Parents of Otto Warmbier File Claim for North Korean Cargo Ship
(JTA) — The parents of Jewish American college student Otto Warmbier filed a claim for a North Korean cargo ship seized by the U.S.
The claim filed in federal court in New York on Wednesday in New York said the asset could be used to pay off part of a $501 million wrongful death judgement against the North Korean government for the death of their son, who was detained on trumped up charges in the country for over a year and died shortly after he was returned home in June 2017 in a coma.
The University of Virginia student had been sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. His doctors in the U.S. said he suffered extensive brain damage. Warmbier was traveling to Hong Kong for a study abroad program when he decided to visit North Korea on a guided tour.
“The Warmbiers are committed to holding North Korea accountable for the death of their son Otto, and will work tirelessly to seize North Korean assets wherever they may be found,” Ben Hatch, an attorney for the family, told The Associated Press in a statement.
The vessel was detained in May because it was carrying coal to be sold in other countries in violation of United Nations sanctions.
After the ship’s detention, senior Justice Department officials called the seizure the first of its kind, and said it was part of the U.S. campaign of “maximum pressure” against the North Korean government to stand-down as a nuclear weapons power.
JJ Inside The Print
It was a shocking moment. In the middle of all the bluster at the Democratic primary debate Thursday night, with one candidate after another promising...
Summer is here and the more I think about it, the more I realize my childhood moments consisted of mostly just sitting there. Whether in...
In a college screenwriting class, a classmate pitched a film about young Sigmund Freud. Another young man commented that Freud should rape his mother in...
I was honored to represent the Foundation for Jewish Camp at the recent United Nations General Assembly special plenary session titled “Combating Anti-Semitism and Other...
“And that little girl was me.” — Kamala Harris, June 27, 2019 And that little sentence was clearly the most impactful not just of the...
My job entails juggling multiple tasks, including editing many of the stories you see in this paper. I also proofread every page before we go...
One of the important primary directives of being an observant Jew is to follow in God’s footsteps by elevating ourselves to become holy. To accomplish...
There might as well have been a red carpet leading to the Hopfingerbräu Beer Hall near the German parliament, where about 150 supporters of Germany’s...
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed Iran’s July 1 claim that the Islamic Republic had surpassed the amount of enriched uranium it can...
When American gymnast Simone Biles won five medals, four of them gold, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, on the other side of the world in...
I was looking through my library, and I suddenly realized that I have more books on the Rebbe than on any other leader in world...
Up until two months ago, my relationship with Leonard Cohen was fairly one-dimensional. I was madly in love with “Hallelujah,” liked Jeff Buckley’s cover of...
It isn’t like they didn’t try to tell us with charts and graphs and documentary footage of the ice cap melt and whales rotting homeless...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, Accidental Talmudist [Dathan and Abiram] said [to Moses], “Is it not enough that you brought us from a...
Every Fourth of July while the whole country is grilling hunks of meat, I’m reminded of my 15 years as a vegetarian when my options...
Addressing Jewish Democrats, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) praised the performances of Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren in the first Democratic presidential debates,...
More than 50 people representing a wide range of faiths filled Temple Beth Am on the evening of June 25 to stand in solidarity and...
Five days after President Donald Trump threatened to round up and deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants, close to 300 people gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention...
When Rachael Worby was 8 years old, she attended a Young People’s Concert at Carnegie Hall. Leonard Bernstein was conducting. Until that point, Worby thought...
World-renowned artist and toymaker Ivan Moscovich describes himself as an inventor first and a workaholic second. The 93-year-old, who lives in the Netherlands, has spent the...
From television and film to stand-up comedy and literature, trauma is one of the hot topics of the moment. But rather than see its popularity...
Philanthropist Hyman “Jebb” Levy, a mainstay of Los Angeles’ Sephardic community, died July 1. He was 93. “We were all his children,” Rabbi Tal Sessler...
Ann Dan died May 23 at 90. Survived by sons Michael (Francoise Courty-Dan), Stephen; 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister Sandra Weiner. Mount Sinai Evelyn Koss...
People find it hard to believe that I’m horrible with plants. Truly. Don’t have me take care of your plants, or they will meet their...
In the early 2000s, businessman Mort Ruderman decided to work with other Boston-area families to give a $45 million gift to his local Jewish day...
Multicultural and interfaith center Pico Union Project (PUP) held its June 22 gala, “Spirit: An Evening of Song, Story and Spirit,” at its home in...
FRI JULY 5 TIOH Kabbalat Shabbat Temple Israel of Hollywood (TIOH) interim Senior Rabbi Peter Knobel leads Shabbat services at TIOH for the first time...
Congressional Inaction Jon Stewart’s impassioned plea to Congress to provide funds to help 9/11 first responders critically in need of medical services fell on deaf...
Last week I was in Poland for five days to participate in events marking the rebirth of Jewish life — not death — in Krakow....