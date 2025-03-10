Delivering Content & Babies ft. Miriam Ezagui (& Baby Messody)

Join us as we make our return to the podcast after a brief hiatus filled with personal life events and some time to recharge. We share updates on our recent activities, including Marla’s memorable Valentine’s Day getaway and a fun trip to the San Diego Zoo. With a commitment to bringing you more diverse and unique discussions within the Jewish community, we introduce our special guest, Miriam Ezagwi. Miriam, a prominent Jewish TikToker and labor and delivery nurse from Brooklyn.

In this episode, Miriam shares her journey from focusing on baby-wearing content to addressing Holocaust misinformation and embracing her Jewish identity online. She discusses her passion for labor and delivery nursing and how her experiences as a mother have shaped her empathetic approach with patients. Listen in as we discuss the balance between personal life and professional passion, and how these aspects can coexist and enrich one another.

As we continue, we navigate the growing presence of Orthodox content on social media, discussing both the benefits and challenges that come with it. Miriam shares her unexpected journey as a content creator, connecting with diverse audiences and the significance of positive representation and education about Judaism online. We wrap up the episode with a lively game of “Jew or False,” where we address common myths about Judaism. Join us for an engaging episode filled with insights, stories, and a touch of humor that defines our podcast.

(0:00:14) – Life Updates and Fun Family Outings

(0:13:32) – Jewish identity, labor and delivery nursing, and motherhood coexist and enrich each other.

(0:27:29) – Orthodox Jewish matchmaking, social media, viral content, and community reactions to online growth and representation.

(0:32:44) – Jewish content creator’s unexpected journey on TikTok and Instagram, connecting with diverse audiences and addressing myths about Judaism.

