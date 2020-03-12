List of Jewish Events That Have Been Canceled Because of Coronavirus
Myriad events, including professional sports seasons, have been canceled, suspended or postponed over the past 24 hours because of rising concerns over the coronavirus. Here all the Jewish events nationwide that have been impacted because of the virus. This list will be continuously updated.
Republican Jewish Coalition Las Vegas conference
As the Journal has previously reported, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced in a March 11 press release that it has postponed its conference in Las Vegas, slated from March 13-15, and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The statement reads, “In consultation with the White House and our outside experts, we have regretfully decided to postpone the RJC Annual Meeting, which was to be held this week in Las Vegas. We were looking forward to welcoming the President, senior members of the administration, governors, and members of Congress along with 1000s of RJC activists from around the country.”
Israeli-American Council (IAC) Los Angeles Gala
In an email to the community, IAC Los Angeles said that its gala has been pushed from March 22 to June 2.
“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, please note that the IAC is taking all precautionary measures to ensure the well-being of our community, and will continue to monitor all programs and activities within the coming weeks,” the email states. “We thank you for understanding and for your continued support.”
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Los Angeles Gala
The gala, which was supposed to take place on March 14, was postponed but a new date hasn’t been unspecified, according to a press release.
“Our guests’ safety and wellbeing are our top priority, and we do not want to put any of our supporters at risk,” FIDF Western Region Executive Director Jenna Griffin said in a statement. “Recent news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Governor Newsom declaring a State of Emergency make postponing the Gala necessary.”
American Friends of Kaplan Medical Center (AFKMC) Women of Valor Awards Gala at the National Museum of Jewish American History
In an email, AFKMC said that it is postponing the gala, which was scheduled for March 23 in Philadelphia, and will be hosting a virtual event that date instead.
“Your health and safety are our primary concerns,” the email states. “The decision to postpone our March 23 Women of Valor Awards Gala did not come easily.”
Atid’s Friday Night Live and other events
Atid, an organization for Jewish young adults in their 20s and 30s, announced via email that its Ted & Hedy Orden z’l and Family Friday Night Live service and dinner at Sinai Temple on March 13 has been canceled, as well as its Modern Refugees event on March 16 and its Zumba and yoga event on March 18.
“Please note that there have been zero cases of Coronavirus identified within the Sinai Temple/Atid community,” Sinai Temple Rabbi Sam Rotenberg wrote in the email. “This is simply a precaution, made in close consultation with healthcare professionals. The well-being of this community is of utmost importance and we are taking measures to ensure we all remain healthy and safe.”
Friends of Sheba Medical Center Women’s Luncheon
Friends of Sheba Medical Center Executive Director Molly Soboroff announced in an email that their Women of Achievement Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel has been postponed from April 2 to an unspecified date.
“We wish the best for all those affected and hope that everyone in our community remains healthy during this difficult time,” Soboroff wrote.
Moishe House
In an email to the Moishe House community, Moishe House founder and CEO David Cygielman wrote: “We have postponed several Jewish Learning Retreats. Programming at our Moishe Houses in Italy and China has been paused, and we are beginning to see some of our domestic US houses limit or postpone programming as well, based on local developments. For our staff, we have limited travel and while our hub offices in Charlotte, Encinitas, and London remain open for the time being, employees working out of coworking facilities are using their discretion on where to work.”
These developments are fluid and changing by the minute.
Jewish sports fans also should note that the NBA, NHL and MLS are suspending play. The pause goes into effect with games scheduled for Thursday, March 12. The NBA’s and NHL’s seasons are on hold indefinitely; the MLS is on hiatus for at least 30 days. NASCAR plans to continue to race over the next two weekends but with no fans in the stands. Major League Baseball suspended spring training games effective March 12 and pushed back the start of the season by at least two weeks.
Theater fans: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned events of more than 500, shuttering Broadway shows indefinitely, effective March 12.
Music fans: Live Nation has suspended all arena tours through the end of the month. LA Opera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic are on hiatus until the end of the month. The Music Center issued this release on March 12:
“The Music Center closed its theatres (Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall) … effective today, March 12. The Music Center’s resident companies (LA Phil, LA Opera, Center Theatre Group and the Los Angeles Master Chorale), along with TMC Arts/Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, are also cancelling all presentations, public gatherings and education programs effective now through at least March 31, 2020.
“This decision affects presentations by TMC Arts/Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center including the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performances of March 18-22, 2020, and those presented by the resident companies; events taking place at REDCAT; and public tours of these facilities. Future cancellations and postponements could be announced pending changing conditions and continued communication with government officials, public health authorities and medical professionals.”
UPDATE: Beit T’Shuvah (BTS) sent out an email on March 12 stating that only their staff and certain individuals will be allowed to attend Shabbat services and other events for the time being.
“We will not permit any community members, alumni, family or friends to attend Shabbat Services as well as any other BTS event,” the email states. “We ask that if you want to participate in Shabbat Services, please stay home and watch services via LiveStream. This is simply a precautionary measure.”
On March 8, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a statement saying that a Los Angeles resident who attended the America Israel...
In response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Jewish communities in the U.S. are taking precautions to reduce the potential of the...
The coronavirus epidemic spread to New York this past week, with members of the Orthodox Jewish community being among the first to test positive. On...
Every year before Passover, many community members make plans to travel for the entire eight days, to avoid preparing their own homes for the holiday....
Loren Miller is a physician researcher at the Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. His specialty is infectious diseases. The Journal spoke with...
As more people continue to test positive for the novel coronavirus — COVID-19, people are eager to find answers to questions about the virus. Seventeen-year-old...
As concerns about coronavirus increase around the globe, Jewish online dating site JWed is working to ensure couples can still find their bashert with its...
StandWithUs executives Roz and Jerry Rothstein announced in an email that one of the attendees at the organization’s America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy...
Amid coronavirus fears, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reiterated that one of the best ways to fight germs is to wash your...
Save A Heart Foundation (SAHF) celebrated its annual gala at Sinai Temple on Feb. 8. The foundation honored Beverly Hills cardiologist Dr. Harold Karpman with...
