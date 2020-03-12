Republican Jewish Coalition Postpones Vegas Conference Over Coronavirus

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced in a March 11 press release that it is psotponing its upcoming conference in Las Vegas from March 13-15.

The statement reads, “In consultation with the White House and our outside experts, we have regretfully decided to postpone the RJC Annual Meeting, which was to be held this week in Las Vegas. We were looking forward to welcoming the President, senior members of the administration, governors, and members of Congress along with 1000s of RJC activists from around the country.”

The RJC added that it will be looking to reschedule when coronavirus concerns have subsided.

RJC executive director Matt Brooks had told Jewish Telegraphic Agency on March 10 that the conference would continue, saying at the time: “The marketplace is determining whether we continue with the event. We’re not forcing anyone to come.”

The news of RJC canceling its conference comes after the NBA announced the suspension of the rest of the current 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert 27, tested positive for the illness. The New York Post reported that Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell, 23, also has tested positive. Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks, 63, also announced on social media that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, 63, tested positive for coronavirus on March 11 while in Australia.