex society, alive with innovation, debate, and diversity. Further, Hebrew shapes everyday life, from news broadcasts and social movements to art and political discourse. By learning Hebrew, diaspora Jews gain direct access to Israeli media, literature, and public conversation, breaking down barriers of distance and translation.

This direct engagement is especially crucial in times of crisis. The ability to read Israeli newspapers, hear firsthand accounts from survivors, and follow developments in real time allows for a deeper, more nuanced understanding of what Israelis are experiencing. Headlines become personal stories; statistics become neighbors and friends. When hostages return—either welcomed or mourned—knowing Hebrew enables you to follow the unfolding narrative with immediacy and empathy. You become part of the living pulse of the country, not just a distant observer living life through translation and dependance.

Forging Global Jewish Unity, Solidarity and Healing

The Jewish people are scattered across the world, yet united by bonds that defy geography and time. In moments of collective crisis, such as the ordeal of October 7th and the painful return of hostages, Jews everywhere seek ways to express support and kinship. Learning Hebrew is one of the most tangible acts of solidarity—a declaration that you are not a passive bystander, but an active participant in the fate of your people. Hebrew is the common denominator that enables Jews in the diaspora to connect, collaborate, and advocate for Israel with authenticity and conviction. It bridges generational gaps, allowing young Jews to rediscover their roots and elders to transmit wisdom. In times of mourning and resilience, this unity is a source of strength and hope.

Hebrew provides the words for grief, hope, and renewal. Through communal learning, prayer, and conversation, the language itself becomes a balm, rather than a bomb, reminding Jews everywhere that they are not alone in their suffering or their search for meaning. Moreover, learning Hebrew empowers diaspora Jews to engage with global Jewish and Israeli organizations, to volunteer, to educate, and to build meaningful relationships across continents. It affirms that, no matter the distance, you are part of a living, breathing community—one that rises together in moments of crisis and renewal, and heals together in times of pain.

As Israel grapples with the aftermath of tragedy and the challenge of healing, diaspora Jews are called to respond with compassion, understanding, and action. Learning Hebrew is more than a gesture—it is a commitment to heritage, to peoplehood, and to the future. It is a way to honor the pain and perseverance of Israelis, to remember the hostages who have returned, and to pledge yourself to the destiny of the Jewish people.

In the words of Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh was tragically kidnapped and later murdered in captivity, “There is a time to sob and there is a time to dance, and we have to do both right now.” Imagine yourself doing both in Hebrew. Am Israel Chai.

Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.