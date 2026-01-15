Rosner’s Domain | Military Aid, Small Change

Let’s start with the bottom line: Israel hasn’t given up on American military aid just yet.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vague statement about his intention to “taper off” aid over the coming decade is a signal, not a decision. It is a signal of an Israeli realization that times have changed. And also an attempt to buy time. Announce now, pay later. Cynics might say: Netanyahu makes the announcement now; a future Prime Minister, a decade from now, will pay the price.

Let’s talk about these changing times.

There is a shift in America. The U.S. seems less and less willing to shoulder the economic burden of defending other nations. Netanyahu identifies this sentiment and understands he must respond. He recognizes that one of the most common arguments against Israel in the American political sphere is the “why are we paying for this” argument. This argument has become more potent given that Israel has a stable and prosperous economy. It has become more potent given that the Cold War ended long ago.

To this argument, Netanyahu replies: Just give us a few years to get organized, and we’ll absolve you of the duty to assist.

There is a change in Israel as well.

The last two years taught Israel a painful lesson about the harmful consequences of relying on others. Israel got used to receiving. It did not always remember that when a war machine requires constant assistance, it is effectively under the control of an external actor. Not that the Americans told the IDF how to fight, but a mysterious delay in ammunition shipments was a clear message. The Biden administration used it during the days Israel was fighting in Gaza.

The historical story of U.S. military aid to Israel isn’t a story of a poor, begging country and a compassionate, benevolent superpower. It is a story of strategy and geopolitics. The Kennedy administration, the first to supply Israel with ammunition (Hawk missiles), changed U.S. policy out of disappointment with Arab rulers. The Johnson and Nixon administrations that followed spread the umbrella of aid as part of the Cold War. The Soviets had a foothold in Arab capitals, Israel was a counterweight.

While quite a few Americans thought that military aid to Israel is a high price for a meager service – quite a few Israelis, including senior officials, think the opposite. The Americans are buying an irreplaceable service on the cheap. A stable pro-American fortress in the heart of a volatile region, as well as a sophisticated system for testing weapons in combat conditions. All this for a few billion dollars a year.

But, as mentioned, times have changed.

The American calculus has changed. The Israeli calculus is changing, partly for lack of choice. When Netanyahu says he will release the U.S. from aiding Israel, he is effectively saying two things: I will release you from the financial obligation, and I will release Israel from the obligation of obedience.

Of course, in both cases, it is highly doubtful whether the promise can stand the test of reality. Yes, the format of aid could be changed. But it’s not as simple as it seems. First of all, because a large part of the money in question is actually a subsidy for American industries, from which Israel is obliged to purchase weapons and ammunition. The U.S. won’t want Israel buying elsewhere. This could certainly create all sorts of new arrangements that would mean – well – American aid, whose purpose is not security assistance, but customer retention.

That is, the promise to the Americans that supposedly frees them from the need to support Israel will be realized symbolically – there will no longer be “aid” – but not materially; there will continue to be support in other ways. It will continue, among other reasons, because the Americans will not want to lose their ability to influence how Israel conducts itself.

Therefore, the promise to Israelis is also partial.

The promise that from now on Israel will be able to stand on its own two feet without leaning on the Americans is oversold. Even if there is no annual aid, the U.S. will continue to have leverage on Israel. Israel will want to buy American planes because they are the best, as of now. It will want to be a member of the group of countries allied with America because other options are much less appealing. It will need the American veto at the U.N., the intelligence cooperation, the power embodied in friendship.

Israel still needs the friend with the big stick. And it will need him even after he stops giving it an allowance.

Netanyahu knows this. That is why he is scattering promises to be redeemed a decade from now. By then, who knows what will happen in Israel, who knows what will happen in America, who knows what will happen in the Middle East, who knows what armies and wars will look like. By then, a great many things can still change. Compared to all that, the cessation of American security aid would be a relatively small change.

Thinking about Iran this week (while knowing that the situation is volatile and completely unpredictable):

A revolution is a shaking event. It usually doesn’t end quickly or turn into stability overnight. The French Revolution turned into years of Terror, then years of Napoleon, then many more decades of instability, more revolutions, more kings, depositions, riots. The Russian Revolution gave birth to Communism, which lasted as long as it lasted, and then finally collapsed. Was it worth it? Yes, it was worth it. But those who celebrated the fall of the Berlin Wall in the early ’90s didn’t exactly dream of Vladimir Putin 30 years later. They dreamed of a future better than him.

An Israeli Jan. 6? Some Israelis see such option as troublingly viable (JPPI numbers).

Moriah Levinson: "Reading your book I was wondering if it could convince anyone to be Jewish." My response: I'm not in the proselytising business, but I hope it could give a Jew a better understanding of what it means to be Jewish.

